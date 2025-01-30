Ben Jepson in action during the AAMI State Game between the VFL and SANFL in April, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TWELVE months after moving to the Gold Coast for a lifestyle change, Ben Jepson has hit the jackpot, signing with the Suns via the Supplemental Selection Period.

Jepson, 23, spent three seasons with Coburg in the VFL before deciding to move north and play with Southport in 2024.

Following a terrific year with the Sharks, where he finished second in the best and fairest and was named in the VFL Team of the Year, the half-back/wing got his chance to train with Gold Coast over the pre-season.

Ben Jepson in action during the VFL Grand Final between Southport and Werribee. Picture: AFL Photos

Following the Suns’ training camp at Byron Bay, Jepson was given the news by one of his best mates.

“We were at a lookout, everyone was taking in the views knowing the camp was done,” Jepson told AFL.com.au.

“Noah Anderson said a few words and I thought he was just summing up the camp.

“I caught eye contact with him, and he started to choke up a little bit. I’m really close with 'Noz' and I thought 'I could be a chance here' and then he announced it in front of the group … and they mobbed me, the boys jumped on top of me to celebrate. It was pretty cool.”

Anderson and Jepson have been mates since the day they walked into Melbourne’s Carey Grammar together in Year Seven and have lived with each other the past year.

Jepson said he “wasn’t ready” to be drafted in 2019 when he was eligible, and used the 2020 season that was wiped out by COVID-19 to develop his light frame.

Learn More 03:01

The three seasons at Coburg were “great”, but he wanted something different.

“I just wanted a lifestyle change,” he said.

“I just thought if I could live on the Gold Coast while I was young, and still play State League footy … I thought it was a no-brainer.

“Southport are a great club, have a successful history in the VFL and it was a great thing for me.

“My contest work improved, particularly the ground ball contest, and I just backed myself in, confidence wise, not being afraid to make mistakes.

“I’m not just an OK VFL player, but someone that can match it with the AFL players when I take them on.”