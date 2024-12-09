Adelaide's tall stocks have taken a hit after big man suffers stress fracture in his foot

Brodie Grundy and Kieran Strachan compete in the ruck during the R14 match between Sydney and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ADELAIDE ruck Kieran Strachan has been ruled out of the start of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot.

Strachan had reported soreness in his right foot after running, and scans last week showed he had suffered a stress fracture in the navicular bone.

He is expected to start running again in 10 weeks and won't be fit to play for at least four months.

Strachan, 28, has played just seven games in five seasons on the Crows' list, with the club relying heavily on No.1 ruck Reilly O'Brien in that time.

He was recalled to the senior team for the first time in more than two years in round 13 this year, replacing O'Brien for the Crows' clash with Richmond.

Strachan held his place for the following week's clash with Sydney, but made way for O'Brien's return after that.