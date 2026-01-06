One of footy's more select groups could have two new members in 2026

Will Brodie and Jack Steele in action during Fremantle's clash with St Kilda in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER St Kilda captain Jack Steele didn't just join a new team with his off-season move to Melbourne - he also became the latest member of footy's three-club club.

Along with Port Adelaide recruit Will Brodie, Steele is among 21 AFL-listed players in this select group, following the departures of James Aish, Rory Atkins, Sam Frost, Tom Mitchell and Quinton Narkle at the end of the 2025 season.

If Steele and Brodie make their respective club debuts for Melbourne and Port Adelaide, that number will swell to 23.

Steele began his career with 17 games at Greater Western Sydney, before moving to the Saints where he played 185 games over nine seasons, including captaining the club for five years from 2021-25.

Callum Wilkie and Jack Steele look dejected after St Kilda's loss to Adelaide in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

However, he fell out of favour with coach Ross Lyon and eventually headed to the Demons in the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, where he is set be an instant midfield replacement for new Giant Clayton Oliver.

Brodie sought a fresh start at the Power after failing to play a senior game in the past two years, following a career-best 24 games in 2023 at the Dockers.

Remarkably, that season remains the only year in which the 27-year-old has reached double figures, for a career total of 54 games across five years at Gold Coast and four at the Dockers.

Will Brodie in action during Fremantle's clash with North Melbourne in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Veteran ruck Tom Campbell remains a chance of becoming just the fourth player this century to play for four AFL clubs. Campbell joined Melbourne at the end of the 2024 season but didn't make his AFL debut for the Demons in 2025, with the durable Max Gawn producing his eighth All-Australian season in the ruck.

Having previously played at the Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne and St Kilda for a total of just 58 AFL games across 14 seasons, the 34-year-old Campbell will play at his fourth club if he dons the red and blue in 2026.

Swans defender Joel Hamling became an official member of the three-club club in 2025 after making his debut for Sydney, but like Campbell, he has also been listed at four clubs during his career. The 32-year-old has played a total of 104 games for the Western Bulldogs, Fremantle and the Swans after he was initially drafted by Geelong, where he didn't play a senior game.

The lists below include current players only.

The three-club club

Player First club Second club Third club Blake Acres St Kilda Fremantle Carlton Taylor Adams Greater Western Sydney Collingwood Sydney Will Brodie** Gold Coast Fremantle Port Adelaide* Mabior Chol Richmond Gold Coast Hawthorn Billy Frampton Port Adelaide Adelaide Collingwood Brodie Grundy Collingwood Melbourne Sydney Jack Gunston Adelaide Hawthorn Brisbane Bradley Hill Hawthorn Fremantle St Kilda Jesse Hogan Melbourne Fremantle GWS Matt Kennedy GWS Carlton Western Bulldogs Rory Lobb GWS Fremantle Western Bulldogs Jack Martin Gold Coast Carlton Geelong Tim Membrey Sydney St Kilda Collingwood Jaeger O'Meara Gold Coast Hawthorn Fremantle Adam Saad Gold Coast Essendon Carlton Will Setterfield GWS Carlton Essendon Jack Steele** GWS St Kilda Melbourne* Tyson Stengle Richmond Adelaide Geelong Jake Stringer Western Bulldogs Essendon GWS Adam Treloar GWS Collingwood Western Bulldogs Corey Wagner North Melbourne Melbourne Fremantle



The four-club club

Tom Campbell Western Bulldogs North Melbourne St Kilda Melbourne* Joel Hamling Geelong* Western Bulldogs Fremantle Sydney

* Has not played a game for this club

** Players who moved clubs at the end of the 2025 season