Nick Daicos says he expects to be ready to go in Opening Round after dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot over the summer

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal for Collingwood against Brisbane in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Daicos is primed to step up his training and says he will be ready for Collingwood's Opening Round clash with Greater Western Sydney after managing a foot injury in the pre-season.

The Magpies superstar, who has produced an amazing first three seasons in the AFL, has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot.

Collingwood has held back the brilliant midfielder from full training but he has recently stepped up his workload as the Pies' first clash of the year against the Giants on March 9 edges closer.

Daicos and teammate Jordan De Goey, who is coming off his groin troubles from last season, have been the Pies' main injury concerns ahead of their 2025 campaign but 22-year-old Daicos said he would be fit to start the season.

"I had a bit of a foot flare up but the club's managed it really well and we're slowly building up as we have a bit of time on our side. I'm trying to rush them and get back into a bit of match play and everything but they've managed it really well and I'm feeling confident with it," Daicos told AFL.com.au this week.

"Yeah I'll be there (in Opening Round) I'm sure. It's tracking really well and there's a few things to tick off like practice matches and things like that, but it's all looking really good."

Nick Daicos at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Daicos played every game for the Magpies last year in a stellar season that saw him claim his second All-Australian jacket and first Copeland Trophy and has been keen to build again in his fourth year.

"I've been excited to build my running back up again and feeling a little bit unfit and blowing a little bit, but it's good to get back into it and I'm sure that will come back quickly. The main thing is my body is feeling good so I'm excited," he said.

Nick Daicos and Bobby Hill celebrate after the match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After starring in the Pies' 2023 premiership triumph, Daicos was the standout of the club's injury-hit season last year that saw them miss the finals. He said the motivation for this season was clear.

"Getting back to where we were in 2023. We had that feeling and we want it back again. We were super motivated last year and unfortunately it didn't fall our way but the boys are training really hard at the moment and the coaches have set up a great game plan heading into 2025 so we're super excited," he said.

Hear more from Nick Daicos in Thursday's Footy Feed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.