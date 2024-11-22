Zeke Uwland, Willem Drew and Daniel Annable. Pictures: AFL Photos

ATTENTION has already shifted onto the draft pool for 2025.

The completion of this week's Telstra AFL Draft means clubs will quickly move ahead with planning for next year's crop.

The early look for next year is a draft class with many players tied to clubs as Northern Academy, Next Generation Academy or as father-sons, and here is our annual list of 10 names to track for next year.

Daniel Annable

Midfielder

183cm

5/4/07

Brisbane Academy/QLD

One of the gun midfielders in the crop for next year, Annable already has already proven his qualities. He dominated as a ball-getter for the Lions' Academy in the Coates Talent League this year, averaging 28 disposals and six tackles whilst also averaging 20 disposals playing for the Allies at the national carnival. He uses the ball well, has great game craft and is able to ferry the ball out of contested situations with his hands. Brisbane has another talented Academy product on the horizon.

Daniel Annable during the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Cooper Duff-Tytler

Ruck/key forward

199cm

22/8/07

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

What an exciting talent Duff-Tytler is shaping to be. Having concentrated on his promising basketball career, Duff-Tytler is now putting all his energy into making it in the AFL and the end of his bottom-age season suggests he is well on the way. His breakout game came in just his third appearance for the Cannons, when he kicked two goals from 30 disposals and 17 hit-outs in a best-afield display as a roaming ruckman. Across six games at the level he averaged 17 disposals and 15 hitouts and he shapes as one of the leading talls for 2025.

Cooper Duff-Tytler during the AFL National Development Championships U16 boys match on July 04, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Willem Duursma

Utility

191cm

21/6/07

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

With his three older siblings already playing at the top level, Duursma is set to make his own mark having been ready for his draft-age year for some time. Having played for Gippsland's under-18 team as an under-16s player, Duursma spent his 2024 moving around the ground in different spots – the wing, forward and back. He can also play as a midfielder around the ball. He is a very good overhead mark and has the versatility to play just about anywhere on the ground. Duursma will produce some eye-catching highlights in 2025 and is an early contender for the No.1 pick.

Willem Duursma during the 2024 Coates Talent League match on September 01, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Louis Emmett

Ruckman

198cm

23/3/07

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Emmett's end to 2024 certainly caught the attention of clubs. He had some big games playing for Oakleigh, including a four-goal effort in one game, 28 disposals and two goals the next week and then 22 disposals and a goal the week after that. The mobile big man finished the year averaging 17 disposals, 13 hitouts and more than a goal a game at Coates Talent League level and his capacity to get around the ground and use his skills really stood out.

Louis Emmett of Victoria Metro and Charlie West of South Australia during the 2024 Marsh AFL Championships U18 Boys match on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Max King

Midfielder

191cm

9/1/07

Sydney Academy/NSW-ACT

Another Max King looks headed for the AFL and this version is a bit different to the St Kilda key forward. King, who is tied to Sydney's Academy, has plenty of upside. He can move through the midfield, which given his height is a weapon, but he can also be a marking target in attack and he likes to fly for his grabs. Injury meant he didn't feature in the AFL under-17s futures game on Grand Final day but King is a watch to be a player recruiters have their eyes on next season.

Max King during the 2024 Futures U17 Boys match on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt LeRay

Midfielder

189cm

22/2/07

Central District/South Australia

It was a consistent season for LeRay with Central District's under-18 side, where he averaged 22 disposals and five inside-50s, as well as booting 13 goals from 11 games. A taller midfield option, LeRay also showed he can find the footy with a solid performance on Grand Final day in the under-17s clash. A week earlier he had led the Bulldogs' disposal tally with 22 touches and 1.1 in its four-point Grand Final loss to Woodville-West Torrens.

Matt LeRay celebrates a goal for Central District's U18s in R3, 2024. Picture: Peter Argent (SANFL)

Archie Ludowyke

Key forward

195cm

19/11/07

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Ludowyke missed the Sandringham Dragons' Grand Final win over Greater Western Victoria due to injury but had an otherwise promising bottom-age campaign as a developing tall forward. The left-footer came back the next week to kick the match-winning goal for his side in the national futures game ahead of the AFL Grand Final. He competes in the air, flies for high marks and has plenty of the attributes you want in a key forward prospect. He kicked 13 goals from nine games with Sandringham's under-18 side.

Archie Ludowyke takes a mark during the AFL National Development Championships U16 boys match on July 04, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Riley Onley

Midfielder

194cm

30/3/07

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

There is a point of difference with Onley, given his stature as a 194cm midfield prospect. Onley played seven games this season for the Bushrangers and averaged 17 disposals and next year he'll have more responsibilities thrown his way. His taste of things this season also extended to Onley playing three games for Vic Country at the national carnival, including having 20 disposals and seven clearances against the Allies.

Riley Onley of Vic Country in action during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Country and South Australia at IKON Park on June 09, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Rob Lawson/AFL Photos)

Dyson Sharp

Midfielder

188cm

23/5/07

Central District/South Australia

Sharp plays with a hard edge that you don't often see for a prospect his age. It is why late in the year he wasn't daunted by stepping up to play at SANFL league level with Central District, where he performed well in their three finals. The bigger-bodied midfielder averaged 27 disposals, eight tackles and seven clearances at under-18 level for Centrals this season and will be pushing to continue his trajectory and be an early pick next year.

Dyson Sharp during the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Zeke Uwland

Midfielder

178cm

24/4/07

Gold Coast Academy/Queensland

It was a super season for 'Zeke The Freak' this year, with the younger brother of Suns defender Bodhi showing all of his traits as a running, skillful and penetrating midfielder. Uwland plays in the Errol Gulden mould – a smaller sized ball magnet who uses his left-foot kicking to pierce gaps and set up the play. The Suns Academy talent won the Hunter Harrison Medal as the best player of the Academy series and also won selection in the under-18 All-Australian team.