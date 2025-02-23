Andy Moniz-Wakefield ahead of Melbourne's match against Brisbane in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has copped a double injury blow out of Saturday's practice match against North Melbourne, with Andy Moniz-Wakefield ruled out for the season due to a torn ACL and Marty Hore to undergo hand surgery.

Moniz-Wakefield was helped from the field in the last quarter of the match simulation against the Roos and will sit out all of the 2025 season.

It comes after he had broken through last year to play six games in the back half of Melbourne's campaign and impress.

Scans on Sunday confirmed the severity of the injury.

"Unfortunately, scans have confirmed what we all feared, with Andy to miss the season with an injury to his ACL, MCL and PCL," Melbourne football boss Alan Richardson said.

"This is incredibly disappointing news for Andy, who has had a really strong pre-season. We have been so impressed by his attitude and will to get better, and he was starting to reap the rewards of his hard work.

"Andy will undergo surgery in the near future, before beginning to work through his recovery. As a club, we will wrap our arms around him and make sure he is well-supported.

"Despite being on the sidelines, we know Andy will still play an important role for us this season, particularly with the positive energy he brings to the club every single day."

Marty Hore in action during Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round five, 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Hore will also go under the knife after suffering a fractured hand.

The 28-year-old defender will meet with the surgeon this week, with the Demons to be clearer on his time on the sidelines following that.

Melbourne will travel to Perth this week to face Fremantle in the AAMI Community Series before they play Greater Western Sydney in round one.