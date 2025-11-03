Rhyan Mansell celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NASIAH Wanganeen-Milera's famous performance against Melbourne this year was the fourth biggest comeback in St Kilda's history, while Greater Western Sydney and Richmond also enjoyed incredible victories in 2025.

Wanganeen-Milera's heroics against the Demons in round 20 saw the Saints complete a comeback from 46 points down to win.

It fell nine points shy of the club's biggest ever comeback, when Jack Billings inspired a victory over the Western Bulldogs in 2015.

Remarkably, the Giants added two comeback wins to their top five in 2025.

GWS came storming back from 35 points down against Sydney, also in round 20, and ended up winning the derby by 44 at Engie Stadium.

Eight rounds earlier, the Giants survived a major scare to get past Richmond after trailing by 34 points.

Those comeback wins rank equal second and fourth in the club's history.

The Tigers produced the equal fifth biggest comeback in their history with an all-time upset win over Carlton in round one.

Tipped to struggle in 2025, Richmond trailed by 41 points midway through the second quarter, only to kick nine goals to two after half-time in a famous win at the MCG.

Check out your club's five biggest ever comeback wins below.

42 points v Port Adelaide, round seven, 2000

39 points v North Melbourne, round nine, 2013

36 points v St Kilda, round 13, 2021

34 points v Hawthorn, round nine, 1995

33 points v Richmond, round 14, 2012

The Showdown in 2000 will live long in the memory of Adelaide supporters after a famous comeback. When Nick Stevens slotted a long goal for the Power in the third quarter, they were seven goals up and cruising towards victory, but the Crows had other ideas. Inspired by Mark Ricciuto (41 disposals and four goals) and Andrew McLeod (25 and one), Adelaide charged home, kicking six goals to one in the final quarter on the way to a memorable win.

52 points v Geelong, round 13, 2013

51 points v Hawthorn, round 16, 1995

47 points v Port Adelaide, round four, 2008

47 points v Port Adelaide, round 21, 2009

44 points v Greater Western Sydney, semi-final, 2024

A famous win dubbed the 'Miracle on Grass', the Lions produced an epic comeback against the Cats in 2013. When Steve Johnson converted a shot with less than six minutes remaining in the third quarter at the Gabba, Geelong was cruising with a 52-point lead. What happened next was incredible. Brisbane kicked 10 of the last 11 goals of the game to clinch a stunning win. After Daniel Rich's long bomb had drawn the Lions level, a Tom Hawkins behind had the Cats up by a point. Geelong went inside 50 with less than 25 seconds remaining but Daniel Merrett took an intercept mark and the Lions managed to transition the ball and find Ash McGrath to mark just inside 50. In his 200th game, McGrath delivered the winner after the siren.

48 points v Essendon, round three, 2007

46 points v Brisbane, Opening Round, 2024

44 points v Collingwood, Grand Final, 1970

42 points v Collingwood, round 22, 1971

41 points v Melbourne, round seven, 1984

The Blues' greatest ever comeback came against one of their fiercest rivals, Essendon, in round three, 2007. The Bombers had opened up an eight-goal lead approaching half-time before the Blues came roaring back. An eight-goal haul from star Brendan Fevola lifted Carlton to its victory, with the Blues booting seven majors in the third term to lead heading into the final change.

Brendan Fevola celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Essendon in round three, 2007. Picture: AFL Photos

60 points v St Kilda, round 10, 1970

54 points v North Melbourne, round 14, 2024

51 points v Richmond, round four, 1987

50 points v Richmond, round 20, 1978

43 points v Hawthorn, round nine, 2017

The Pies produced one of the greatest wins in the club's history after being stunned by the Saints in the first half of their clash at Victoria Park in round 10, 1970. St Kilda had opened up a 10-goal lead late in the second term of a game Collingwood was expected to win comfortably. A furious half-time address from coach Bob Rose lifted the Pies, but they still trailed by 35 points at the last change. A blistering final term in which they kicked seven goals to one saw Collingwood to a famous win. Peter McKenna and Wayne Richardson each kicked five goals.

69 points v North Melbourne, round 16, 2001

47 points v North Melbourne, round 11, 1960

46 points v Footscray, round 15, 1950

45 points v Melbourne, round six, 1992

42 points v Adelaide, preliminary final, 1993

Essendon's win over North Melbourne in 2001 remains the biggest comeback in VFL/AFL history. The Roos had kicked an incredibly accurate 15.1 on their way to an unlikely 69-point lead just over nine minutes into the second quarter at the MCG. But an absolute avalanche from reigning premier Essendon followed. The Bombers kicked nine majors before the Kangaroos' next score and by early in the third quarter were within a goal. North managed to stay in front until approaching midway through the final term as Essendon completed a famous win. Matthew Lloyd was enormous with nine goals, while Jason Johnson had 31 disposals and 13 clearances to go with four majors.

42 points v West Coast, round 21, 2000

42 points v Hawthorn, round 18, 2001

41 points v Western Bulldogs, elimination final, 2022

39 points v Richmond, round 12, 2004

39 points v St Kilda, round two, 2002

In one of the most brutal derbies of all-time, the Dockers produced a fine comeback to down the Eagles in round 21, 2000. Punches were thrown as spot fires broke out everywhere in the late-season clash, which followed a Western Derby the Eagles had won by 117 points earlier in the campaign. Phil Matera (five goals) had helped the Eagles into a 42-point lead before the Dockers' comeback as Clive Waterhouse kicked seven goals to lift Freo to an unlikely victory. It's a comeback which is perhaps forgotten given the absolute chaos that preceded it.

49 points v Collingwood, round 20, 1972

47 points v Carlton, preliminary final, 1931

41 points v North Melbourne, round two, 2013

41 points v North Melbourne, round one, 1999

39 points v Collingwood, round 12, 2000

Geelong's biggest comeback win came more than 50 years ago. The Cats conceded 13 first-half goals as they were left facing a heavy defeat, trailing Collingwood by 49 points in round 20, 1972. A five-goal-to-two third quarter gave Geelong hope, but it needed a monster final term to seal a one-point comeback victory. Doug Wade and David Clarke each kicked four goals in the win, while Peter McKenna booted nine for the Pies.

Former Cat Doug Wade poses for a photo in a 2000 AFL photo shoot feature. Picture: AFL Photos

40 points v Port Adelaide, round five, 2011

40 points v Richmond, round 17, 2022

36 points v Richmond, round 17, 2011

35 points v Adelaide, round 12, 2023

31 points v North Melbourne, round 11, 2013

Gold Coast's first ever win came in unlikely circumstances. In their first season in the AFL, the Suns were 0-3 and staring at another loss, trailing Port Adelaide by 40 points with a minute remaining in the third quarter. A pair of quick goals gave Gold Coast hope before a huge last term. The Suns fought back to within a point before a smothered kick in led to Luke Russell putting them ahead with two and a half minutes remaining, but more drama was to follow. Justin Westhoff took a big mark with seconds remaining and had a shot after the siren, but it went well right as the Suns secured their first ever win.

39 points v Carlton, round 17, 2024

35 points v Western Bulldogs, round 20, 2023

35 points v Sydney, round 20, 2025

34 points v Richmond, round 12, 2025

33 points v Melbourne, round two, 2015

The Giants' biggest ever comeback win came in 2024 against the Blues. They were in huge trouble as the Blues kicked eight first-quarter goals to open up a 39-point lead, but when GWS got going, it was hard to stop. The Giants were within two at half-time and led by six goals at three-quarter time before closing out their win. Jesse Hogan, who would go on to win the Coleman Medal, booted five goals.

63 points v St Kilda, round 12, 1999

56 points v Geelong, round six, 1989

40 points v Melbourne, round 13, 1973

40 points v Essendon, round one, 2021

39 points v St Kilda, round 11, 1949

The second biggest comeback in VFL/AFL history belongs to the Hawks, who were jumped by the Saints in round 12, 1999. St Kilda kicked 10 of the first 11 goals of the game on the way to a 63-point lead in the second quarter. Hawthorn was still 44 points down at half-time before a blistering 10-goal third term. The Hawks kicked three unanswered goals in the last quarter to win by 13 points, with Nick Holland (five goals) and Nathan Thompson (three) doing most of the damage.

51 points v Fremantle, round seven, 2008

47 points v North Melbourne, round five, 1934

46 points v St Kilda, round nine, 1977

44 points v Geelong, round 23, 2021

39 points v Hawthorn, round eight, 1967

Two struggling sides put on a show in round seven, 2008, as the Demons produced a remarkable comeback to beat the Dockers at the MCG. Fremantle led by 51 points early in the third quarter and was up by 32 at three-quarter time. But the Dees produced a last quarter for the ages as Austin Wonaeamirri and Russell Robertson each kicked three goals to help Melbourne storm home for a six-point win.

44 points v Essendon, round six, 1947

41 points v Footscray, round seven, 1936

41 points v Richmond, round 11, 1951

40 points v Footscray, round 17, 1981

40 points v Port Adelaide, round 18, 2005

The Roos produced an epic comeback to overcome the Bombers at Arden Street in round six, 1947. Amid a slow start, North was outscored in each of the first three quarters to trail by 44 points heading into the final term. But the Roos managed to pile on eight unanswered goals in the last quarter, holding the Bombers scoreless for a remarkable win as Chris Carroll booted five majors.

41 points v Hawthorn, round 10, 2024

41 points v West Coast, round five, 2013

40 points v Western Bulldogs, round 12, 1997

39 points v West Coast, round 14, 2000

37 points v Adelaide, round 18, 2001

34 points v Adelaide, round four, 2011

In a truly remarkable game, Port equalled its biggest ever comeback win when it came from 41 points down to beat Hawthorn in round 10, 2024. It was a victory that had to be seen to be believed. The Power were still 11 points down with 35 seconds remaining at the Adelaide Oval before Willie Rioli converted after a free kick to bring the margin back to five with 22 seconds left. Port won the centre clearance and Darcy Byrne-Jones soccered through the winner with six seconds remaining, sending Port fans into delirium.

51 points v Hawthorn, round five, 2003

48 points v Sydney, round 21, 1982

45 points v Collingwood, preliminary final, 1973

42 points v Brisbane, round 20, 2022

41 points v Hawthorn, round 21, 2005

41 points v Carlton, round one, 2025

The Tigers delivered their biggest comeback win in a clash against the Hawks in round five, 2003. Hawthorn had opened up a 51-point lead late in the second quarter before the Tigers' incredible comeback. Remarkably, Richmond kicked the next 14 goals and was in front in the third quarter. The Tigers led by 33 points before that run was ended. Wayne Campbell had 29 touches and kicked two goals. Their comeback victory over Carlton in round one, 2025, ranked as their equal fifth biggest.

55 points v Western Bulldogs, round six, 2015

55 points v Hawthorn, round two, 1937

48 points v Richmond, round 11, 1975

46 points v Melbourne, round 20, 2025

39 points v Gold Coast, round 13, 2018

39 points v Essendon, round 14, 1936

The Saints' equal biggest comeback win came against the Bulldogs in 2015. When Jake Stringer kicked his fourth goal early in the third quarter, the Dogs led by 55 points. St Kilda closed the gap to two goals by three-quarter time, but the Bulldogs were back ahead by 25 after two early goals in the last. But three final-quarter goals from Jack Billings lifted the Saints to an unlikely win.

48 points v North Melbourne, round four, 1999

45 points v Geelong, round nine, 1974

45 points v Carlton, round one, 1990

42 points v Hawthorn, round six, 1937

41 points v Essendon, round one, 2015

Perhaps fittingly, the Swans' biggest comeback win came against North Melbourne in 1999. That was the year during which the Kangaroos would play four 'home' games at the SCG, but the Swans ensured North's first trip to the ground in that year ended in losing fashion. The Roos led a low-scoring affair by 48 points before Sydney's comeback, as the Swans kicked seven goals to one after half-time. Daryn Cresswell had 37 disposals and 14 clearances in the win.

Stuart Maxfield leaps for a mark during Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 1999. Picture: AFL Photos

54 points v Geelong, round 10, 2006

48 points v Western Bulldogs, round 10, 1998

44 points v Carlton, round 11, 2006

44 points v St Kilda, round 15, 1990

35 points v North Melbourne, round 15, 2012

35 points v North Melbourne, round 22, 2024

In an absolute classic, the Eagles claimed one of their best ever home and away wins, and their biggest comeback victory, against the Cats in Geelong in 2006. The Cats led by nine goals midway through the third quarter and looked on track for a huge victory. But the Eagles kicked nine of the next 11 goals with Daniel Kerr giving them the lead before Nathan Ablett restored Geelong's advantage. But Adam Hunter, earlier pushed head first into the dugout, kicked the matchwinner late for a famous West Coast win.

52 points v Essendon, round five, 1978

47 points v Geelong, round 12, 2001

45 points v Fitzroy, round 20, 1983

43 points v North Melbourne, round two, 1985

42 points v Geelong, round nine, 2002

Footscray's biggest comeback win came in unlikely fashion against Essendon in 1978. The Bulldogs had lost their first four games of the season and that appeared set to become five when they trailed the Bombers by 52 points. But they rallied, inspired by Kevin Templeton, who finished with 4.5 as the Dogs kicked nine goals to two in the second half.