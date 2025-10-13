Will Brodie has found a new home, joining the Power from the Dockers

Will Brodie in action during Fremantle's match simulation against West Coast on February 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WILL Brodie has joined his third AFL club, traded to Port Adelaide from Fremantle.

Brodie, 27, has ended up at Port in exchange for a sixth-round pick, currently pick 103.

The Dockers are not expected to use pick 103 at the draft, but the move opens up a senior list spot and frees up space in their salary cap.

Given Brodie is still contracted at the Dockers for next season, Fremantle could not simply delist the midfielder unless they paid out the final year of his deal.

Brodie will reunite with new Power coach and former Dockers assistant Josh Carr.

Brodie played 24 games for the Dockers in 2022, including two finals, but then fell out of favour.

Trade deal agreed for Will Brodie to land at Port Adelaide ✅ Paperwork has been lodged.



The Power will trade pick 103 to Fremantle for the midfielder. @TradeRadio @AFLcomau pic.twitter.com/7hg3a20IfI — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 13, 2025

He played just five games in 2023 and none in the past two seasons.

Brodie previously played 25 games for Gold Coast, which drafted him with pick No.9 in 2016.

