What did Roy take away from the match simulations?

Jack Graham, James Peatling and Sam De Koning. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS our first taste of club-versus-club footy for the year, meaning we turn the dial up one more notch as we prepare for the season proper.

Although it could be argued that these games are glorified intraclubs, there are still plenty of things we can take out of them like potential role changes, readiness of rookies to play against bigger bodies and looking at where traded players and free agents look likely to sit in their respective clubs.

Stocks up

Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $656,000)

The Dogs were without their three best midfielders in Marcus Bontempelli, Adam Treloar and Tom Liberatore, but there was still plenty to like about Sanders. He looked good and is seemingly ahead of Matt Kennedy in the midfield mix, which is important.

Ed Richards (MID, $882,000)

The Dog had a field day in the undermanned midfield. He looks in line for high CBAs, but did suffer a suspected calf injury at training on Friday that we need to keep an eye on.

Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $598,000)

If you needed any more proof, your doubts should've been put to bed by the end of the first quarter. The new Cat was everywhere and, for this price, can't be overlooked.

Will Day (MID, $760,000)

The Hawk looked good and could be ready to go to the next level. Day also kicked two goals so maybe the suggested extra forward time won't be a huge factor.

Will Day kicks the ball during Hawthorn's match simulation against Geelong on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Sam De Koning (DEF, $564,000)

The Cats tall was the starting ruck and spent plenty of time there, and Rhys Stanley wasn't introduced until later.

Jack Graham (MID/FWD, $662,000)

No Elliot Yeo or Harley Reid but the new Eagle was busy. It's worth remembering it was against Richmond's youngsters though.

Will Ashcroft (MID, $843,000)

The Lion looked great while largely in second gear. He seems locked in for high CBAs with Lachie Neale and Josh Dunkley.

Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000)

The role is what we wanted to see from Perryman and it was there, playing almost exclusively through the midfield with nine CBAs for Collingwood against Brisbane.

Harry Perryman warms up prior to the 2025 AFL Match Simulation between Brisbane and Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Daicos (MID, $973,000)

The move to half-back for the Pies gun looks a reality, which should give him access to more easy ball.

Reef McInnes (FWD, $324,000)

The Pie is in the mix as an 'expensive rookie' with the move down back confirmed.

Finn Callaghan (MID, $789,000)

It looks like he will start the season in a predominant midfield role. Great news for breakout prospects.

Cody Angove (MID/FWD, $271,000)

He racked up plenty of points following a dynamic start. His hat will certainly be in the ring given there are plenty of spots available at the Giants.

Cody Angove at GWS training in February, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Conor Stone (FWD, $230,000)

More confirmation that the move to the backline is real. Stone looked comfortable and found a fair bit of the ball.

James Peatling (MID, $634,000)

There was no Izak Rankine and the former Giant got a good run through the midfield in what looked to be a role split between there and half-forward. Score ticked along nicely.

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $919,000)

Ken really does want him to be the No.1 man in the middle. He looked great in there again and every bit capable of averaging triple figures.

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $514,000)

He was the main guy off half-back, justifying his already high stocks. He had the majority of kick ins and would have pushed a triple-figure score for the day.

Caleb Daniel poses for a photo at a North Melbourne media opportunity after joining from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Powell (MID, $807,000)

Bump him up the draft order if the eye test is anything to go by. He played great as one of the main guys in the middle for the Roos.

Trent Rivers (DEF/MID, $841,000)

Ironically, we were hoping for more MID time than half-back time for Rivers ... and got it. He dominated as a result. There was no Jack Viney or Christian Petracca, but he was good enough to hold the role at the Dees.

Harvey Langford (MID, $325,000)

He didn't look out of place at all and leapfrogged a few rookie competitors while playing between the midfield and forward line.

Clayton Oliver (MID, $797,000)

He passed the eye test and looked in better condition than he did at any stage last year. He had moments where he looked like the 'Clarry' of old, which is all we need to see.

Clayton Oliver in action during Melbourne's match simulation against North Melbourne on February 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Macrae (FWD, $732,000)

The new Saint racked up plenty of the ball as we expected he would. He's back in the midfield and looks back to his best.

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $421,000)

It might be worth paying up a little for Garcia. He found the ball and loves to tackle, playing in a great role including CBAs. He looked to be the third MID behind Jack Steele and Macrae.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,003,000)

The classy Saint looked unreal down back. Intercepts, uncontested +6s - you name it, he was doing it. The flag was the fact his partner in crime, Jack Sinclair, wasn’t there to share the love. Otherwise, you would say he has improved yet again.

Ollie Hollands (MID, $640,000)

The young Blue passed the eye test, roaming across half-back and pushing high up the ground. DPP and some big outings incoming I would think.

Stocks Down

Sam Lalor (MID, $340,000)

The Tigers' No.1 pick looked outstanding but unfortunately got injured and is no certainty for round one as a result.

Callum Mills (DEF, $759,000)

The Swans captain didn't play due to dealing with plantar fasciitis. He had been locked into a lot of teams, but he's one we need to keep an eye on now.

Sid Draper (MID, $331,000)

A gun, but he didn’t score a lot for the inflated price and played mostly off half-forward.

Sid Draper during Adelaide photo day on February 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Sinn (DEF, $452,000)

There was hope he could soak up some of the points left by the departure of Dan Houston at the Power, but he struggled to get involved and didn't see much of the ball.

Colby McKercher (DEF, $845,000)

The Roo is in for a big year but his role is focused on kicks inside 50 rather than out of the 50, which makes scoring and uncontested work harder to come by.

Finn O’Sullivan (MID, $337,000)

He looked good on a wing but a low score might change coaches' thoughts regarding starting him on the ground.

Finn O’Sullivan and Jed Adams during the 2025 AFL match simulation between North Melbourne and Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom De Koning (RUCK, $900,000)

TDK played well but 'Pitto' also played a predominant role. Without Charlie Curnow, our fear of him splitting time between ruck and forward was confirmed.

Tobie Travaglia (DEF/MID, $319,000)

The Saint didn't come on until the fourth quarter, which isn’t a good sign. He kicked a ripping goal when introduced, but his round one chances appear slim.

Jagga Smith (MID, $334,000)

The Blue did a few really nice things but we may need to temper expectations from a scoring perspective early on, especially playing off half-forward. He also copped a huge knock in the third quarter and packed up shop for the day.

