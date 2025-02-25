Nik Cox remains unable to fully train after he was concussed in a tackle at training in December

Nik Cox handballs during Essendon's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON'S Nik Cox is still managing concussion symptoms and faces a delayed start to 2025.

The versatile Bomber has been unable to train fully since December, when he was concussed in a training tackle.

It came after he entered concussion protocols in Essendon's third last game of 2024 against Gold Coast and missed the following week's clash with Sydney.

The Bombers will manage Cox's training while symptoms persist, with the flexible tall having also had a delayed start to the pre-season with a groin injury. Cox, who was pick No.8 at the 2020 draft, has played 53 games in his four seasons with the club.

Essendon takes on Geelong on Tuesday night in the first game of the AAMI Community Series ahead of its Opening Round clash with Gold Coast on March 8.

Cox, Darcy Parish (back) and Matt Guelfi (hamstring) are the main injury concerns at the moment, with Parish to miss the start of Essendon's season after having a frustrated run with his back.

Meanwhile, Essendon captain Zach Merrett is set to further evolve his game this year in a number of different roles.

The five-time Bombers best and fairest winner is a part of growing midfield unit, with the emergence of Sam Durham and Jye Caldwell and more opportunities for Elijah Tsatas coming this year, meaning he is expecting to shift around the field more.

"I think my magnet is going to be switched around quite a lot, which is exciting for me to be honest. Brad and I have a great relationship and trust together that he backs me to make decisions out there on the go and live, and I have so much trust in him to watch from the box and send messages out to me and try to implement what he needs," Merrett told AFL.com.au.

"I've got no doubt I'll be in multiple positions, whether it's midfield, back, forward, wing. You have to be really flexible and I think we have a good group of guys coming through who can play multiple roles and I'll try and lead and fit into that."

Zach Merrett with the premiership cup during the 2025 Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The 29-year-old kicked a career-high 14 goals last season and is also hoping to again hit the scoreboard more in 2025.

"I think I also kicked the most points of my career (15). If only I could have finished a few more. The best mids in the comp at the moment are kicking goals and impacting games. It's gone through a bit of an evolution from 10 years ago when it was about getting the ball more and numbers were higher, to now where it's adjusting to real impact.

"Guys like (Christian) Petracca and Dusty (Martin), 'Bont' (Marcus Bontempelli) has always been a goalkicker. You watch a bit of matchplay already and (Caleb) Serong is spending more time forward, Matt Rowell is spending time forward. I think that's the evolution now.

"You've got to be ahead of the curve as much as possible so where I can I'd love to impact the scoreboard more and kick the ball inside-50 and give our forwards every chance but I'll also probably spend some time at half-back as well, so it might be a bit hard to kick goals from there."