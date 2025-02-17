The Power are set to sign a teenager who was playing suburban football last year

Josh Lai playing for Cheltenham in the Southern Football League. Picture: Andrew Keech

JOSH Lai is set to complete a remarkable rise from suburban footy to the AFL, with Port Adelaide poised to sign him as a rookie this week.

Lai, who grew up in Singapore and played soccer before turning to Australian Rules when he moved to Melbourne, spent the 2024 season playing for Cheltenham in the Southern Football League, where he caught the eye of Power recruiters.

Having been invited to train with the Power over summer, Lai is set sign a rookie deal before the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline this week, AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported.

Port Adelaide is set to sign local bolter Josh Lai as an SSP rookie. Understand the athletic prospect from Cheltenham will be given Power’s spot on the list before this week’s SSP deadline. A crazy rise being plucked from local footy. @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) February 17, 2025

Lai landed on Port's radar when recruiters Brett Anderson and Geoff Parker went to watch Cheltenham play on Anzac Day last year and realised he had AFL traits, despite his lack of exposure to the traditional pathways.

He was best on ground in Cheltenham's premiership win and AFL.com.au reported in December that he had impressed with his athletic traits and composure.

The versatile 19-year-old has played in the midfield and off half-back during his junior years before moving to a wing.