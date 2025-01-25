Catch up with all the Fantasy news you may have missed so far this pre-season

(Clockwise from left): Andrew Brayshaw, Will Day, Nick Daicos and Marcus Bontempelli. Pictures: AFL Photos

PRE-SEASON training is ramping up across the competition and with that comes plenty of Fantasy news.

Players are beginning to catch the eye in match simulations at clubs with matches now just weeks away.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Popular premium options Nick Daicos and Andrew Brayshaw are among the players who have been in the news already.

Catch up with all the Fantasy news you may have missed so far this pre-season.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

January 24

Is 2025 the year Jordan De Goey (MID, $819,000) reaches new heights in Fantasy? The Magpie took another step towards a return to full fitness.

In big news, Nick Daicos (MID, $1,074,000) showed no signs of the plantar fascia issue that has limited his training in January, while recruit Dan Houston (DEF, $964,000) starred across half-back during match simulation.

Nick Daicos at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

At West Coast, Elliot Yeo (MID, $933,000) was hurt during the Eagles' match sim.

After being used in multiple roles throughout his career, recruit Liam Baker (MID/FWD, $805,000) continued to play in defence, while Jack Graham (MID/FWD, $662,000) was influential through the middle.

Reuben Ginbey (MID, $617,000) continued in defence, popular rookie option Elijah Hewett (MID/FWD, $332,000) featured and Jack Hutchinson (FWD, $385,000) won his fair share of the ball in a surprise role in the middle.

January 23

It was a big day of match sims on Thursday.

Connor Budarick (DEF, $709,000), picked by some coaches a year ago, made his mark at Gold Coast with star recruit Daniel Rioli (DEF, $857,000) recovering from a knee injury.

Connor Budarick in action at Gold Coast training on November 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

While Nick Watson (FWD, $569,000) starred at Hawthorn, popular option Will Day (MID, $760,000) also dazzled, but swapped between midfield and deep forward.

Midfielder Josh Ward (MID, $577,000) is pushing for more opportunities and James Sicily (DEF, $896,000) is nearing a return to full contact training.

January 22

For coaches considering saving some cash on their ruck lines, the news the Dockers were sending Sean Darcy (RUC, $798,000) to Qatar may put those plans on the backburner.

Freo is looking at methods to strengthen the ruckman's troublesome knee after he was restricted to 12 games in 2024, following on from an ankle injury in 2023.

Sean Darcy poses for a photo during Fremantle's team photo day on January 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

At the Western Bulldogs, Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,101,000) is enjoying a strong pre-season and Ed Richards (MID, $882,000) is flourishing from a full summer in the midfield after his positional switch in 2024.

Jordan Croft (FWD, $230,000) and Sam Davidson (FWD, $230,000) have also impressed and could be rookie-priced options.

January 21

Company for Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1,201,000) at St Kilda?

The Saints confirmed the signing of Harry Boyd (RUC, $230,000) during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) to boost their ruck stocks.

January 20

A popular premium, Fremantle gun Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $1,073,000) was among the standouts during a Dockers match simulation.

Andrew Brayshaw at Fremantle training in January, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

Fellow vice-captain Caleb Serong (MID, $1,067,000) spent the session away from the main group, returning wing Nathan O'Driscoll (MID, $441,000) was impactful and draftee Murphy Reid (MID, $292,000) kicked two goals.

Read Nathan Schmook's full match sim report here.

With spots up for grabs at Greater Western Sydney, Conor Stone (FWD, $230,000) is determined to make one of them his.

Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming left the Giants in the off-season, providing opportunities for others in 2025.

Conor Stone during a GWS training session on February 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

January 18

Is Josh Rachele (FWD, $661,000) set to step up in 2025? The Crow was backed by vice-captain Ben Keays to reach another level this year.

A more popular option, Izak Rankine (FWD, $819,000) produced an "electric" match sim performance, according to Keays.

January 17

A popular Fantasy pick in recent seasons, Carlton defender Nic Newman (DEF, $1,052,000) was ruled out for the season after suffering a knee injury.

January 14

It's another interrupted pre-season for Carlton star Sam Walsh (MID, $1,089,000).

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury at training but is expected to be fit for the start of the season.

Every club previewed

Richmond: Kids take centre stage, can mid bounce back?

North Melbourne: Recruit a bargain, eyes on young guns

West Coast: Harley building, keep track of former Tigers

Adelaide: Big names in spotlight, ex-Giants to consider

Melbourne: Skipper a lock, can gun duo return to peak form?

Gold Coast: Midfield tempters, recruits worth watching

St Kilda: Track recruit, is young star set for breakout year?

Essendon: Skipper's decade of dominance, defenders galore

Fremantle: Talent to burn, is gun recruit worth a punt?

Collingwood: Lock in star, youngster tempting again

Carlton: Gun draftee a steal, lock in athletic tall

Western Bulldogs: Lock this Dog in, recruit to watch

Hawthorn: Don't sleep on Sicily, should you seize the Day?

Greater Western Sydney: Lock in Tom Green, eye on Finn Callaghan, beware Josh Kelly

Geelong: Recruit offers mega value, watch on veterans

Port Adelaide: Lock in this midfield bull, watch on draftee

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.