THE AAMI Community Series games are in the books, marking the end of the pre-season action.

These games provide Fantasy coaches with their final insight into teams and players before the real competition kicks off next week with the Opening Round… just before AFL Fantasy officially starts in round one.

The final stages of our Fantasy pre-season are upon us, so after the recent nine games, who are the players who stood out and who didn't step up to the plate?

Ikon Park – Wednesday night

Lock and load

For some reason, Blues young gun Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000) still isn’t in 100 per cent of teams. Fix that. He was unbelievable, collecting 37 disposals and snagging a goal for a game-high 118. He will be an absolute star and someone you can confidently play on field. Smith is currently the most owned player in AFL Fantasy and is clearly the most important selection this season.

Jagga Smith celebrates a goal during Carlton's AAMI Community Series clash against Geelong on February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Surprise packet

It’s no secret that I am a massive fan of Elijah Hollands (FWD, $668,000). Therefore, I wasn’t surprised and it was great to see him have such a positive impact on the back of a great summer where he earned his spot back on the Blues’ list. He played a variety of roles all over the ground on his way to 108 from 19 disposals, nine marks and two goals. Bump him right up your forward draft list.

The role

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $517,000) played a variety of roles including midfield and half-forward but it was the time at half-back to begin the game that caught the eye. He opened the game with a quarter pounder, racking up 54 points from 12 disposals, five marks and two tackles before finishing the game with 108. Not bad for a guy priced at 49.3.

Tanner Bruhn in action during Geelong's AAMI Community Series clash against Carlton on February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain watch

Putting his best foot forward for selection with an outstanding first quarter was Wade Derksen (DEF, $230,000) and he looked more than comfortable at the top level. In that time he had nine disposals, two marks and two tackles for an impressive score of 40. He went on to score 83 from 18 disposals and eight marks, reading the play well and getting into good spots for a +6. The flag is… a number of Carlton’s best 23 defenders were missing.

Absentees

Carlton: Bailey Smith, Jeremy Cameron, Gryan Miers

Geelong: Nic Newman, Jacob Weitering, Nick Haynes, Lachie Cowan, Adam Cerra

Henson Park – Thursday afternoon

Lock and load

It was a wet contest but that didn't stop Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1,122,000) from continuing on from where he left off last year. Grundy dominated in the conditions with 88 points from only 58 per cent time on ground. Angus Sheldrick (MID, $651,000) topped all scorers with 117 from 31 disposals, including a huge 88 points in the first half.

Surprise packet

'Surprising' isn't the right word, but it was 'shocking' to see Errol Gulden (MID, $1,073,000) only manage a quarter of a game after he rolled his ankle and was put on ice. The Swans are saying it's precautionary and they are confident he'll be ready for Opening Round. Gulden is currently in 32 per cent of teams and will be a name to monitor.

The role

Welcome to the GWS midfield Toby Greene (FWD, $850,000). With Tom Green and Finn Callaghan on the sidelines, Greene made the most of his opportunity. He attended a game-high 20 centre bounces and led his team with 98 points, finding the ball 26 times and laying eight tackles. A great player to bump up your draft rankings if this role continues.

Toby Greene in action during GWS' clash with Sydney in the 2026 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain watch

James Leake (DEF/FWD, $262,000) played bulk minutes as he pushed for a starting position at the Giants in Opening Round. Leake only managed three games last year but after scoring 70, he's well and truly in the mix. Swans recruit Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000) was also good and spent most of his afternoon on a wing. Serong scored 60 and had some very impressive passages of play.

Absentees

Sydney: Taylor Adams, Harry Cunningham, Jake Lloyd

Greater Western Sydney: Kieren Briggs, Aaron Cadman, Darcy Jones, Tom Green, Toby Bedford, Sam Taylor, Brent Daniels, Finn Callaghan, Josh Kelly

Brighton Homes Arena – Thursday night

Lock and load

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000) attended a team-high 27 CBAs and looked very comfortable in his new surroundings at the Suns. He looked super fit on his way to 24 disposals and a score of 88 against formidable opponents. He will take full advantage in the absence of Matt Rowell early on.

Surprise packet

Lincoln McCarthy (FWD, $452,000) looked like he hasn’t missed any footy, working hard around the ground, collecting 18 disposals and taking an impressive seven marks to go with two goals for a score of 88. It will be a tight squeeze for spots given the strength and depth of the Lions, but the veteran certainly put his hat in the ring.

The role

Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000) was back where we wanted to see him at half-back but unfortunately the points didn’t roll, even with the absence of Dayne Zorko. Prior to the game, Chris Fagan suggested the Lions want to settle Coleman down back while he regains confidence. He will need a good score in Opening Round to justify selection.

Bargain watch

Leo Lombard (FWD, $230,000) took full advantage of his faultless pre-season and converted it to an impressive performance that should all but lock him in for Opening Round. He certainly proved his skill set adds to the Suns’ line-up and he scored well with 71 from three goals and 16 disposals.

Absentees

Brisbane: Sam Draper, Oscar Allen, Tom Doedee, Dayne Zorko, Cam Rayner, Eric Hipwood, Harris Andrews, Darcy Fort, Ryan Lester, Jack Payne, Noah Answerth

Gold Coast: Nick Holman, Elliott Himmelberg, Matt Rowell, Ethan Read

Mars Stadium – Friday afternoon

Lock and load

"Thunderbolt and lightning, very, very frightening…." - The first thing we need to understand here is the fact this game was called off early in the third quarter due to weather. Before everything came to a halt, Jack Steele (MID, $1,006,000) was doing his thing at his new club with 62 points to be the leading scorer for the Demons. He laid a trademark seven tackles in the shortened game and looks set for a big season.

Surprise packet

Everyone remember Jayden Short (DEF, $913,000)? He was scoring with ease for the Tigers with a game-high 79 and found plenty of easy ball with a game-high 20 disposals and eight marks. Sam Banks (DEF, $831,000) also joined in the fun with 50 points and remains a POD (player of difference) as he appears in only two per cent of teams. Banks played 42 per cent of the shortened game, going at an elite 1.6 points per minute. He needs to be back in the conversation as a starting option.

The role

Leading into this game, Caleb Windsor (DEF, $565,000) was sitting in just nine per cent of teams. That will now change. Windsor is clearly one of the main benefactors of the void left by Clayton Oliver, Petracca and Jack Viney (currently injured) and he took the most of his opportunities. He scored 56 and apart from Max Gawn, Windsor attended a team-high 12 centre bounces.

For the Tigers, Sam Lalor (FWD, $567,000) finished the afternoon with 42, after just nine points in the first quarter. The role was there for Lalor, as he partnered with Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper as the main guys in the middle.

Bargain watch

Give a big green tick to Samuel Grlj (DEF/MID, $322,000) who had 39 at half-time. He is shaping up as a ‘reliable’ rookie we can play on field, and this can be done down back… or even in the middle. Grlj had 11 disposals and three marks, but unfortunately we will need to closely monitor his teammate Samuel Cumming (MID, $326,000). He left the field early and didn’t return with a shoulder injury. We might need to find another midfield rookie to replace him for the time being.

Absentees

Melbourne: Steven May, Jake Melksham, Jack Viney, Brody Mihocek, Jake Bowey, Tom Campbell, Shane McAdam, Jai Culley

Richmond: Nick Vlastuin, Dion Prestia, Noah Balta, Samson Ryan, Judson Clarke, Jonty Faull, Taj Hotton

Mission Whitten Oval – Friday night

Lock and load

The new ruck rules didn’t have an effect on Tim English (RUCK, $1,162,000) who simply had a day out. He absolutely dominated Lloyd Meek as he finished the day with 131, after being on 125 at three-quarter time. If you are looking for a premium R1 option to ‘set and forget’, then look no further because English could be the highest scoring ruckman in 2026.

Surprise packet

The Bulldogs ran a tight midfield rotation with Marcus Bontempelli, Ed Richards and Matt Kennedy the main men in the middle. Even though Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $694,000) only featured in the middle a handful of times, he was very busy all night. After averaging 66 last season, Sanders is set to breakout in 2026 as he racked up 26 disposals for his score of 85. He did all this in three quarters before sitting out the game after he received a ball to the face and later failed his head injury assessment, meaning he will not play in the Dogs’ Opening Round game.

The role

All eyes were on the Connors in this game and what role they would be playing. Hawthorn’s Connor Macdonald (FWD, $714,000) did play through the middle. He scored 86 (Hawks’ fourth best) and attended 13 CBAs. Macdonald only attended a total of five CBAs across the season last year, so this role change is real.

Connor Macdonald in action during Hawthorn's AAMI Community Series clash against the Western Bulldogs on February 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Connor Budarick (FWD, $506,000) has slotted in nicely down back for the Bulldogs as he accumulated 21 disposals and 81 points. The Bulldogs did win this game by 44 and scored with ease, but this was Budarick’s second great game in as many matches. The flag… Bailey Dale was absent, and he missed almost the entire match sim, too.

Bargain watch

From the cheapies… Lachlan Jaques (DEF, $230,000) did enough to get the call up next week as he posted a solid 63. Playing Jaques on field might be a little risky, but the 19-year-old hasn’t put a foot wrong this pre-season and will feature on the bench of most Fantasy backlines.

Absentees

Western Bulldogs: Adam Treloar, Bailey Dale, Laitham Vandermeer, Sam Darcy, Riley Garcia

Hawthorn: Karl Amon, Tom Barrass, Will Day, Ned Reeves, Calsher Dear

Mars Stadium – Saturday afternoon

Lock and load

We have flirted with the idea of Jack Sinclair (DEF, $1.057,000) being an option this pre-season given his partner in crime, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, has moved up the ground, but basically ruled it out due to his bye. Well, his hat is well and truly back in the ring after dominating as the quarterback, playing the distributor role. It was an easy match-up, but 149 is impressive!

Surprise packet

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a good surprise and I am unsure where it was just a pre-season 'thing' or the Bombers' plan to play Zach Merrett (MID, $1.078,000) forward for longer stints is a season preview. Either way, the risk rules him out of starting squad contention. A nice surprise was seeing Archie Roberts (DEF, $901,000) dominating through the midfield again, racking up 29 disposals and nine marks for 106.

Zach Merrett breaks the tackle of Hugh Boxshall during the AAMI Community Series match between St Kilda and Essendon at Mars Stadium on February 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The role

Lachie Blakiston (DEF, $399,000) consolidated his role as the No.1 ruck, holding his own against the impressive Saints big men. He locked his spot in our backline with an impressive 86 from 16 disposals, 21 hitouts and 86 points. Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000) spent enough time in the midfield to lock him in while Jack Carroll (MID, $332,000) also has to be considered after playing half-back and getting busy late for 59.

Bargain watch

Youngster Dyson Sharp (MID, $302,000) can be placed on your bench with some confidence after looking more than comfortable out there. He did his chances of round one selection no harm with 15 disposals and four marks for a score of 50.

Absentees

St Kilda: Nic Martin, Jordan Ridley, Isaac Kako, Nick Bryan

Essendon: Max King, Jack Silvagni, Hunter Clark, Brad Hill

Rushton Park – Saturday afternoon

Lock and load

Luke Jackson (RUCK, $995,000) looked a constant threat all over the ground, whether it be as a ruck, midfielder or forward. I'm not sure how the Dockers can justify not playing him in the ruck because their midfield unit is so dynamic with him in there following up like an extra midfielder. As usual, Sean Darcy watch is in play, but Jackson is still an option regardless due to having multiple avenues to score.

Surprise packet

Murphy Reid (FWD, $581,000) looks poised for a second-year breakout after injecting a whole new skillset to the Dockers midfield. He was all class, collecting 30 disposals and taking five marks on his way to 100. We all knew he was good, but his hat is now officially in the ring given a potential midfield boost, priced at just 55.4.

The role

Josh Rachele (FWD, $665,000) had plenty of opportunity in the midfield and made the most of it with a score of 95 from 18 disposals, five marks and six tackles. Izak Rankine and Jake Soligo were missing, but he should get an opportunity early on.

Bargain watch

Lachlan McAndrew (RUCK, $286,000) did enough to keep Reilly O'Brien out of the team to start the season, so it's time to consider whether you are a sensible coach that starts him on the bench as a cash cow, or a bold coach who starts him on field. He scored 81 which included six tackles and 33 hitouts.

Absentees

Fremantle: Alex Pearce, Luke Ryan, Sean Darcy, Brennan Cox

Adelaide: Riley Thilthorpe, Izak Rankine, Jake Soligo, James, Peatling, Reilly O’Brien, Isaac Cumming

Mars Stadium – Sunday afternoon

Lock and load

We saw more than enough from Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1.145,000). Plenty of CBAs and ticked the legs over for 109 from 33 disposals. Not one to over-think, just back the young gun in.

Surprise packet

Talk about throwing your hat in the ring for round one! SSP selection Tom Blamires (MID, $230,000) looked every bit the part at the top level and his numbers reflected that with 24 disposals and six marks for a score of 92. Keep a close eye on him because that is some serious scoring punch for basement price.

The role

The role was the same as it always is, right in the middle but damn Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $920,000) looked good, especially for his price. He backed up a strong performance last week to score an impressive 124 from 34 disposals to at least ask the question as an under-priced premium.

Bargain watch

Lachy Dovaston (FWD, $290,000) could be a handy little bench option. The youngster showed a willingness to push up the ground and a hunger to tackle, recording six to go with 14 disposals and three goals, which included the matchwinner to all but confirm his spot in the round one team.

Absentees

North Melbourne: Colby McKercher, George Wardlaw

Collingwood: Nick Daicos, Scott Pendlebury, Jamie Elliott, Steele Sidebottom, Jordan De Goey

Mineral Resources Park – Sunday afternoon

Lock and load

As I have said all pre-season, Zak Butters (MID, $1,047,000) and Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, 1,092,000) are two of the easiest starting selections this season. They both looked primed and ready to go, doing what they wanted on their way to scores of 152 and 149 respectively.

Surprise packet

I must admit, I hadn't heard of Jack Watkins (MID, $230,000) until watching this game and I must admit, I was instantly impressed. It's quite a tough team to break into in that area but the mature-ager certainly has the credentials after proving his worth in the SANFL. He scored 69 from 20 disposals, three marks and four tackles.

The role

So it's true, Todd Marshall (FWD, $394,000) is playing down back and he looked quite at home, taking 10 marks on his way to 82. I am not sure you can start with him, but he will certainly average more than the 37.6 he is priced at while playing that role, so it's not out of the question.

Bargain watch

Former Lion Deven Robertson (FWD, $232,000) got off to a slow start but came home like a steam train. He attended the most CBAs of the Eagles' midfielders and put together a nice stat line, including 28 disposals, on his way to 73, more than enough to justify a starting gig at F6. Josh Lindsay (DEF, $278,000) also looked like he will slip seamlessly into the round one line-up, impressing on his way to 76 from 22 disposals and five marks.

Absentees

West Coast: Liam Duggan, Tim Kelly, Jack Graham, Brandon Starcevich, Bailey Williams, Brady Hough

Port Adelaide: Ollie Wines, Sam Powell-Pepper, Jack Lukosius, Miles Bergman

