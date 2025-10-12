Zach Merrett, Charlie Curnow and Christian Petracca. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT ALL comes down to this. So little time, so much to do.

Ahead of Wednesday night's 7.30pm AEDT deadline, here is the state of play with all of the players still either trying to get new homes, those who have been told to find new clubs or those stuck in the middle.

AFL.com.au has the latest on where the every deal sits.

ZACH MERRETT

Monday is a huge day in Merrett's hopes of getting to Hawthorn. It is go time if he wants to push further ahead with his intent to be traded to the Hawks and clubs know it. There has yet to be an official trade request from Merrett to get to the Hawks, but any trade is not going to be easy to execute. The Hawks' top pick this year (No.9) and future first pick will be tabled, but two first-round picks is not expected to be enough to sway the Bombers into letting their captain go, and the Hawks have been looking to get a third club involved in the deal to land a better hand of selections or players to make it happen. Essendon has been steadfast he is not being traded, meaning it will either keep a very good player or get a very, very good deal to make its position change.

CHARLIE CURNOW

One of the big ifs heading into the final days of the trade period. Curnow's preference is still to get to Geelong, who offered three first-round picks on Thursday in the Cats' major play for the two-time Coleman Medallist. The Blues knocked back that deal and have wanted a quality player to be involved in any transaction. Sydney is yet to put a firm offer to Carlton as the Swans see if any of their contracted players, such as Ollie Florent and Will Hayward, want to be a part of a package, which will also include two first-round picks. So far, that pair, along with James Rowbottom, haven't wanted to move clubs. Carlton is holding to the line it won't let Curnow go unless an excellent deal comes its way, but the door is more than ajar for a trade to happen. He has done a medical with both clubs.

CHRISTIAN PETRACCA

Discussions have been ongoing between Melbourne and Gold Coast on a deal for Petracca, who has four years left on his contract at the Dees. Melbourne made Bailey Humphrey its No.1 priority in a deal, having long targeted him, but the Suns are adamant he is not going anywhere despite him pushing for a return to Victoria. With him off the table, the Demons have their eyes on the Suns' picks No.7 and 8 in exchange for Petracca and later draft selections to assist Gold Coast's bidding situation for top Academy pair Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson.

ROWAN MARSHALL

Marshall is still resolute that he wants to be traded to Geelong, despite St Kilda putting it on the record throughout the window that he's not for sale. The Cats prioritised a move for the ruck, putting their No.19 pick on the table from day one, but the Saints refused to budge and the Grand Finalists subsequently turned their attentions to their mammoth Charlie Curnow offer later in the week. While there's been defiance on St Kilda's end, could talks recommence before Wednesday as Geelong continues its chase?

CALLUM AH CHEE

A standoff here between Adelaide and Brisbane. Adelaide has offered its future second-round pick for the 28-year-old, but Brisbane wants the Crows' top pick this year (No.16) or their 2025 first-round pick. It's off the table for the Crows, though, who have also offered other picks in three-way deals involving other clubs. Ah Chee is out of contract and heading to the Crows on a five-year deal after being an important member of the Lions' back-to-back premierships. This one is expected to go the distance.

CLAYTON OLIVER

Greater Western Sydney caught up with Melbourne late last week after Oliver requested a trade to the club, having also drawn interest from Collingwood. The Giants don't expect to pay top dollar for the midfielder, with a future third-round pick and potentially some later swaps and slides looking as though it could form the basis of any deal. The Demons will also pick up a substantial portion of Oliver's salary on his remaining contract, which still has five seasons to run.

OLLIE FLORENT

Sydney has told Florent to explore his options and would be keen to have him as part of the overall package they build to land Charlie Curnow. But Florent has been keen to stay at the Swans, where he signed a five-year deal last year and is signed for another four years. Victorian clubs are aware of his potential availability on the market, including Carlton, but it will take Florent choosing to go rather than the Swans being able to move him unless they press the point.

WILL HAYWARD

Hayward's name has been raised in discussions to be a part of the Sydney offer for Charlie Curnow, alongside a pair of first-round picks. But so far Hayward has been reluctant to leave the Swans, like several of his teammates, so he has not been a part of an official offer to the Blues. Carlton was super keen on Hayward last year before he re-signed at Sydney for five more years, meaning he is contracted to the end of 2029 and will have the final call on whether he wants to be a part of a Curnow swap or not.

LEEK ALEER

Aleer had his world turned upside down when St Kilda pulled out of what had previously been amicable negotiations with Greater Western Sydney around a deal last Thursday. Now, he's searching for another club. North Melbourne is investigating the possibility of a trade, while the Giants have a three-year deal on the table for Aleer to stay on heavily revised terms. If the Kangas pursue Aleer, it's likely the Giants will continue holding out for a future second-round selection for the athletic defender.

JY SIMPKIN

Collingwood holds an interest in Simpkin, who has explored his options but has yet to officially request a trade out of North Melbourne. However, there are roadblocks. The Kangas would drive a hard bargain to let their contracted captain leave, with the expectation being that it would take a very good first-round pick to prise him out of Arden Street. The Pies aren't due to start at the draft until pick No.39, while they have another gap before their next selection at No.59. They have explored ways to get up the board with rival clubs, but whether that's for Simpkin or to regenerate through the draft is unclear.

BRAYDEN FIORINI

Essendon did not want to sign Fiorini as a free agent as it would have diluted their Sam Draper free agency compensation pick (No.21). So instead the Bombers and Suns have been discussing a trade, which has made progress in recent days. Essendon has wanted to use a future third-round pick to land the wingman, but the Suns have preferred picks in this year's draft due to their big number of Academy players they want to take this year. Expect a deal early in the week.

JAMARRA UGLE-HAGAN

The Western Bulldogs' No.1 pick passed his medical with the Suns and is on track to join Gold Coast. He has one year to run on his deal at the Dogs but will join Gold Coast on a modest, cut-priced deal as he looks to get his career on track. The Bulldogs are in talks with the Suns on a trade for Connor Budarick, so whether this gets wrapped into that deal or not remains to be seen. But either way the Suns' price for Ugle-Hagan will be a late draft selection as Damien Hardwick banks on getting the key forward back to AFL level.

JAMES ROWBOTTOM

There have been murmurs of Rowbottom returning to Melbourne, or to unite with sister Charlie at Gold Coast, for some time, which has also led to his name being in the mix as part of a potential Charlie Curnow package. But other clubs have also considered, and Collingwood reached out to him on Friday while he is overseas to show its interest. To this stage, Rowbottom has wanted to stay at the Swans, where he has another three years to run on his deal to the end of 2028. His agent, Matt Bain of TGI Sport, told AFL.com.au on Friday: "It's that time of year, clubs have asked the question and no doubt been ringing Sydney about him. He loves the club and the players, I can't see it happening."

JACK STEELE

St Kilda told Steele to look at his options with two years to run on his contract. But the midfielder, who has stepped down as Saints skipper, has not wanted to actively search for a new home and has been set on only considering a move if a rival came for him hard. Essendon has explored interest in him as the Bombers look at adding experience to their group, but nothing concrete has emerged yet for Steele. Adelaide and West Coast aren't chasing him and Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney have looked elsewhere for midfielders.

TYLAR YOUNG

A deal for Young was inching closer late last week, with hopes it will be one of the first completed to start the Trade Period's final 72 hours. Richmond has eyed West Coast's No.34 pick in recent negotiations, but there has been haggling over whether the Eagles could talk the Tigers down to the No.38 or 41 selections. West Coast has been hopeful of moving up the board, so wants to keep as many mid-level picks as possible.

STEVEN MAY

It looks almost certain that May will return to Melbourne in 2026 and see out the final year of his contract. The Demons had told the premiership defender to explore his options elsewhere, but Collingwood was the only club to seriously consider him. May's suitors have slimmed after the Pies pulled out.

WILL BRODIE

Brodie will become the third player to join Port Adelaide this period, following Giant half-back Jacob Wehr as a free agent and Blues small forward Corey Durdin as a trade. There hasn't been a rush to get a deal done between Fremantle and Port Adelaide but Brodie will get to the Power in exchange for a likely future fourth-round selection. Brodie is joining on a two-year deal and has a connection with new Power coach Josh Carr from his time as an assistant at the Dockers.

DEVEN ROBERTSON

Robertson was not part of the mega trade earlier this week which saw West Coast, Brisbane and Fremantle agree on a deal that saw Brandon Starcevich head to the Eagles. But he will get to the Eagles, two years after he nearly landed there after the 2023 Grand Final. Robertson will be delisted by the Lions and will be able to get to West Coast either as a delisted free agent, or via a rookie list mechanism, with the Eagles granted four extra rookie list spots by the League as part of their assistance package.

BUKU KHAMIS

Trade talks over Khamis have dragged on and could go deep into the window, with Carlton prioritising early moves for Ben Ainsworth and Campbell Chesser. The Western Bulldogs had wanted something inside the first two rounds of the draft for the contracted defender, but the Blues shifted a future second for Ainsworth and moved pick No.41 for Chesser. It's unlikely Carlton's No.54 selection will get a deal done, as the Dogs had been trying to re-contract Khamis through the year before he hits free agency next season.

JACK BULLER

A trade on Friday taking Brody Mihocek to Melbourne might open the door for Buller's move to start gathering momentum. While the No.61 pick that Collingwood acquired in the Mihocek deal is unlikely to shift Sydney's thinking, the future third-round selection that's tied to the Demons might. But, as things stand, the Pies have been unwilling to include that in the Buller talks. The Swans have threatened to dig in on the young forward from the outset of the Trade Period, after offering him a two-year extension to stay at the club, and talks have been grinding along slowly ever since.

CONNOR BUDARICK

The Budarick negotiations have been held up due to the potential of this deal being mixed in with a host of other moves, with an exact trade package still up in the air. Gold Coast had initially asked for the No.33 pick from the Western Bulldogs, though that request was rebuffed. There have since been further talks around tacking Jamarra Ugle-Hagan to this deal, as well as the Dogs potentially moving whatever they get from Carlton for Buku Khamis to the Suns in exchange for Budarick. There are no questions around whether this gets done, but it could drag out deep into Wednesday's deadline.

JAI SERONG

Serong has requested a trade to Sydney, though negotiations remain at a preliminary phase as the Swans wait on a few other deals to progress. Sydney has pick No.63 to pursue the young defender with, while it could nab more picks in negotiations with Collingwood over Jack Buller. The Swans have plenty on their plate, but are confident a deal will eventuate.

ELIJAH HOLLANDS

Carlton has told Hollands to find a new home while he has a year to run on his contract after a challenging year with personal issues. There haven't been any takers as yet. The Blues haven't ruled out parting ways with Hollands after the trade period despite the remaining contract, but that may be his best chance at a third club emerging as a possible delisted free agent or even train-on option over summer.