Sam Lalor suffers a late injury scare as the Tigers are outplayed by the Eagles

Sam Lalor in action during Richmond's match simulation against West Coast on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND'S No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor has suffered a concussion and been forced off the field after a nasty collision in the dying stages of the pre-season hitout against West Coast.

Lalor appeared to hit his head and neck when he was pushed into Eagles trialist Sandy Brock in a marking contest.

The 18-year-old was assessed by medical staff as he lay on the ground for about one minute before walking off the field.

It was later confirmed that he will enter the AFL's concussion protocols, meaning he will miss the club's AAMI Community Series game against Collingwood next Wednesday.

Richmond's season-opener is against Carlton on March 13.

"He's got a bit of a sore jaw at the moment, so he's currently in concussion (testing) protocols," Richmond head of development Sam Lonergan told reporters.

"We'll just wait and see what that looks like and then hopefully find out pretty quickly over the next 24 hours.

"He was great today. He played a little bit in the midfield and spent some time forward, which was fantastic, and contributed in both areas of the ground."

Earlier, Lalor kicked the Tigers' first goal with a set shot in an even opening period of three at Mineral Resources Park in Perth on Monday.

But it was all West Coast after that as Tyler Brockman booted three goals in a comfortable 10.2 (62) to 4.2 (26) victory for the home side.

Tyrell Dewar almost pulled in a spectacular mark on an opponent's shoulders and provided a highlight with a superb goal on the run from 50 metres.

Former Carlton forward Matt Owies kicked his first goal for West Coast, while former Tigers Jack Graham and Liam Baker also lined up in Eagles colours for the first time.

Young guns

The sight of Elijah Hewett looking fit and firing would have pleased Eagles fans. The 20-year-old was lively and kicked a beautiful goal in the first period. Tyrell Dewar also showed exciting signs, kicking a nice major in the second term and almost reeling in a huge speccy. For the Tigers, No.1 pick Sam Lalor was dangerous inside 50, kicking a first-quarter goal, while Jacob Blight – a 23-year-old picked in last year's mid-season draft – showed promising signs behind the ball.

Switching positions

As expected, Jack Hutchinson, recruited by the Eagles in last year's mid-season draft as a forward, spent plenty of time on the wing and on the ball. Tiger Seth Campbell was given midfield minutes after catching the eye as a small forward last year.

Injury watch

The Tigers were dealt one blow when Hugo Ralphsmith appeared to grab at his hamstring in the second period. And there was a late scare, too. No.1 pick Lalor was assisted off the ground after being pushed into a contest late in the game.

Fantasy tempter

Already a popular selection, Sam Lalor (MID, $340,000) showed why he was the No.1 pick, kicking two goals and proving a constant danger inside 50. If he's good to go for round one, lock him in.

WEST COAST 1.0 7.2 10.2 (62)

RICHMOND 1.1 1.1 4.2 (26)

GOALS

West Coast: Brockman 3, Allen 2, Hewett, Long, Petruccelle, Dewar, Owies

Richmond: Lalor 2, Hayes-Brown, Mansell

WEST COAST

3. Liam Baker, 5. Jayden Hunt, 7. Reuben Ginbey, 8. Elijah Hewett, 10. Tyler Brockman, 12, Oscar Allen, 13. Noah Long, 14. Liam Duggan, 16. Matt Owies, 17. Jack Graham, 19. Brady Hough, 21. Jack Petruccelle, 22. Archer Reid, 25. Matt Flynn, 26. Bo Allan, 28. Tom Cole, 29. Clay Hall, 32. Bailey Williams, 34. Jack Williams, 36. Jack Henderson, 40. Sandy Brock, 41. James Van Es, 42 Harry Edwards, 43. Tyrell Dewar, 44. Jack Hutchinson

Notable absentees: Jake Waterman, Harley Reid, Jamie Cripps, Jeremy McGovern, Liam Ryan, Tim Kelly, Campbell Chesser, Ryan Maric, Tom Gross

RICHMOND

5. Jack Ross, 7. Rhyan Mansell, 12. Ben Miller, 13. Hugo Ralphsmith, 20. Jacob Koschitzke, 22. Sam Lalor, 27. Thomson Dow, 29. Jasper Alger, 32. Samson Ryan, 33. Kamdyn McIntosh, 36. James Trezise, 37. Liam Fawcett, 38. Thomas Sims, 40. Tyler Sonsie, 41. Sam Banks, 43. Jacob Bauer, 44. Seth Campbell, 46. Jacob Blight, 47. Oliver Hayes-Brown, 48. Steely Green, 49. Kaleb Smith, 50. Campbell Gray

Notable absentees: Nick Vlastuin, Jacob Hopper, Tim Taranto, Jayden Short, Tom Lynch, Toby Nankervis, Nathan Broad, Josh Smillie, Jonty Faull, Maurice Rioli