Liam McMahon and Denver Grainger-Barras to train with Carlton across the summer in the hope of SSP signing

Liam McMahon during Collingwood's 2022 team photo day at the AIA Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Collingwood listed forward Liam McMahon has been invited to audition for a second chance at Carlton during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

The 22-year-old will start training with Michael Voss' squad from next Monday, alongside delisted Hawthorn key defender Denver Grainger-Barras.

McMahon has put himself back on the radar of AFL clubs in recent months after producing an eye-catching season for Carlton's reserves in the VFL.

The 198cm spearhead booted 45 goals from 16 appearances in 2024 to finish runner-up in the Jim 'Frosty' Miller Medal in a season where he won the best and fairest at Princes Park.

McMahon was also named at centre half-forward in the VFL team of the year after averaging 2.8 goals per game, two years after being delisted by Collingwood at the end of 2022.

Collingwood selected the Victorian with pick No.31 in the 2020 AFL Draft, but it has taken McMahon time to develop.

Grainger-Barras has also been invited to trial across the pre-season after playing 28 games across four seasons at Waverley Park.

Sam Durdin and Matt Carroll are also set to train with the AFL squad after being delisted in October.

Carlton didn't select anyone during last year's SSP, but promoted Alex Cincotta from the VFL program to the AFL program ahead of the 2023 season after Zac Williams tore his ACL. Cincotta has since played 35 AFL games, hitting a trigger midway through this year for a contract for 2025.

The Blues also took Hudson O'Keefe in 2023 after selecting Oscar McDonald, Callum Moore and Michael Gibbons in the past. In 2019, Matt Cottrell trained with Carlton across the pre-season before landing a gig on the rookie list.