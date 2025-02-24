The Blues have confirmed the signing of forward Will White

Will White kicks the ball during Carlton's VFL clash against Gold Coast on May 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has added small forward Will White to its rookie list, taking the spot vacated by injured draftee Jagga Smith.

White trained with the Blues over the pre-season, but was overlooked for a list spot last week when the club opted to sign former Geelong and Port Adelaide forward Francis Evans before the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline on Friday.

However, Smith's season-ending injury on Saturday opened up another list spot, and the Blues have joined Melbourne in lobbying the AFL to extend the SSP deadline to allow them to replace injured players.

The club announced late on Monday that White, who finished third in last year's VFL best-and-fairest for the Blues, had won a list spot.

“Yeah nah, cheers guys!”



A special announcement for a diehard, boyhood Blue. Will White will never forget this 💙 pic.twitter.com/XIJlhGNXVZ — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) February 24, 2025

AFL.com.au reported earlier on Monday that the Demons are understood to have submitted the paperwork to add former West Coast midfielder Jai Culley after Andy Moniz-Wakefield tore his anterior cruciate ligament against North Melbourne.

The AFL is yet to formally reopen the SSP, but an announcement is expected.

White, 20, kicked 21 goals in the VFL last year, his first season at the level.

"Will is a quick player and can shut down opponents on the run and is always happy to put in the repeat efforts to help his team," list boss Nick Austin said.

"On the field Will is full of life; he is always bursting with energy and that's exactly how he is off the field as well.

"It is a unique circumstance in which Will has earned an opportunity, but it is one we are looking forward to giving him every chance of taking with both hands."

2025 SSP signings

Lachlan McAndrew - Adelaide

Francis Evans - Carlton

Will White - Carlton

Matt Carroll - Carlton

Tom Edwards - Essendon

Jaxon Prior - Essendon

Isaiah Dudley - Fremantle

Quinton Narkle - Fremantle

Ben Jepson - Gold Coast

Jai Culley - Melbourne

Jack Henderson - Melbourne

Josh Lai - Port Adelaide

Harry Boyd - St Kilda

Sandy Brock - West Coast