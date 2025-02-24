Lachlan McAndrew and Peter Ladhams compete at Sydney training on May 18, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

ADELAIDE snuck in to sign former Sydney ruck Lachie McAndrew before the AFL's pre-season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) deadline last week, with the club now set to confirm his arrival on Monday.

McAndrew, a 210cm giant, will replace Kieran Strachan in Adelaide's playing group after the fellow ruck was moved to the inactive list.

It's understood the Crows submitted the paperwork for McAndrew's signing before the SSP deadline last Friday afternoon, but were cleared to delay the announcement until Strachan could inform teammates of his decision to sit out the season on Monday morning.

Strachan has been battling an acute navicular stress fracture in his right foot, having undergone surgery back in December, but recently suffered another stress fracture in his heel while recovering.

He was subsequently set to miss a large chunk of the upcoming season, with some uncertainty around his exact return date, but the 29-year-old last week selflessly agreed with Adelaide officials to sit out the entire campaign and give the club the opportunity to sign McAndrew as vital ruck cover.

However, Strachan was unable to inform teammates of his call across the weekend, leading to Adelaide officials having to delay the announcement of both his decision and McAndrew's arrival until Monday.

Kieran Strachan and Toby Nankervis compete in the ruck during the R13 match between Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval on June 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

McAndrew featured in Adelaide's scratch match victory over Port Adelaide on Friday evening, though his appearance didn't raise eyebrows amid a host of SANFL-listed players that took part in the scrimmage.

He had previously impressed during an internal trial match a fortnight ago, with the Crows having been scouring the market for additional ruck depth behind the first-choice Reilly O'Brien given the extent of Strachan's injury.

McAndrew played two AFL games for Sydney back in 2023, but was delisted last year after four seasons on the club's list having been recruited as a mid-season rookie draft selection.

Todd Goldstein and Lachlan McAndrew during the round 10 match between North Melbourne and Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

He had previously agreed to join Norwood's SANFL program following his delisting at Sydney, but was invited to train at Adelaide before Christmas after the news of Strachan's surgery was confirmed.

Adelaide's decision to sign McAndrew before the SSP deadline last Friday comes amid a growing call from clubs to extend the window, following season-ending injuries sustained to multiple players across the weekend.

Carlton lost No.3 pick Jagga Smith and Melbourne lost youngster Andy Moniz-Wakefield to ACL injuries in practice matches on Saturday, just 24 hours after the replacement signing window closed.

A fixture quirk this season had meant that clubs like Essendon and West Coast were able to feature their SSP hopefuls in practice matches – ultimately signing Tom Edwards and Sandy Brock respectively – but others like Carlton and Melbourne could not.

Clubs have since called for the SSP window to cover the entire first round of 'unofficial' match simulations, before AAMI Community Series games begin where only AFL-listed players are able to compete.

McAndrew becomes the 12th SSP signing across the summer and follows Francis Evans (Carlton), Matt Carroll (Carlton), Edwards (Essendon), Jaxon Prior (Essendon), Isaiah Dudley (Fremantle), Quinton Narkle (Fremantle), Ben Jepson (Gold Coast), Jack Henderson (Melbourne), Josh Lai (Port Adelaide), Harry Boyd (St Kilda) and Brock (West Coast).

2025 SSP signings

Francis Evans - Carlton

Matt Carroll - Carlton

Tom Edwards - Essendon

Jaxon Prior - Essendon

Isaiah Dudley - Fremantle

Quinton Narkle - Fremantle

Ben Jepson - Gold Coast

Jack Henderson - Melbourne

Josh Lai - Port Adelaide

Harry Boyd - St Kilda

Sandy Brock - West Coast