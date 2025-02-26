Roy, Calvin and Warnie will bring you coverage of the clash between the Hawks and Bulldogs

(Clockwise from left): Marcus Bontempelli, The Traders, Ryley Sanders and Will Day. Pictures: AFL Photos

THIS will be fun. Join The Traders for a Fantasy-focused radio call of the AAMI Community Series clash between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs in Launceston.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie will bring you coverage of the clash between the Hawks and Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, with a Fantasy slant.

LISTEN HERE FROM 5.10PM AEDT THURSDAY

The match sims gave everyone a taste of footy after a long pre-season, and this week's practice matches are the last chance to see teams in competitive action before the home and away season begins on March 6.

So, it's the perfect time to tune in and get your expert Fantasy opinion … and probably a few laughs.

And what a game to listen in for. The Dogs were without Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Liberatore (plus the injured Adam Treloar) for their match sim, and this shapes as being a better look at their midfield despite the absence of Ed Richards.

LISTEN HERE FROM 5.10PM AEDT THURSDAY

For the Hawks, Will Day is set to tempt Fantasy coaches despite their early bye, and where will James Sicily line up?

Will Day kicks the ball during Hawthorn's match simulation against Geelong on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Bulldog James Harmes and Hawks assistant David Hale will join The Traders in the pre-game.

Don't miss it!

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.