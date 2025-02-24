Jai Culley is set to join Melbourne as a rookie signing

Jai Culley looks dejected after West Coast's loss to North Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE is set to add former West Coast midfielder Jai Culley to its rookie list.

The AFL is in the process of extending the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) to allow the Demons and Carlton to fill spots on their lists, following season-ending injuries on Saturday.

The Demons are understood to have submitted the paperwork to add Culley on Monday afternoon after Andy Moniz-Wakefield tore his anterior cruciate ligament against North Melbourne.

Culley played 12 games for the Eagles before being delisted at the end of last season, after being selected with the first pick in the 2022 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The 22-year-old signed with Casey during the pre-season and has impressed, regularly joining Simon Goodwin's program during the summer.

Melbourne didn't have a list spot when Culley joined the VFL program and then opted to sign Werribee premiership player Jack Henderson last week when Shane McAdam suffered a season-ending Achilles rupture.

But with scans on Sunday not only confirming a torn ACL, but MCL and PCL injury for Moniz-Wakefield, Melbourne has made moves to fill the spot on the list.

The AFL is yet to formally reopen the SSP, but an announcement is expected.