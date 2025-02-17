Two clubs are chasing Jack Henderson before the SSP deadline on Friday

Norm Goss Medal winner Jack Henderson celebrates a goal during the 2024 Smithy's VFL Grand Final match between Werribee and the Southport Sharks. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has pulled off a pre-season supplemental selection twist, with Werribee VFL star Jack Henderson set to join the club a day after playing for West Coast.

Henderson played in the Eagles' practice match against Richmond on Monday, but had been mulling a recent approach from the Dees, who now have a spot available on their list after Shane McAdam's season-ending Achilles injury.

AFL.com.au understands the Henderson hijack has seen the 24-year-old on Tuesday decide to join Melbourne, where he will be closer to family in Victoria. The deadline for SSP signings is on Friday.

Nine days ago, Jack Henderson was without an AFL taker. Then West Coast called, then Melbourne.



He was mighty close to being drafted by the Dees last year and will now join former Werribee premiership teammate Aidan Johnson at Melbourne. https://t.co/3AXYYzUuIt — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) February 18, 2025

The VFL premiership hero had been on the Demons' radar for some time, with the club now in a position to list him following McAdam's injury.

The hard-running midfielder has been training with the Eagles for the past week, battling for a list spot alongside fellow SSP hopefuls Sandy Brock (formerly at Gold Coast) and James Van Es (ex-St Kilda).

Henderson kicked two goals from 23 disposals in Werribee's VFL Grand Final win over Southport last year.

The SSP has thrown up scenarios like this before, including Oleg Markov's wild two days at the start of 2023. The running defender was beaten to a list spot at Collingwood by big man Oscar Steene, trained at Carlton for a day, before another vacancy opened at the Magpies and he was signed there. He went on to play in the club's flag that season.

Back in 2021, Essendon made a late bid to sign Anthony Scott as an SSP player after he had trained over summer with the Western Bulldogs, before he committed to the Dogs.

Meanwhile, as AFL.com.au revealed on Monday, local football bolter Josh Lai will take Port Adelaide's SSP spot.

Carlton is still weighing up its final list spot, while Tom Edwards' four-goal match against the Western Bulldogs puts him right in the frame to nab the Bombers' open rookie spot.