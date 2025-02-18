Sandy Brock at Gold Coast training in May 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has secured the services of tall defender Sandy Brock via the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) to complete its list ahead of the 2025 season.

The Eagles invited Brock to train with the squad in November after he was delisted by Gold Coast, where he spent three years on the rookie list without playing a senior game.

The 22-year-old has impressed Eagles officials on the track over the summer and played in Monday's match simulation against Richmond.

"Sandy has been impressive with his work as a key defender," footy manager Gavin Bell said.

"He's got a really strong athletic profile and has shown his ability to intercept the ball and provide a contest down back.

"We're very excited to have him and his family join our club."

Learn More 05:30

No stranger to Perth, Brock spent 2021 playing for Peel Thunder in the WAFL, where he started the season in the reserves before playing 10 games at senior level.

The Palmerston product was signed by Gold Coast at the end of 2021 via its partnership with the Northern Territory and played 18 games in the VFL in 2024 for a total of 59 across his three seasons with the Suns.

Brock's signing comes as Melbourne pulled off a SSP steal from the Eagles earlier on Monday, with Werribee VFL star Jack Henderson joining the club a day after lining up for West Coast against the Tigers.

Henderson played in the practice match but had been mulling a recent approach from the Dees, who had a spot open up on their list after Shane McAdam's season-ending Achilles injury.

The deadline for SSP signings is on Friday.