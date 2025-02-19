Chad Wingard, Kate McCarthy and Xander McGuire, plus two fresh shows, are part of the AFL line-up in 2025

THREE fresh faces and two new shows will join the AFL's 2025 line-up to ensure AFL.com.au and the AFL Live App continue to bring fans the most comprehensive football coverage throughout the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership season.

Former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn star Chad Wingard, AFLW All-Australian Kate McCarthy and rising newsbreaker Xander McGuire are part of the AFL.com.au crew this season, while fans will have even more ways to get their footy fix with new shows on Sunday night and Wednesday afternoon.

Footy's most opinionated analyst, Kane Cornes, will feature in a new Sunday night show, First Up with Kane Cornes, that will go LIVE to fans just minutes after the final siren sounds.

Kane will be joined by co-host Sarah Olle as the pair deliver their first takes on the biggest issues of each round, including the latest news headlines and the hottest talking points.

"I have always taken inspiration from sports talk-shows in the US, and this new format will be the first cab off the rank when it comes to opinions from the round, in a vodcast style not seen before in AFL media," Cornes said.

Wingard joins the AFL.com.au team as part of The Round Ahead, a new preview show airing on Wednesday afternoons.

Wingard will join Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich for a quick-fire and entertaining look at every game of the round, ensuring fans have all the info they need ahead of a huge weekend of footy.

"When the opportunity to join AFL.com.au and this new show came up, I knew it was exactly the right fit for me," Wingard said.

"I love the best bits of our game, the high-flying marks and big goals, and so I look forward to working alongside Nat and Josh to bring an optimistic, analytical and fun lens as we preview all the games on The Round Ahead."

Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Chad Wingard. Picture: AFL Photos

McGuire and McCarthy will be mainstays of The Round So Far in 2025, along with rotating panellists Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich, covering all the headlines and highlights every Saturday night after a jam-packed day of football.

"I am thrilled to join AFL.com.au and look forward to continuing the tradition of this show by bringing big opinions and insightful analysis. I can’t wait to get stuck into it with Xander, Josh and Riley,” McCarthy said.

McGuire said the the opportunity to host his first AFL show was "incredibly exciting".

"The Round So Far is unrivalled in its summary of the Saturday games, and so when the chance to host it and to break news came up there was no chance that I would turn it down! I can’t wait to work closely with Kate as we dissect the action each and every weekend," McGuire said.

Kate McCarthy and Xander McGuire. Picture: AFL Photos

The new shows and new talent will complement a stacked roster of studio-based shows and podcasts returning in 2025.

Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd return in a refreshed version of Access on Mondays

and return in a refreshed version of Access on Mondays Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge are back with fan-favourite Gettable each Wednesday, bringing you all the latest trade and draft updates

and are back with fan-favourite Gettable each Wednesday, bringing you all the latest trade and draft updates Footy Feed returns from Monday-Thursday each week of the season, where hosts Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle will have footy's biggest news headlines

and will have footy's biggest news headlines Footy's best daily podcast, AFL Daily, is back every weekday morning, with a rotating cast of hosts including Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich

AFL executive general manager customer and commercial Bec Haagsma said the League's digital platforms were taking their coverage to the next level in 2025.

"We’re thrilled to introduce a number of new shows and talent that will dive deeper into the tactics, the personalities, and the off-field stories that every footy fan can get excited about, and that I’m personally looking forward to tuning into.

“AFL.com.au has a long-standing reputation for being a trusted source of information for football fans. Whether its connecting with people on their screens, in their ears or at a game, we are proud to be the footy fan’s ultimate companion.”

AFL shows and podcasts in 2025

SUNDAY

First Up with Kane Cornes – NEW

Every Sunday night following the final siren of the round with Kane Cornes and Sarah Olle – premiering Sunday, March 9

MONDAY

Access

Every Monday at 12pm with Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd – returning Monday, March 3

MONDAY-THURSDAY

Footy Feed

Join Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle every Monday to Thursday from 5pm

MONDAY-FRIDAY

AFL Daily podcast

Each morning between Monday to Friday with Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook

WEDNESDAY

Gettable

Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge each Wednesday at 12pm – returning Wednesday, March 15

The Round Ahead - NEW

Join Nat Edwards, Chad Wingard and Josh Gabelich every Wednesday night – premiering Wednesday, March 5

SATURDAY

The Round So Far

Join Kate McCarthy, Xander McGuire, Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich every Saturday night from Saturday, March 15. A special pre-season episode will feature on Monday, February 24.