THE QUESTION marks over the rucks continue to linger.
New rules, the likelihood of sharing (looking at you, Tom De Koning and Rowan Marshall) and uncertain No.1s have Fantasy coaches pondering what their ruck lines will look like to start 2026.
So just where do some of the cheaper options stand at this stage?
Cooper Duff-Tytler (RUC/FWD, $338,000)
Ownership: 32.7 per cent
The No.4 pick in last year’s draft, Duff-Tytler caught the eye of coaches with a five-goal performance in West Coast’s intraclub match earlier in February. With Matt Flynn the No.1 ruck, the concern over Duff-Tytler is his scoring ability, particularly in a youthful Eagles side, and the big man was quieter in the match sim against Fremantle. He could be a bench option.
Liam Reidy (RUC/FWD, $394,000)
Ownership: 21.1 per cent
With a new opportunity at Carlton, Fantasy coaches were hoping Reidy could jump up the pecking order at the Blues and take the No.1 ruck mantle ahead of Marc Pittonet. But that appears unlikely, and while he featured early in the match simulation against Brisbane, there are concerns over both his job security and his scoring. Coaches will get another look in the AAMI Community Series, followed by Opening Round.
Lachlan McAndrew (RUC, $286,000)
Ownership: 18.1 per cent
The big riser. McAndrew shapes as being the most popular of all the options, but whether it's at R2 or R3 will be a talking point. The 210cm ruck got the nod over Reilly O'Brien for the Crows' match simulation against Port Adelaide and performed well, despite taking a late knock. With so many question marks lingering over the premium options, McAndrew may be a high-risk, high-reward play at R2.
Kieren Briggs (RUC, $738,000)
Ownership: 12.9 per cent
The Giant produced an impressive match sim performance, but perhaps not how coaches were expecting. Briggs had a major impact in the forward line, kicking four goals against Collingwood. He is one to monitor in the AAMI Community Series and Opening Round.
Oscar Steene (RUC/FWD, $230,000)
Ownership: 10.2 per cent
Steene was solid as the Pies' No.1 ruck in their match sim against the Giants, but they were of course without Darcy Cameron after his AAMI AFL Origin duties. He seems unlikely to start the season in Collingwood's best side, but is one to keep an eye on, particularly at basement price and with DPP status.
Callum Coleman-Jones (RUC, $230,000)
Ownership: 4.2 per cent
The Kangaroo looks set to get his chance in the 23 to begin the season, but is clearly behind Tristan Xerri as the No.1 ruck. He's at basement price which makes him a playing option at R3, but his scoring is likely to be limited.
Dante Visentini (RUC, $539,000)
Ownership: 2.3 per cent
Dante got his chance as the Power's No.1 ruck against the Crows, going head-to-head with McAndrew. Jordon Sweet still looms large though. Another one to keep an eye on in the AAMI Community Series.
Vigo Visentini (RUC, $395,000)
Ownership: 2.2 per cent
The big Bomber is behind Lachie Blakiston in the pecking order at Essendon. While the Bombers have played two rucks before, Peter Wright's ability to play as the second option makes that unlikely to start 2026.
Mitch Edwards (RUC, $230,000)
Ownership: 1.5 per cent
The question marks over the Cats' ruck setup could see Edwards become an option early in the season. He got his chance in the match sim against Hawthorn, with Sam De Koning also taking some ruck duties. Mark Blicavs and Rhys Stanley were both sidelined for the Hawks clash.
Ned Reeves (RUC, $482,000)
Ownership: 0.7 per cent
The big Hawk is set for more opportunities in 2026, with the new ruck rules suiting his style. But if he does get his chance, Reeves looks almost certain to be sharing ruck duties with Lloyd Meek, who had an excellent 2025. Coaches will get a look in the AAMI Community Series and Opening Round.
