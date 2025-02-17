The Traders run through all the cheap Fantasy Classic options

Jagga Smith poses during the 2024 AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

ARGUABLY the most important players in your AFL Fantasy Classic team aren't the captains and premiums busting out big scores, they are the value options, our cash cows.

The best value players are the sub-$400k players, also referred to as rookies, as they have the lowest breakevens and generally make the most money in your squad.

Our cash cows will define the structure of our teams. How many of the new crop of draftees such as No.1 pick Sam Lalor and ball-magnet Jagga Smith play in your 22 starters will dictate how many top end players you can afford.

Not all cash cows are draftees. It could be a second-year player like Daniel Curtin, a player who has had injury issues that has impacted the start to their career like Zach Reid or, Fantasy favourites, mature-aged recruits like Jack Hutchinson who could be ready to go.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie rank the best options for each position as they provide previous statistics, likely roles and chance of playing ahead of the AAMI Community Series where they'll have a chance to show their wares.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reveals his top five draftees to target in Fantasy Draft Keeper Leagues.

Episode guide

0:30 - Cash cows dictate your structure.

8:25 - Defender rookie rankings.

18:40 - Midfield rookie rankings.

28:15 - Ruck rookie rankings.

36:45 - Forward rookie rankings.

47:40 - Cal Twomey's draftee keeper rankings.

54:10 - Questions from social media.

