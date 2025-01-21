Sean Darcy heads to Doha to continue his rehabilitation from surgery on his left knee

Sean Darcy after Fremantle's loss to Essendon in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE ruckman Sean Darcy will travel to Qatar this week as he continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery last August.

Darcy underwent the arthroscope at the backend of last season to "stabilise some margins" in his left knee after playing through discomfort and missing the last three games of 2024.

The 26-year-old underwent a similar procedure on the opposite side of his left knee at the start of the last season.

The Dockers have continually investigated new methods to strengthen the ruckman's troublesome knee after he was restricted to 12 games in 2024, following on from an ankle injury in 2023.

Sean Darcy is assisted off the field during the match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle footy manager Joe Brierty said Darcy's rehabilitation program was tracking well but the club were continually considering options to complement his rehab program.

"Sean will spend a week at Aspetar Sports Medical Clinic consulting with their specialists to embed some new strategies in his program," Brierty said.

"These strategies will specifically relate to Sean's strength program and functional movement to complement a lot of the work already implemented by our Performance Health team.

"With things progressing well and looking to commence Sean's re-integration into football, we are now at a stage where we feel that the timing is right to continue to invest in practices to aid his progression.

"We're looking for any short-term gains to assist with Sean's return to play, but we are also looking at the long-term stability of his knee."

Sean Darcy during Fremantle's 2025 team photo day at Cockburn ARC. Picture: AFL Photos

It's not the first time the Dockers have sent a player abroad as part of their rehab from injury, with defender Heath Chapman also heading to Qatar's Aspetar Sports Medical Clinic last February after a series of hamstring setbacks.

Darcy will depart on Friday and will be accompanied by Fremantle Strength and Conditioning Manager Jackson Dennis.