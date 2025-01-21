The Saints have signed ruckman Harry Boyd during the SSP

Harry Boyd during a game between the SANFL and VFL on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has confirmed the signing of SANFL star Harry Boyd after trialling the Norwood ruckman during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

The Saints announced the signing on Tuesday, with Boyd completing the club's list for 2025 after a spot opened on the rookie list at Moorabbin in the wake of Brad Crouch's forced retirement.

Boyd started training at RSEA Park late last year after emerging as one of the best state league players in the country in 2024, sharing the Magarey Medal with former Port Adelaide and Essendon midfielder Will Snelling.

The 26-year-old also won his second Norwood best and fairest after leading the Redlegs to another Grand Final appearance, as well as winning the SANFL coaches' award.

St Kilda has been in the market for a back-up ruckman to provide coverage behind Rowan Marshall after opting to delist journeyman Tom Campbell in September.

The Saints considered Port Adelaide's Ivan Soldo before turning their attention to Boyd.

Magarey Medal winners Will Snelling and Harry Boyd. Picture: David Mariuz (SANFL)

Before Boyd became one of the premier players in the SANFL, the Shepparton product played for the Murray Bushrangers in the TAC Cup, then spent two seasons with Werribee in the VFL, before heading home to play in the Goulburn Valley Football League in 2019.

Norwood signed him during the pandemic for the 2021 season and Boyd quickly made his mark in South Australia, winning the Jack Oatey Medal after leading the Redlegs to a flag in 2022.

"We’re very pleased to officially welcome Harry to St Kilda," St Kilda football boss David Misson said.

"Harry comes to us equipped with an abundance of ruck talent, and most importantly a drive to succeed having plied his trade across the VFL and SANFL in his pursuit of an AFL dream.

"Alongside developing rucks Max Heath and Alex Dodson, we’re hopeful that Harry will be able to learn from one of the best rucks going around in Rowan Marshall as he looks to make the most of his opportunity at the highest level."

Boyd is the third player to be signed in the SSP this off-season after Essendon grabbed former Brisbane defender Jaxon Prior and Fremantle secured former Geelong and Port Adelaide player, Quinton Narkle.