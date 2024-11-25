The Swans continued their recent history of enthusiastic bidding on rival clubs' prospects, and even had their first 'win'

Sydney recruiters including Kinnear Beatson (centre) and Chris Keane (right) look on during the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

'BIDNEY' was at it again during last week's Telstra AFL Draft.

Light-heartedly nicknamed 'Bidney' by opposition recruiters a couple of seasons ago for the club's propensity to place bids on opposition Academy and father-son talent, Sydney's recruiting staff were up to their old tricks again this year.

The Swans placed three of the 10 bids on Academy or father-son prospects across nights one and two of the national draft last week, taking their total tally to 11 bids in the 10 years since the AFL introduced its new bidding system.

Sydney placed an unsuccessful bid on Brisbane Academy prospect Sam Marshall on Wednesday night, then another unsuccessful bid on Carlton father-son Lucas Camporeale on Thursday evening.

However, with its very next pick, Sydney finally secured its first successful bid in a decade of trying when it called the name of Melbourne Academy prospect Riak Andrew, only for the Demons to opt not to match the bid.

Riak Andrew (right) in action during Gippsland Power's clash with Gold Coast Academy in the Coates Talent League in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney's total of 11 bids is now a competition high, soaring ahead of the nine bids placed by both Richmond – who had also been nicknamed 'Bidmond' by rival recruiters – and North Melbourne.

Geelong also placed three bids on night two, striking out on Brisbane Academy youngster Ty Gallop and Carlton father-son Ben Camporeale before finally securing St Kilda Academy defender Lennox Hofmann.

Melbourne was the club to place the bid on Brisbane's talented father-son recruit Levi Ashcroft, while St Kilda also placed a top-10 bid on Gold Coast Academy jet Leo Lombard.

Collingwood and Gold Coast were the only other clubs to place bids across the national draft, both successfully securing Joel Cochran (Sydney Academy) and Cooper Bell (Greater Western Sydney Academy) respectively.

All clubs have placed at least one bid since the AFL's new system was introduced back in 2015, though eight clubs have yet to enjoy capturing a player through making a successful bid.

Your club's draft bidding history

* Denotes a successful bid

Sydney: 11 bids (1 successful)

Jack Bowes (Pick No.10, 2016)

Isaac Cumming (Pick No.20, 2016)

Jackson Mead (Pick No.25, 2019)

Mitchito Owens (Pick No.33, 2021)

Harry Rowston (Pick No.16, 2022)

Max Michalanney (Pick No.17, 2022)

Jake Rogers (Pick No.14, 2023)

Jordan Croft (Pick No.15, 2023)

Sam Marshall (Pick No.25, 2024)

Lucas Camporeale (Pick No.54, 2024)

Riak Andrew (Pick No.55, 2024)*

Richmond: 9 bids (4 successful)

Matthew Kennedy (Pick No.13, 2015)

Eric Hipwood (Pick No.14, 2015)

Bailey Rice (Pick No.49, 2015)

Ryan Garthwaite (Pick No.72, 2016)*

Connor McFadyen (Pick No.42, 2018)

Noah Cumberland (Pick No.43, 2019)*

William Martyn (Pick No.44, 2019)*

Bigoa Nyuon (Pick No.54, 2019)*

Josh Eyre (Pick No.39, 2020)

North Melbourne: 9 bids (3 successful)

Corey Wagner (Pick No.43, 2015)*

Declan Watson (Pick No.34, 2016)*

Callum Brown (Pick No.35, 2016)

Josh Williams (Pick No.36, 2016)*

Finn Maginness (Pick No.29, 2019)

Connor Downie (Pick No.35, 2020)

Will Ashcroft (Pick No.2, 2022)

Jed Walter (Pick No.3, 2023)

Will McCabe (Pick No.19, 2023)

Geelong: 7 bids (1 successful)

Bailey Scott (Pick No.49, 2018)

Errol Gulden (Pick No.32, 2020)

Marcus Windhager (Pick No.47, 2021)

Ethan Read (Pick No.9, 2023)

Ty Gallop (Pick No.42, 2024)

Ben Camporeale (Pick No.43, 2024)

Lennox Hofmann (Pick No.66, 2024)*

Essendon: 6 bids (2 successful)

Jack Silvagni (Pick No.53, 2015)

Kobe Mutch (Pick No.42, 2016)*

Irving Mosquito (Pick No.38, 2018)*

Keidean Coleman (Pick No.37, 2019)

Brandon Walker (Pick No.50, 2020)

Maurice Rioli jnr (Pick No.51, 2020)

Western Bulldogs: 6 bids (1 successful)

Ben Keays (Pick No.24, 2015)

Josh Dunkley (Pick No.25, 2015)*

Cody Brand (Pick No.53, 2020)

Joel Western (Pick No.54, 2020)

Josh Fahey (Pick No.42, 2021)

Jaspa Fletcher (Pick No.12, 2022)

Adelaide: 6 bids (0 successful)

Harrison Himmelberg (Pick No.16, 2015)

Harry Perryman (Pick No.14, 2016)

Tarryn Thomas (Pick No.8, 2018)

Will Kelly (Pick No.29, 2018)

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (Pick No.1, 2020)

Will Graham (Pick No.26, 2023)

Carlton: 4 bids (1 successful)

Will Setterfield (Pick No.5, 2016)

Harrison Macreadie (Pick No.47, 2016)*

Liam Henry (Pick No.9, 2019)

Tom Green (Pick No.10, 2019)

Collingwood: 4 bids (1 successful)

Lachie Jones (Pick No.16, 2020)

Blake Coleman (Pick No.24, 2020)

Caiden Cleary (Pick No.24, 2023)

Joel Cochran (Pick No.47, 2024)*

GWS Giants: 4 bids (0 successful)

Nick Blakey (Pick No.10, 2018)

Isaac Quaynor (Pick No.13, 2018)

Reef McInnes (Pick No.23, 2020)

Sam Darcy (Pick No.2, 2021)

Melbourne: 4 bids (0 successful)

Callum Mills (Pick No.3, 2015)

Matthew Flynn (Pick No.41, 2015)

Rhylee West (Pick No.26, 2018)

Levi Ashcroft (Pick No.5, 2024)

Hawthorn: 3 bids (1 successful)

Matthew Walker (Pick No.63, 2018)*

Braeden Campbell (Pick No.5, 2020)

Alwyn Davey jnr (Pick No.45, 2022)

Gold Coast: 3 bids (1 successful)

Jacob Hopper (Pick No.7, 2015)

Nick Daicos (Pick No.4, 2021)

Cooper Bell (Pick No.49, 2024)*

St Kilda: 2 bids (0 successful)

Patrick Naish (Pick No.34, 2017)

Leo Lombard (Pick No.9, 2024)

Brisbane: 1 bid (0 successful)

Jarrod Cameron (Pick No.39, 2018)

Fremantle: 1 bid (0 successful)

Connor Ballenden (Pick No.43, 2017)

Port Adelaide: 1 bid (0 successful)

Tyler Brown (Pick No.50, 2017)

West Coast: 1 bid (0 successful)

Kieren Briggs (Pick No.34, 2018)