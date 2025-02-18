Essendon is expected to offer Tom Edwards its final list spot ahead of the SSP deadline on Friday

Tom Edwards in action during the match sim between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Whitten Oval on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON is set to sign Tom Edwards in the pre-season supplemental selection period after his four-goal cameo on Saturday against the Western Bulldogs.

AFL.com.au understands Edwards has gotten the nod for the Bombers' final list spot ahead of Kaine Baldwin.

Edwards, a 25-year-old from Swan Districts, has been training with the Bombers in recent weeks and impressing with his forward craft. The tall forward kicked four goals in the weekend's practice match clash with the Dogs.

Key defender Baldwin was delisted by the Bombers at the end of last season but given the pre-season to try and win back his spot on the list.

The left-footer's goal haul in the second half against the Dogs saw him add a different element to the Bombers' attack.

It comes as a flurry of SSP decisions are made in coming days, with AFL.com.au on Tuesday revealing Melbourne's late bid for Jack Henderson, which saw him opt against signing with West Coast to instead lock in a deal with the Demons.

Carlton is still weighing up its SSP call, while Brayden Crossley's past fortnight with the Bulldogs have put him right in the frame to join their list. Port Adelaide on Tuesday confirmed it had signed local footballer Josh Lai, from Cheltenham in Victoria, as a rookie after a promising training campaign.