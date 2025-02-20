One day Tom Edwards was teaching, the next he's signing with his boyhood club after booting four second-half goals in Essendon's match sim

THE SCHOOL year is only a few weeks old, but Lesmurdie High School is already searching for a new sports science and maths teacher. Mr Tom Edwards had only just returned to the classroom for the first time in 2025 when Essendon list manager Matt Rosa called during recess on Tuesday.

It was the call the 24-year-old was anxiously anticipating. After kicking four goals in a half against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday, Edwards was back in Perth by Sunday night. He had been granted two weeks off work to trial with the Bombers during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP). That time was up.

Now Edwards' time in the classroom is over. At least for now. The 191cm forward is back in Melbourne, back at the club he grew up supporting after signing a rookie contract with Essendon, swapping a Burley for a Sherrin in 2025, after a phenomenal ascent from Albany to amateur football to the WAFL, and now, the AFL.

"I knew they were having a meeting on Tuesday, so I was pretty nervous in period one and two," Edwards told AFL.com.au. "I took Monday off but didn't really have an answer. I thought I could just be going back to teaching so I might as well roll in on Tuesday.

"Then Matt gave me a bell at recess and gave me the green light. I finished out the day, so I was trying to sort things out while I was teaching health. Once the kids saw the headline they were pretty ecstatic. It was actually chaos. I've got some close friends at the school, which made me feel pretty grateful, to be honest."

Rosa watched Edwards up close in Perth during his time as Peel Thunder's football operations boss. He tracked him across his first year as list boss in Tullamarine, but didn't make contact until December. Even then, the approach was a temperature check. Nothing more. The trial remained up in the air until January when Essendon moved VFL-listed key defender Will Hoare off the official train-on list, allowing Edwards the chance to audition at The Hangar.

Up against delisted swingman Kaine Baldwin and Hoare for the final spot in Brad Scott's squad, Edwards produced a dream-like second half performance in tricky conditions at Mission Whitten Oval, backing up an eye-catching showing in Essendon's intra-club with one of the most memorable SSP trial performances yet.

"It was a rollercoaster day, sitting there for the first half. It was raining, wind was howling, I was like, 'Ooh we'll see how we go here'," Edwards said. "To get on and get a little bit of confidence early and have a few fall my way was great. Once I got out there I felt pretty comfortable. To be able to capitalise and contribute and have an impact gives me belief and confidence going forward."

Growing up on the southern tip of Australia, in a town 418km southeast of Perth, Edwards was never on the radar of AFL recruiters growing up.

"I was a really late developer coming through. At 18 I was nowhere near it," he admitted over the phone this week.

Basketball was his focus and the sport he thought he would play when he moved to the city to study teaching at University of Western Australia.

That changed after he joined his mates at Curtin University Wesley in the Perth Football League and starred playing colts in 2019. Swan Districts GM Phil Smart came down for a look one day after being tipped off by Edwards' coach Andrew Harman and knew he'd found one. The COVID pandemic limited Edwards to just six WAFL reserves games and one senior appearance in 2020.

But after playing 11 league games in 2021, Edwards became a permanent fixture at the Swans in 2022, kicking 20 goals from 17 senior appearances. He kicked 31 from 18 games in 2023, before booting 39 from 19 last year, including a bag of six against East Perth.

Something else improved drastically in 2024. After years of gut issues that prevented Edwards from maintaining weight, building muscle and left him feeling sluggish before games, doctors discovered he suffered from celiac disease. Pasta, cereal, bread were ruled out. Gluten-free alternatives were in.

"I've always had a little bit of trouble with my guts, but it was never that serious growing up," he said.

"I was feeling really sick when I was going out for meals or in social environments and I didn't know what was going on. I went to the doctor, they ran some blood tests and within a week they told me to get an endoscopy. They knew straight away that it was celiac disease which is an autoimmune disease where you have to eat gluten free.

"It took a little bit to adjust to, but it is fine now. It is an inconvenience when you go out, but at home it's fine. The club were so helpful about it doing brekky and lunch. I used to feel really sick before games, I now feel so much better before games, especially mentally. Once I got on top of it, it has been a real game changer for me, it really has helped my performance."

Tom Edwards marks during the match sim between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Whitten Oval on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Veteran player agent Colin Young was watching his son Logan play for West Coast's reserves early in 2022 when Edwards hauled in two hangers in quick succession at Bassendean Oval. Within days, Edwards was a client, joining Corporate Sports Australia before Young set up Young Guns Management with his sons last year.

"Col got me on board three or four years ago. He called me out of the blue," Edwards recalled. "I looked into who he was and thought bloody hell. He has been so supportive for me. He really helped me get the opportunity at the Bombers, so for it to unfold the way it has I am so grateful for everything he has done for me. It has been a fair while without much reward."

Edwards landed back in Melbourne on Thursday morning with two suitcases and his golf clubs. He had only visited Victoria once before January, and had only crossed paths with Nic Martin at that point, back when the then tax accounting student was running around for Subiaco on weekends.

Tom Edwards is congratulated by Nick Bryan after kicking a goal during the match simulation between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Whitten Oval on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Since being signed during the 2022 SSP, Martin has played 67 of 68 games and finished eighth, sixth and second in the Crichton Medal, extending his contract until 2027 in the process. Edwards hopes he can hit the ground running, just like the 23-year-old did.

"You look at Nic Martin and what he has done. He is an inspiration, I guess," he said. "He was playing WAFL footy as well. I played against him. We are a similar age. Seeing him go through and the impact he has had at the highest level is definitely something that gives you more belief for sure.

"I think I've got a lot of development still in me. I just want to learn, really. I'm 24. I want to make an impact and do everything I can to get an opportunity at the highest level. The club has got a lot of exciting players at the moment. I'll do some work on my body and see what is possible this year."

Anthony Caminiti debuted for St Kilda in the first round of 2023 – weeks after a late trial at Moorabbin – and ended up playing 18 games in his debut season. Edwards should get another chance to push his case for an early season debut when the Bombers head down the highway to play Geelong in the AAMI Community Series next Tuesday night.

Lesmurdie High School principal Donna Gardiner has had to scramble for a substitute teacher this week. Not that she is complaining. That's what happens when an AFL club comes calling out of nowhere. Edwards will have a teaching role waiting for him when he needs one, although he might not be back in the classroom for some time.