Kieren Briggs, Lachlan McAndrew and Liam Reidy. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE QUESTION marks over the rucks continue to linger.

New rules, the likelihood of sharing (looking at you, Tom De Koning and Rowan Marshall) and uncertain No.1s have Fantasy coaches pondering what their ruck lines will look like to start 2026.

So just where do some of the cheaper options stand at this stage?

Cooper Duff-Tytler (RUC/FWD, $338,000)

Ownership: 32.7 per cent

The No.4 pick in last year’s draft, Duff-Tytler caught the eye of coaches with a five-goal performance in West Coast’s intraclub match earlier in February. With Matt Flynn the No.1 ruck, the concern over Duff-Tytler is his scoring ability, particularly in a youthful Eagles side, and the big man was quieter in the match sim against Fremantle. He could be a bench option.

Cooper Duff-Tytler celebrates a goal during the Match Simulation between Fremantle and West Coast at Victor George Kailis Oval on February 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Liam Reidy (RUC/FWD, $394,000)

Ownership: 21.1 per cent

With a new opportunity at Carlton, Fantasy coaches were hoping Reidy could jump up the pecking order at the Blues and take the No.1 ruck mantle ahead of Marc Pittonet. But that appears unlikely, and while he featured early in the match simulation against Brisbane, there are concerns over both his job security and his scoring. Coaches will get another look in the AAMI Community Series, followed by Opening Round.

Liam Reidy during Carlton's official team photo day at Ikon Park on February 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachlan McAndrew (RUC, $286,000)

Ownership: 18.1 per cent

The big riser. McAndrew shapes as being the most popular of all the options, but whether it's at R2 or R3 will be a talking point. The 210cm ruck got the nod over Reilly O'Brien for the Crows' match simulation against Port Adelaide and performed well, despite taking a late knock. With so many question marks lingering over the premium options, McAndrew may be a high-risk, high-reward play at R2.

Lachlan McAndrew poses for a photo during Adelaide's official team photo day on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Kieren Briggs (RUC, $738,000)

Ownership: 12.9 per cent

The Giant produced an impressive match sim performance, but perhaps not how coaches were expecting. Briggs had a major impact in the forward line, kicking four goals against Collingwood. He is one to monitor in the AAMI Community Series and Opening Round.

Oscar Steene (RUC/FWD, $230,000)

Ownership: 10.2 per cent

Steene was solid as the Pies' No.1 ruck in their match sim against the Giants, but they were of course without Darcy Cameron after his AAMI AFL Origin duties. He seems unlikely to start the season in Collingwood's best side, but is one to keep an eye on, particularly at basement price and with DPP status.

Oscar Steene in action at Collingwood training on June 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Callum Coleman-Jones (RUC, $230,000)

Ownership: 4.2 per cent

The Kangaroo looks set to get his chance in the 23 to begin the season, but is clearly behind Tristan Xerri as the No.1 ruck. He's at basement price which makes him a playing option at R3, but his scoring is likely to be limited.

Callum Coleman-Jones in action during North Melbourne's match simulation against Melbourne on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Dante Visentini (RUC, $539,000)

Ownership: 2.3 per cent

Dante got his chance as the Power's No.1 ruck against the Crows, going head-to-head with McAndrew. Jordon Sweet still looms large though. Another one to keep an eye on in the AAMI Community Series.

Dante Visentini competes with Lachlan McAndrew in the ruck during Port Adelaide's match simulation against Adelaide on February 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Vigo Visentini (RUC, $395,000)

Ownership: 2.2 per cent

The big Bomber is behind Lachie Blakiston in the pecking order at Essendon. While the Bombers have played two rucks before, Peter Wright's ability to play as the second option makes that unlikely to start 2026.

Peter Wright and Vigo Visentini in action at Essendon training on January 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitch Edwards (RUC, $230,000)

Ownership: 1.5 per cent

The question marks over the Cats' ruck setup could see Edwards become an option early in the season. He got his chance in the match sim against Hawthorn, with Sam De Koning also taking some ruck duties. Mark Blicavs and Rhys Stanley were both sidelined for the Hawks clash.

Mitchell Edwards and Lloyd Meek compete in a ruck contest during the match simulation between Hawthorn and Geelong at the Kennedy Community Centre on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Ned Reeves (RUC, $482,000)

Ownership: 0.7 per cent

The big Hawk is set for more opportunities in 2026, with the new ruck rules suiting his style. But if he does get his chance, Reeves looks almost certain to be sharing ruck duties with Lloyd Meek, who had an excellent 2025. Coaches will get a look in the AAMI Community Series and Opening Round.

Ned Reeves in action during Hawthorn's match simulation against Geelong on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

