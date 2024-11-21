Take a look at who your club picked up in this year's national draft

The top five of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Telstra AFL draft is done and dusted, with 71 players achieving their AFL dreams over the course of two nights.

Take a look below at who your club picked, and remember to click the links on each player's name from the draft to get their full profiles and watch video highlights of them in action.

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



4. Sid Draper

59. Tyler Welsh (father-son)

What the club says: "We've obviously been tracking Sid for a long time and we couldn't be happier that he's now a Crow. As with every draft, we have our talent order and we take the best player and to get Sid at Pick 4 is a fantastic result for our footy club. He's a great character and a leader from his time at South Adelaide, and he as a player he has AFL attributes that are so important in today's game. He's tough and can win his own footy and is explosive when he gets it, it’s a perfect addition to our midfield mix." - Crows recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie

Sid Draper poses for a photo after being drafted by Adelaide at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



5. Levi Ashcroft (father-son, matched Melbourne's bid)

25. Sam Marshall (Academy, matched Sydney's bid)

42. Ty Gallop (Academy, matched Geelong's bid)

What the club says: "Levi is an incredibly consistent and competitive player who will be adding more potency to our midfield. Above his natural talent, Levi is a young man who plays with a really strong team ethos and is a great team person and will be a fantastic addition to our squad. Sam has shown great resilience as he has played through various teams and competitions over the last couple of seasons through the pathway system, where his strong character and work ethic has shone through. Sam has the skill set to eventually develop into a genuine hybrid mid, with his strong inside and outside game complimented by his powerful two-way running and his ability to push forward and impact the game." - Lions recruiting manager Stephen Conole

Levi Ashcroft, Chris Fagan and Sam Marshall pose for a photo during the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



3. Jagga Smith

43. Ben Camporeale (father-son, matched Geelong's bid)

54. Lucas Camporeale (father-son, matched Sydney's bid)

What the club says: "To have Harry, Ben and Lucas, as well as obviously Jagga last night, we are building the next generation of our squad while also competing for the now, which is really exciting. Jagga is one of the standout leaders in his draft class, which was reflected in his captaincy duties throughout the year, and he's someone who we think can offer a real point of difference to our midfield for a long time. Heading into this draft, we were hoping to round out our midfield group as well as add some tall talent in our back half; when it comes to the latter, we believe Harry can provide that as he continues to develop his game. Ben has had a terrific year, making a name for himself as an inside mid who uses his running and ball-winning nous to link up with teammates down the ground. Lucas is a promising young talent, his impressive running ability and work rate has seen him really make his mark on the wing this year. - Blues list boss Nick Austin

The best way to mark the occasion of arriving as a Carlton player?



A FaceTime with Charlie, Walshy, Mots and Cotts, of course 🥹🤳 pic.twitter.com/TZmzvRge4l — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) November 20, 2024

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



47. Joel Cochran (Sydney Academy)

50. Charlie West

56. Will Hayes

What the club says: "We did well, we got what we wanted in a key forward and key defender that we desperately want to develop through our football club. With our last pick, we were able to get an exciting young small forward and wing so I think we hit every marker that we wanted to so it's exciting times for our club." - Magpies head of list management Justin Leppitsch

Our new Magpie!



Cochran made himself known at the National Draft Combine by winning the 2km time trial with a time of 6:05, the fastest time by eight seconds. pic.twitter.com/kdIcxaowBv — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 21, 2024

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



13. Isaac Kako (Academy, matched Richmond's bid)

37. Kayle Gerreyn

39. Angus Clarke

61. Rhys Unwin

70. Zak Johnson

What the club says: TBC

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



17. Murphy Reid

34. Charlie Nicholls

63. Jaren Carr (father-son)

"[Murphy] is a super exciting, super skilful, classy midfield forward. We've been big on him for a couple of years back to the 16s and we thought he was flying under the radar a little bit there and then he exploded this year with his form at the start of the year for Sandringham and ended up being Vic Metro's MVP. We had him a fair bit higher than 17 on our board." – Dockers head of player personnel David Walls

Fremantle draftee Murphy Reid poses for a photo during a media opportunity on November 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



44. Jay Polkinghorne

52. Jacob Molier

66. Lennox Hofmann

69. Keighton Matofai-Forbes

What the club says: "As each of our selections came up, it presented us with the opportunity to draft four different types of players that we thought would be a great fit for our football club. In the end we were able to pick four players who we think deserve an opportunity at AFL level, and we will get to work with right away to develop them and integrate them into our football program." - Cats recruiting manager Stephen Wells

Lennox Hofmann in action during the Coates Talent League match between Sandringham and Dandenong at RSEA Park on September 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



9. Leo Lombard (Academy, matched St Kilda's bid)

49. Cooper Bell (GWS Academy)

What the club says: "We've known what Leo can do for a long time as a member of our Academy and it's fantastic to have him officially join the club. It's an amazing achievement for Leo and he should be extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication he has put in to achieve his goal of reaching the AFL." - Suns recruiting manager Kall Burns

Leo Lombard poses for a photo after being drafted by Gold Coast during the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



18. Oliver Hannaford

19. Harry Oliver

24. Cody Angove

36. Jack Ough

71. Logan Smith (Academy)

What the club says: "We came in with a clear plan to select these three players [Hannaford, Oliver and Angove], and it played out perfectly. We couldn't be happier. Ollie and Harry were players that we identified that we feel best suit what we are trying to do and then we wanted to find a player that best complements those two and that’s Cody." - Giants talent boss Adrian Caruso

Greater Western Sydney draftees Oliver Hannaford and Harry Oliver pose for a photo during a media opportunity on November 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



35. Noah Mraz

64. Cody Anderson

What the club says: TBC

Those chase down tackles are INSANE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/S3EyGvexCk — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) November 21, 2024

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



6. Harvey Langford

11. Xavier Lindsay

68. Aidan Johnson

What the club says: "To get Harvey is a real thrill for us, to be honest. We love the way he plays. The beauty of Xavier is his IQ is high as well, unbelievable spatial awareness .... and he's an elite kick. It's a really good blend for our footy club, and really adds some variety and some depth to our midfield." – Demons recruiting manager Jason Taylor

Harvey Langford and Xavier Lindsay pose for a photo after being drafted by Melbourne at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



2. Finn O'Sullivan

27. Matt Whitlock

57. Luke Urquhart

67. River Stevens (father-son)

What the club says: [O'Sullivan] is a versatile player, he's a tremendous athlete who can really play anywhere on the ground. What's been mentioned is we've got a lot of midfielders, but Finn will be able to go through there, we think he can play half forward, half back, we think he'll be a great wingman, so just that ability for 'Clarko' (coach Alastair Clarkson) to put him wherever had great appeal. And to go with that he's a fantastic young man and I think he'll fit in really well. He's physically pretty ready to go, he's got the speed, he's got the endurance base, I expect he will fill out over the summer months and I expect he'll be right there come round one." - Kangaroos recruiting manager Will Thursfield

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



15. Joe Berry

33. Jack Whitlock

38. Christian Moraes

What the club says: "Joe was obviously someone we were very interested in, and probably he was the one that, in the end, we wanted to pick. I didn't think potentially West Coast were going to pick him, but you do worry that someone else might come in and take that pick off West Coast to pick him. So you do the trade to make sure you get your man." – Power recruiting manager Geoff Parker

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



1. Sam Lalor

7. Josh Smillie

12. Taj Hotton

14. Jonty Faull

21. Luke Trainor

23. Harry Armstrong

28. Thomas Sims

58. Jasper Alger

What the club says: "We feel like we have been able to set ourselves up, both with these selections and for next year as well. The players we have picked, all have got the ability to play the game no doubt, but the focus for us next year is giving them the best chance to succeed long term." - Richmond GM of Football Blair Hartley

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



8. Tobie Travaglia

10. Alix Tauru

32. James Barrat

45. Hugh Boxshall

53. Alex Dodson

60. Patrick Said

What the club says: "We've got hopes [Tobie Travaglia] can play a range of roles for us, including midfield. He's got great running capacity and is just a really good all-round player. All of his parameters, both football and physical, fit into our system so we just needed to tick off background and character, which he absolutely did." - Saints footy boss David Misson

Alix Tauru and Tobie Travaglia join St Kilda at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



22. Jesse Dattoli

26. Ned Bowman

41. Riley Bice

55. Riak Andrew

What the club says: "We really rated [Jesse Dattoli] highly and we are excited that he got through to our first pick. We love [Ned Bowman's] attributes, he is a really good athlete who is going to add some speed and power to the front half of our game. Riley [Bice] is a a really good story ... he persisted at his footy and it's taken him a while to get through the system but he's worked his way through to play some really good footy for Werribee this season and deserves his opportunity." - Swans list boss Chris Keane

Sydney draftee Jesse Dattoli poses for a photo during a media opportunity on November 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft

16. Bo Allan

30. Jobe Shanahan

46. Tom Gross

48. Lucca Grego

65. Hamish Davis

What the club says: TBC

WHO THEY PICKED

AFL Draft



20. Cooper Hynes

29. Lachie Jacques

31. Josh Dolan

51. Sam Davidson

62. Luke Kennedy

What the club says: TBC