Callum Mills believes he will be ready for Opening Round despite dealing with mild plantar fasciitis

Callum Mills poses for a photo during a Sydney photo session on January 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY captain Callum Mills remains confident he'll be fit to play in the side's Opening Round clash with Hawthorn, having been struck by mild plantar fasciitis in the last week.

Mills was sidelined for the team's scratch match victory over Greater Western Sydney last Friday, while he is still "touch and go" for this Friday night's AAMI Community Series fixture against Gold Coast.

However, the Swans skipper is adamant he'll make it for Opening Round in just 11 days' time, with the midfielder keen to put the frustrations of an injury-plagued 2024 campaign behind him.

"Nah, no concerns," Mills told AFL.com.au on Monday.

"It's fine. It's just a really mild thing. I've had the whole, full pre-season and it's only reared its head in the last week or so. But it should be all good."

Sydney will put Mills through a fitness test later this week to determine whether his foot will be OK to play against Gold Coast in its second practice match, though the club could take a conservative approach to his return.

Callum Mills warms up ahead of the R22 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'll be touch and go," Mills said.

"We'll see how this week goes. Hopefully, I can get back to Sydney soon and we'll see how it goes."

Mills played only seven games last year, having missed the first half of the season with a shoulder injury sustained in a 'Mad Monday' incident before hurting his calf just before his return.

He then pinged his hamstring after the side's qualifying final victory over the Giants, which ruled him out of the side's Grand Final thumping at the hands of Brisbane just a fortnight later.

"It was a really frustrating year for myself personally," Mills said.

Callum Mills and Dane Rampe arrive at their Melbourne hotel on Thursday, September 26. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"I'm really looking forward to getting back on the park and actually being able to help the boys on the field. That's the most important thing for me, being able to lead on the park.

"(Last year) was obviously really disappointing, but we were able to review it. Once we were able to do that, the boys really set a platform to be able to launch from there.

"Obviously, having Dean Cox come in and change a few things and add a fresh voice, it's been really exciting for us to jump into this season. We can't wait, to be honest."