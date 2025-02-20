Francis Evans celebrates a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FRANCIS Evans is set to be signed by Carlton after a successful pre-season audition, beating out four other contenders including former No.6 draft pick Denver Grainger-Barras.

A small forward, Evans was delisted by Port Adelaide at the end of 2024 after 27 games and 19 goals.

Evans was previously listed at Geelong where he played seven games across three seasons.

The 23-year-old will wear the number 44 guernsey.

"Francis is a resilient person and player: his immense professionalism, dedication and hard work he has put in to make his way back to the highest level is really impressive. He’s a great example for those coming through the system,” Blues' list boss Nick Austin said.



"Francis is a true competitor, his attack on the ball and ability to do anything and everything that‘s required for the team have all been crucial to seeing him earn his spot back on an AFL list.



"He is a talented small forward who will really complement our current group, so we are excited to see his growth and development across the season.



"We are thrilled to be able to offer him another opportunity in the AFL and know he will fit in seamlessly here at Carlton."

Former Hawk Grainger-Barras, Blues VFL player Will White, former Hawks rookie Ethan Phillips and former Collingwood-listed forward Liam McMahon also trained with the Blues over the pre-season supplemental selection period, but were beaten out by Evans.

It follows the Western Bulldogs' decision on Wednesday to keep a list spot open for the mid-season rookie draft, sending VFL stars Brayden Crossley and Dom Brew home ahead of Friday's SSP deadline.