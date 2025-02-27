Brandon Starcevich will miss the Lions' season-opener against the Cats after being concussed

Brandon Starcevich looks on during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will play Opening Round without Brandon Starcevich after the defender was concussed in the Lions' three-point loss over Adelaide on Thursday night.

Starcevich crumpled to the ground midway through the second quarter at Brighton Homes Arena following a push by Daniel Curtin that propelled him into another Crow, Luke Pedlar.

LIONS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

The premiership defender was assisted from the field, failed a concussion test and will now be unavailable for next Thursday night's season-opener against Geelong at the Gabba.

The incident came just 10 days after West Coast's Reuben Ginbey pushed Richmond youngster Sam Lalor into oncoming traffic, resulting in concussion and a fractured jaw for the No.1 draft pick.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 03:54 AAMI full post-match: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after their practice match against Brisbane

05:18 AAMI full post-match: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after their practice match against Adelaide

06:59 AAMI Match Highlights: Brisbane v Adelaide The Lions and Crows clash in the AAMI Community Series

00:33 The Ashcroft touch: Levi lives up to the name Brisbane draftee Levi Ashcroft shows flashes of his family's flair with this quick gather and major

00:41 Keays' quick hands deliver after slick Soligo assist Ben Keays snaps a quick major after a clean assist from teammate Jake Soligo

00:36 Captain Dawson drives home long-range ripper Jordan Dawson kicks an impressive goal on the run while under immediate pressure from the Brisbane defence

00:50 Lions lose defender to concussion, set to miss Opening Round Brisbane endures a luckless few minutes as Brandon Starcevich and Will Ashcroft both cop head knocks, with the former ruled out with concussion

00:41 Lohmann the showman with not one, but two speccies Kai Lohmann gets serious hang time with a pair of incredible efforts in the early stages of the match

Ginbey escaped sanction for the action.

The loss of Starcevich came during an AAMI Community Series match in which Brisbane lost a three-goal lead in the fourth quarter to go down 14.13 (97) to 13.16 (94).

Learn More 06:59

Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson capped a superb outing with the go-ahead goal following a contested mark at the top of the goalsquare inside the final five minutes.

Dawson finished with 24 disposals to go with two goals to be the game's most influential player.

Learn More 00:36

Darcy Fogarty kicked two of his three goals in the critical fourth term, while James Peatling (21 disposals), Alex Neal-Bullen (20) and Isaac Cumming (17 and a goal) all impressed for their new club.

For the Lions, Lachie Neale (30) and Will Ashcroft (24) were prolific, but the visitors ran out of legs, conceding the final four goals of the game.

Cam Rayner and Jaspa Fletcher had long set shots in the dying minutes to snatch victory, but both sailed wide.

Brisbane started the game fluently, clearing the ball swiftly from congestion and giving its dynamic forward line plenty of space to work in.

Kai Lohmann had the home crowd buzzing, soaring for two spectacular first-quarter marks, unselfishly finding Fletcher for the game's first goal.

Learn More 00:41

Logan Morris continued his strong pre-season, working well in a tight space before spotting Jarrod Berry for another goal as the hosts scooted to a handy quarter-time lead.

Adelaide closed down Brisbane's space in the second term, making it a more contested game and levelling the scores by half-time.

New faces

Father-son draftee Levi Ashcroft made a big impression in his first official pre-season hitout, finishing with 23 disposals and a terrific left-footed goal in the fourth quarter. It's a hard team to squeeze into, but the younger brother of Norm Smith medallist Will has done all he can and should be rewarded with a debut against the Cats. Gold Coast recruit Sam Day (six disposals) and his fellow forward Ty Gallop (four) had quiet nights in front of goal. For Adelaide, James Peatling was busy in the middle of the ground, adding another two-way dimension to the Crows midfield with his 21 disposals, while fellow former Giant Isaac Cumming (17 and a goal) also looked at home on a wing. Alex Neal-Bullen (20, including 11 score involvements) was excellent, while No.4 draft pick Sid Draper (14) could not have done much more in his one half of action.

Learn More 00:33

Round one chance

One question going into the game was which Brisbane forward could push their claims to fill the vacancy left by Joe Daniher. Academy graduate Ty Gallop struggled for touches, but had one big third-quarter passage where he took a contested mark on the wing and shortly after executed a perfect rundown tackle of Mark Keane. Neither Gallop nor Sam Day (six disposals) had much of an influence, leaving the Lions match committee with a tough decision ahead of next week. Top-10 draft pick Daniel Curtin has played just seven games in two seasons and was used forward, where he struggled to impact, and on a wing. No.4 draft pick Sid Draper was fantastic in half a game, racking up 14 disposals and impressing with his burst through the middle of the ground.

Medical room

Losing Starcevich to concussion is a blow for the Lions. Their best small defender will be unavailable to face Geelong in Opening Round next Thursday night. Co-captain Harris Andrews (illness) was a late withdrawal from the match, but is expected to be fine for next week. Sam Day and Will Ashcroft both played the match out with bandages around their head after being opened up early in proceedings.

Learn More 00:50

Fantasy watch

The impact of the return of Izak Rankine (FWD, $819,000) was clear on the Crows' midfield, which is deep as the star forward, Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,080,000), James Peatling (MID, $634,000), Matt Crouch (MID, $1,046,000) and Jake Soligo (MID, $789,000) all went through there. Dawson top scored of the group with 135, Rankine posted 92, Peatling 58, Crouch 90 and Soligo 80. Sid Draper (MID, $331,000) was only introduced in the second half, having a big impact and scoring 42. For the Lions, Lachie Neale (MID, $1,038,000) posted 110, Josh Dunkley (MID, $1,102,000) 91 and Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,131,000) 102. Will Ashcroft (MID, $843,000) finished with 66 and Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000) ended up with 78, but it's worth noting the Lions, unlike the Crows, rotated through 25 players from the outset. Coaches also get another look at Brisbane in Opening Round. – Dejan Kalinic

BRISBANE 4.5 6.8 9.12 13.16 (94)

ADELAIDE 2.3 6.8 9.9 14.13 (97)

GOALS

Brisbane: Berry 2, Hipwood 2, Lohmann 2, Neale, McInerney, Dunkley, Fletcher, Bailey, Answerth, L.Ashcroft

Adelaide: Fogarty 3, Dawson 2, Worrell, Walker, Thilthorpe, Soligo, Keays, Pedlar, Cumming, Rankine, Sholl

BEST

Brisbane: Neale, W.Ashcroft, Zorko, Lohmann, Hipwood, Answerth

Adelaide: Dawson, Rankine, Peatling, Neal-Bullen, Soligo, Hinge

INJURIES

Brisbane: Starcevich (concussion)

Adelaide: Nil