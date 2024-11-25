A former Brisbane defender has landed at his father's old club on the first day of the pre-season supplemental selection period

Jaxon Prior in action during Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has signed delisted Brisbane defender Jaxon Prior on the opening day of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

The 23-year-old departed the Lions at the end of the season after struggling for senior opportunities across the past two seasons.

Prior managed 39 appearances in his five seasons at Brisbane after being selected at pick No.59 in the 2019 AFL Draft.

The West Australian’s father Michael played 81 games for the Bombers between 1994 and 2000, before finishing his career with West Coast.

Essendon lost Jake Stringer to Greater Western Sydney during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and assessed a handful of options across the competition, including Hawthorn midfielder Finn Maginness and Giants half-back Conor Stone, but both chose to remain at their current clubs.

Learn More 10:05

The Bombers still have one rookie spot open to trial other players across the pre-season and have considered bringing Kaine Baldwin back once he recovers from the navicular stress injury that ruined his 2024 campaign.

Fremantle has signed former Port Adelaide and Geelong midfielder-forward Quinton Narkle, completing its list for 2025.

The former Port Adelaide and Geelong forward-mid heads west after 57 games in seven years at those two clubs, including all three of the Power's finals matches this season.

another WA boy returns home 💜



you’ll look good in purple, Quinton.#foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/GJ3tqsnPCE — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) November 25, 2024

The Western Bulldogs have invited Werribee star Dom Brew to trial at the Whitten Oval across the summer after the 27-year-old won the J.J. Liston Trophy in the same week he captained the Bees to their first flag in 31 years.

Carlton will look at former Hawk Denver Grainger-Barras, ex-Pie Liam McMahon and recently delisted Blues Sam Durdin and Matt Carroll during the SSP.