Leo Lombard will miss the beginning of the season after suffering a shoulder injury during the match simulation against Brisbane

Leo Lombard leaves the field with an injured shoulder during the match sim between Gold Coast and Brisbane on February 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's top-10 draft pick Leo Lombard will be unavailable for the start of the season after dislocating his right shoulder.

The Suns Academy graduate sustained the injury in last Thursday's match simulation against Brisbane, when a tackle on fellow 2024 draftee Levi Ashcroft went wrong.

Lombard had scans on Friday and will consult with a specialist later this week to determine whether he requires surgery.

"We will prioritise Leo's long-term health so expect he will miss some time as he rehabilitates his shoulder, with a timeline to be determined in due course," Gold Coast head physiotherapist Lindsay Bull said.

Surgery would likely sideline Lombard for the short to medium term.

The 18-year-old has impressed in his first pre-season at the Suns and was right in the frame to debut in Opening Round against Essendon.

Leo Lombard poses for a photo after being drafted by Gold Coast during the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

He won the Larke Medal as the best player of last year's under-18 national championships and was selected in the All-Australian team.