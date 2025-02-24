Geelong assistant footy manager Brett Johnson leaves the club after six years

Geelong assistant general manager of football for both men's and women's, Brett Johnson. Picture: Geelong FC

GEELONG is on the hunt for a new head of women's football, with long-term manager Brett Johnson resigning "to pursue new opportunities".

Johnson has headed up the women's program for five seasons, taking the reins after the 2020 season.

The former Hawthorn and Carlton player was most recently promoted to assistant general manager of football (both men's and women's), working under Andrew Mackie, and first joined the club in 2018.

The Cats' women's side finished 13th with one win in 2021, with Geelong subsequently appointing Dan Lowther as coach, and made a preliminary final in 2023.

"Brett has been instrumental in leading our AFLW program over the last four years," Mackie said.

"We thank Brett for his commitment, leadership and dedication to develop, grow and elevate our AFLW program."

St Kilda is also in the market for a new AFLW football manager, after the resignation of Tessie McManus just before Christmas.