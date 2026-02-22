Carlton coach Michael Voss says he's still in the dark over potential changes to bidding rules

Cody Walker training with Carlton during a training session at Princes Park on January 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss has expressed his disappointment as the AFL continues to consider dramatic change to the Academy and father-son bidding process.

The Blues have potential No.1 pick Cody Walker coming through as a father-son this year, though the League has warned clubs around the potential of adopting significantly stricter bidding rules from 2026 onwards.

It leaves Carlton at risk of potentially missing out on Walker at year's end, despite the son of 202-game Blues favourite Andrew having committed to joining the club after spending the summer training at Ikon Park.

Clubs are still in the dark as to what changes the AFL will introduce to the Academy and father-son bidding process, leaving many – including Voss and the Blues – feeling frustrated on the eve of the campaign.

"We don't really have the total visibility on that," Voss told AFL.com.au.

"In this instance, I certainly don't speak on behalf of the club, but I'm still a bit bemused that we don't have those rules by now in terms of what has actually changed. We're sitting on the eve of the season and we don't even know. I wish that was different.

"When clubs spend so much time and thought and strategise sometimes years out and we're still sitting here trying to find out what that looks like, that's a bit disappointing.

"Hopefully, we find out in due course what that actually looks like and I hope we find Cody Walker in the navy blue."

Carlton has planned for Walker's arrival and is armed with two 2026 first-round picks (its own and Sydney's), as well as two 2026 second-round picks (North Melbourne's and Sydney's), to match a likely early bid on the teenager.

It comes after the Blues have welcomed Ben and Lucas Camporeale, as well as potential Opening Round debutant Harry Dean, via the father-son mechanism across the last two years.

Lucas and Ben Camporeale after joining Carlton. Picture: Carlton FC

But the club is now hoping Walker will add to its collection, with the classy midfielder having shot into pick No.1 calculations across a standout bottom-age campaign for both the Bendigo Pioneers and Vic Country.

Walker has spent the summer training at Carlton as part of the father-son process, with Voss describing his excitement around the youngster's lofty potential.

"One of the great advantages, and this has clearly been a hot topic, but the fact that he's come to our football club and in the middle of last year said he wanted to go to Carlton – and he's made decisions to be more with us throughout this year – it gives you an ability to develop his body," Voss said.

Cody Walker in action during the 2025 Coates Talent League match between Calder Cannons and Bendigo Pioneers at Highgate Recreation Reserve in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"If he's got any sort of lingering things going, you can get the treatment he needs. You can put a physical program around him. He gets to train with the boys, so he knows them very well.

"But he'll add in to our changing of the guard, that dynamic midfield that's coming together. It can happen pretty quickly. To add him in will be a huge bonus for us.

"The fact that we've actually got him here and we're developing him and spending time with him, it's a nice little thing to have."