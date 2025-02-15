Shane McAdam suffers an Achilles injury during match simulation on Friday

Shane McAdam (right) runs laps with high performance manager Selwyn Griffith during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on March 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE forward Shane McAdam could miss the entire 2025 season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury at training on Friday.

The 29-year-old was taking part in the Demons' intra-club hitout when he went down and was assisted from the ground by trainers.

Scans later confirmed the extent of the injury, with the small forward set to undergo surgery in the coming days. No timeline has been set for his return.

"Shane went to accelerate during match play on Friday, and has unfortunately ruptured his Achilles tendon in the process," Melbourne footy performance boss Alan Richardson said.

"This is an incredibly disappointing outcome for Shane, who was starting to get some real momentum and confidence in his body, following a strong pre-season.

"Shane will meet with a surgeon in the coming days, with the view to undergo surgery. From here, we will have a greater understanding of what his recovery timelines will look like.

"We will wrap our arms around Shane and fully support him throughout this next period."

Shane McAdam is tackled during Melbourne's clash with St Kilda in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It continues a tough run for the high-flying forward, who battled a number of soft issue injuries throughout his first season at the club after crossing to the Demons from Adelaide at the end of the 2023 season.

McAdam made his long-awaited Demons debut in round 10 last year and managed three senior games along with 11 outings with VFL side Casey Demons.

The Demons' latest injury blow comes two days after the club announced young defender Judd McVee would be sidelined for the next six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury during a training session on Wednesday at Gosch's Paddock, with scans later confirming a high-grade right hamstring strain.

Judd McVee in action during Melbourne's training session at Gosch's Paddock on November 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Demons veteran Jack Viney is also on a modified training program due to a rib injury, while youngster Caleb Windsor has been sidelined with a skin infection on his foot.