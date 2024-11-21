THE 2024 Telstra AFL draft is done and dusted, with 71 players achieving their AFL dreams over the course of two nights.
Take a look below at who your club picked, and remember to click the links on each player's name from the draft to get their full profiles and watch video highlights of them in action.
4. Sid Draper
59. Tyler Welsh (father-son)
What the club says: "We've obviously been tracking Sid for a long time and we couldn't be happier that he's now a Crow. As with every draft, we have our talent order and we take the best player and to get Sid at Pick 4 is a fantastic result for our footy club. He's a great character and a leader from his time at South Adelaide, and he as a player he has AFL attributes that are so important in today's game. He's tough and can win his own footy and is explosive when he gets it, it’s a perfect addition to our midfield mix." - Crows recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie
5. Levi Ashcroft (father-son, matched Melbourne's bid)
25. Sam Marshall (Academy, matched Sydney's bid)
42. Ty Gallop (Academy, matched Geelong's bid)
What the club says: "Levi is an incredibly consistent and competitive player who will be adding more potency to our midfield. Above his natural talent, Levi is a young man who plays with a really strong team ethos and is a great team person and will be a fantastic addition to our squad. Sam has shown great resilience as he has played through various teams and competitions over the last couple of seasons through the pathway system, where his strong character and work ethic has shone through. Sam has the skill set to eventually develop into a genuine hybrid mid, with his strong inside and outside game complimented by his powerful two-way running and his ability to push forward and impact the game." - Lions recruiting manager Stephen Conole
3. Jagga Smith
43. Ben Camporeale (father-son, matched Geelong's bid)
54. Lucas Camporeale (father-son, matched Sydney's bid)
What the club says: "To have Harry, Ben and Lucas, as well as obviously Jagga last night, we are building the next generation of our squad while also competing for the now, which is really exciting. Jagga is one of the standout leaders in his draft class, which was reflected in his captaincy duties throughout the year, and he's someone who we think can offer a real point of difference to our midfield for a long time. Heading into this draft, we were hoping to round out our midfield group as well as add some tall talent in our back half; when it comes to the latter, we believe Harry can provide that as he continues to develop his game. Ben has had a terrific year, making a name for himself as an inside mid who uses his running and ball-winning nous to link up with teammates down the ground. Lucas is a promising young talent, his impressive running ability and work rate has seen him really make his mark on the wing this year. - Blues list boss Nick Austin
47. Joel Cochran (Sydney Academy)
50. Charlie West
56. Will Hayes
What the club says: "We did well, we got what we wanted in a key forward and key defender that we desperately want to develop through our football club. With our last pick, we were able to get an exciting young small forward and wing so I think we hit every marker that we wanted to so it's exciting times for our club." - Magpies head of list management Justin Leppitsch
13. Isaac Kako (Academy, matched Richmond's bid)
37. Kayle Gerreyn
39. Angus Clarke
61. Rhys Unwin
70. Zak Johnson
17. Murphy Reid
34. Charlie Nicholls
63. Jaren Carr (father-son)
"[Murphy] is a super exciting, super skilful, classy midfield forward. We've been big on him for a couple of years back to the 16s and we thought he was flying under the radar a little bit there and then he exploded this year with his form at the start of the year for Sandringham and ended up being Vic Metro's MVP. We had him a fair bit higher than 17 on our board." – Dockers head of player personnel David Walls
44. Jay Polkinghorne
52. Jacob Molier
66. Lennox Hofmann
69. Keighton Matofai-Forbes
What the club says: "As each of our selections came up, it presented us with the opportunity to draft four different types of players that we thought would be a great fit for our football club. In the end we were able to pick four players who we think deserve an opportunity at AFL level, and we will get to work with right away to develop them and integrate them into our football program." - Cats recruiting manager Stephen Wells
9. Leo Lombard (Academy, matched St Kilda's bid)
49. Cooper Bell (GWS Academy)
What the club says: "We've known what Leo can do for a long time as a member of our Academy and it's fantastic to have him officially join the club. It's an amazing achievement for Leo and he should be extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication he has put in to achieve his goal of reaching the AFL." - Suns recruiting manager Kall Burns
18. Oliver Hannaford
19. Harry Oliver
24. Cody Angove
36. Jack Ough
71. Logan Smith (Academy)
What the club says: "We came in with a clear plan to select these three players [Hannaford, Oliver and Angove], and it played out perfectly. We couldn't be happier. Ollie and Harry were players that we identified that we feel best suit what we are trying to do and then we wanted to find a player that best complements those two and that’s Cody." - Giants talent boss Adrian Caruso
35. Noah Mraz
64. Cody Anderson
6. Harvey Langford
11. Xavier Lindsay
68. Aidan Johnson
What the club says: "To get Harvey is a real thrill for us, to be honest. We love the way he plays. The beauty of Xavier is his IQ is high as well, unbelievable spatial awareness .... and he's an elite kick. It's a really good blend for our footy club, and really adds some variety and some depth to our midfield." – Demons recruiting manager Jason Taylor
2. Finn O'Sullivan
27. Matt Whitlock
57. Luke Urquhart
67. River Stevens (father-son)
What the club says: [O'Sullivan] is a versatile player, he's a tremendous athlete who can really play anywhere on the ground. What's been mentioned is we've got a lot of midfielders, but Finn will be able to go through there, we think he can play half forward, half back, we think he'll be a great wingman, so just that ability for 'Clarko' (coach Alastair Clarkson) to put him wherever had great appeal. And to go with that he's a fantastic young man and I think he'll fit in really well. He's physically pretty ready to go, he's got the speed, he's got the endurance base, I expect he will fill out over the summer months and I expect he'll be right there come round one." - Kangaroos recruiting manager Will Thursfield
15. Joe Berry
33. Jack Whitlock
38. Christian Moraes
What the club says: "Joe was obviously someone we were very interested in, and probably he was the one that, in the end, we wanted to pick. I didn't think potentially West Coast were going to pick him, but you do worry that someone else might come in and take that pick off West Coast to pick him. So you do the trade to make sure you get your man." – Power recruiting manager Geoff Parker
1. Sam Lalor
7. Josh Smillie
12. Taj Hotton
14. Jonty Faull
21. Luke Trainor
23. Harry Armstrong
28. Thomas Sims
58. Jasper Alger
What the club says: "We feel like we have been able to set ourselves up, both with these selections and for next year as well. The players we have picked, all have got the ability to play the game no doubt, but the focus for us next year is giving them the best chance to succeed long term." - Richmond GM of Football Blair Hartley
8. Tobie Travaglia
10. Alix Tauru
32. James Barrat
45. Hugh Boxshall
53. Alex Dodson
60. Patrick Said
What the club says: "We've got hopes [Tobie Travaglia] can play a range of roles for us, including midfield. He's got great running capacity and is just a really good all-round player. All of his parameters, both football and physical, fit into our system so we just needed to tick off background and character, which he absolutely did." - Saints footy boss David Misson
22. Jesse Dattoli
26. Ned Bowman
41. Riley Bice
55. Riak Andrew
What the club says: "We really rated [Jesse Dattoli] highly and we are excited that he got through to our first pick. We love [Ned Bowman's] attributes, he is a really good athlete who is going to add some speed and power to the front half of our game. Riley [Bice] is a a really good story ... he persisted at his footy and it's taken him a while to get through the system but he's worked his way through to play some really good footy for Werribee this season and deserves his opportunity." - Swans list boss Chris Keane
16. Bo Allan
30. Jobe Shanahan
46. Tom Gross
48. Lucca Grego
65. Hamish Davis
20. Cooper Hynes
29. Lachie Jacques
31. Josh Dolan
51. Sam Davidson
62. Luke Kennedy
