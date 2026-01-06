There are plenty of GWS players to consider as part of your 2026 Fantasy team

Clayton Oliver at Giants training on December 8, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

NEXT up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is Greater Western Sydney.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: Eighth

Top three averaging players: Lachie Whitfield (105.2), Lachie Ash (100.1), Finn Callaghan (99)

Biggest price increase: Harry Rowston (+$226,000)

Biggest price drop: Brent Daniels (-$294,000)

List changes

IN: Finnegan Davis (No.51 draft pick), Riley Hamilton (Category B rookie), Jayden Laverde (SSP), Clayton Oliver (trade, Melbourne), Oskar Taylor (No.15 draft pick)

OUT: Wade Derksen (delisted), Josh Fahey (delisted), Lachie Keeffe (retired), Callan Ward (retired), Jacob Wehr (free agent, Port Adelaide)

Fixture watch

A bye in round four is a small hurdle for Fantasy coaches who are looking at the Giants in 2026. However, they do play the Saints in round two and the Tigers in round five, two teams that can certainly give up plenty of points on their day. The early bye makes things difficult, however, the Giants had some players who shone in the Opening Round last year making some coaches second guess their strategy – therefore, nothing is off the table.

So, who should coaches be considering in 2026?

Lock them in

Defenders in AFL Fantasy need to do it all. We want to see them taking kick-ins and getting involved in as many marks and kicks in the defensive half and there's not many better around than Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,104,000). Even though Whitfield can do it all ... what he doesn't do well is play forward. This is a role the Giants experimented with during the year and Whitfield's score plummeted. After getting concussed on 23 points in round 15, Whitfield returned down back and did it in style, averaging 111 in his final seven games. For a player who can average 110-plus this season, he's cheap and certainly an option to start with.

Lachie Whitfield celebrates a win with fans after the Opening Round match between GWS and Collingwood at Engie Stadium on March 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

After averaging over 100 for seven years straight, Clayton Oliver's (MID, $941,000) last two years at Melbourne weren't been memorable ones. He managed 22 games last season and over the course of the year he showed glimpses of the glory days, scoring 95-plus on 11 occasions. Oliver is now priced at an average of 90. He has found a new home and the hunger and thirst is back, but will it be enough to see him get back to a triple-figure average?

Clayton Oliver at Giants training on December 8, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Bargain basement

Get the Fantasy black book out and write down the names of James Leake (DEF/FWD, $262,000) and Jack Ough (MID, $230,000) as they are two names to monitor this pre-season after not getting many opportunities last year. Leake played three games in 2025 for scores of 39, 14 and 42. The No.17 pick from 2023 spent the majority of his time in the VFL where he impressed, averaging 95 from 25 disposals and five marks a game. On the other hand, Ough failed to debut but was equally as impressive in the VFL, averaging 91. Two players seeking more opportunities, and with a little luck, this could be their year.

James Leake in action during the VFL R8 match between GWS and Collingwood at Victoria Park on May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

After coming off averages of 92 and 94, things didn't go to plan for Kieren Briggs (RUCK, $738,000) in 2025 as he managed just 19 games at an average of 70. This ranks him as the 17th best ruckman available on draft day. Briggs will be one of a select few who won't share ruck duties this year so expect him to bounce back with another 90-plus average.

Off-season surgery hopefully has Brent Daniels (FWD, $793,000) back firing in 2026 after only playing six games at an average of 48. Daniels had a breakout season in 2024 where he averaged 86 from 21 games. A great player to target late in your draft.

Brent Daniels at Giants training on December 8, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Custom stat star

"In and under" is one way to describe Tom Green (MID, $1,023,000) who led the League for contested possessions. Green averaged 98 for the year, a long way down for the 111 he averaged in 2023. If you love a Fantasy player who just 'goes and gets it' – then Green is your man!

Tom Green in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Buyer beware

Finally, Josh Kelly (MID, $848,000) has undergone surgery on his hip that will most likely sideline him for the next six-plus months. Kelly only managed 14 games last season and averaged 81. Kelly may return towards the end of the season and could be a handy player coming off your bench in draft ... that's if you are willing to hold him there for the majority of the year.

Josh Kelly celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's elimination final against Hawthorn on September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

