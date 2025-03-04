Jordan Dawson, Christian Petracca and Adam Cerra. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE'S so much to unpack even before the season has started. The postponed games have turned Fantasy on its head, and at the time of writing I won't be making any changes to the team I initially picked. But as always, nothing it set in stone and there could be some adjustments after the two Opening Round games this week.

The change to the Opening Round could bring Brisbane and Geelong players back in the mix, while there is uncertainty over Gold Coast and Essendon.

As always, finding the right balance between premiums, mid-pricers and rookies is important, as you don't want to leave yourself too thin by fielding many first-year rookies. Yes, the kids look great in the pre-season but when the whips are cracking – can we trust them on field? And then there's the sub to deal with.

Bounce-back seasons are a central theme and there are several that stand out – none bigger than Clayton Oliver (MID, $797,000) and Jack Macrae (FWD, $732,000).

There's some cash left in the bank too which gives me flexibility to move things around should I decide to make changes to structure or upgrade. Even if I don't make changes having close to $100k up my sleeve gives me the upper hand should correctional trades be required.

Defenders

The injury to Callum Mills has forced a major reshuffle in defence and I'm now backing his teammate in that slot – albeit he costs more!

Harry Sheezel (DEF, $1,151,000) was always going to be in my team irrespective of price. He was a whisker away from DPP status and is one of the safest picks this year – even at his lofty price! He ranks 14th for scoring over the last two seasons and has 26 tons from 44 games – an excellent ratio.

Jayden Short (DEF, $825,000) has been a 90s man but there is huge upside there. No Daniel Rioli helps, but their handball receive numbers were almost identical last year, so a spike for Short would be ideal. Short took 36 per cent of Richmond’s kick-ins as well – ranked 16th in the League among all players. He was busy against the Magpies and led the Tigers for handball receives and uncontested possessions. He also had 74 points to his name at half-time before the game fizzled out.

Jayden Short takes a mark during Richmond's AAMI Community Series clash against Collingwood on February 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Matt Roberts (DEF, $780,000) replaces Mills and after his 112 on the weekend, I'm more than content with this pick. Roberts matched Errol Gulden in the run home last year and averaged 104 in his last seven home and away matches.

Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000) is a latecomer to the team and that's on the back of his midfield role. He has trained there all summer and with Tom Mitchell injured and Jack Crisp potentially moving out – Perryman is too hard to pass up even with an early bye. He was third in line for centre bounces against the Tigers and tackled relentlessly – laying 10 effective tackles from a game-high 14 tackle attempts.

Sam De Koning (DEF, $564,000) isn't a player I earmarked for my team but playing in the ruck – he ticks a lot of boxes. Plus, the fact that the Cats could play in round three makes this selection more appealing. De Koning had three 100+ point scores in the four games he rucked solo last year – adding to his appeal. I'm not picking De Koning for his hitouts, but more for what he can do at stoppage and around the ground.

D6 is somewhat of a concern at this stage, and I plan to rotate that slot between Bo Allan (DEF/MID, $295,000), James Leake (DEF, $230,000) and Zach Reid (DEF, $230,000).

Midfielders

I was more than happy to go with Marcus Bontempelli ($1,101,000) at M1 after owning him all of 2024, but the injury puts a line through him.

I've looked at several options in that slot and have landed on Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,080,000). With five games at Adelaide Oval from the Crows' first eight matches, his record at home has tipped the ledger his way, averaging 118 and 114 in that order over the last two years. Yes, the Crows are stacked for centre bounce options but after their recruiting spree over the summer, I don't think he’ll be used to plug holes as he has in the past. Hopefully, we see something like an 85%-15% MID/FWD split and no time on the wing.

Connor Rozee's (MID, $996,000) stocks go up after the Zak Butters injury and he validated my choice on the weekend – helping himself to 39 disposals. The one number that stuck out most though were his tackle attempts – having 15 for the match which was the second most of anyone besides Western Bulldog Tom Liberatore. Rozee had an up-and-down 2024 campaign but averaged 106 in his last 10 matches.

Christian Petracca (MID, $923,000) also falls under the value umbrella. Priced at 90, he averaged 100+ between 2021-2023 and didn't miss a beat against the Dockers. He moved freely after his shocking injury last year and ranked second on the ground for disposals per minute. He looked hungry and his attack on the ball didn't waver.

Christian Petracca in action during Melbourne's AAMI Community Series match against Fremantle on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Clayton Oliver (MID, $797,000) needs no explaining, while Adam Cerra (MID, $745,000) comes in at M5. Cerra faces Richmond, North Melbourne, and West Coast in his first six matches so I'm hoping for a hot start. He was second on the ground for disposals per minute against the Giants and scored 80 from just 57 per cent game time – ranking No.1 on the ground for points scored until three-quarter time.

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $421,000) comes in at M6 after a strong summer. Only Jack Macrae and Jack Steele attended more centre bounces on the weekend than Garcia, ranking second behind Macrae for disposals per minute for the Saints. The role is there for Garcia but let's see how long it lasts.

M7 to M10 is made up of first-year rookies led by Finn O'Sullivan (MID, $337,000), Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000), Murphy Reid (MID, $292,000) and Hugh Boxshall (MID, $230,000).

Finn O’Sullivan and Jed Adams during the 2025 AFL match simulation between North Melbourne and Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

Rucks

It's hard to overlook Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,175,000) even at his price. With a competition-high 10 scores of 120+ points, Xerri will be in the mix for captaincy every single week. He averaged 130 post-byes and dropped below 118 just twice. The consensus is that Xerri won't back those numbers up, but he quashed that with 16 disposals and 133 on the weekend. His tackling was elite – laying 14 tackles from 14 attempts. Xerri was the best tackler in the game last year with a tackle efficiency of 79.4 per cent and he's not slowing down.

You can throw a blanket over three or even four players for the R2 spot. Tom De Koning (RUCK, $900,000) is currently there – but I haven't ruled out a move for Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,147,000). I trust Gawn more than De Koning, but the injury to Marc Pittonet makes the decision for me.

Harry Boyd (RUCK, $230,000) is on the bench.

Jordon Sweet and Harry Boyd compete for the ball during Port Adelaide's AAMI Community Series clash against St Kilda on March 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Forwards

Going for the ever-reliable Dylan Moore (FWD, $944,000) is always an option. He averaged 104.6 post-byes and ended the year in blazing fashion, but his return was a touch under 84 in the first 15 rounds, so he can wait.

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $919,000) has been my F1 since day one and he's not going anywhere. The Power have plenty of options to run through the middle and last year Horne-Francis was fifth in line for his centre bounce involvements, but the consensus is that he will see increased midfield minutes. The Power ran with four in the middle on the weekend and he was fourth in line – collecting 31 disposals from 68 per cent game time. He's set for a big year.

Jack Macrae (FWD, $732,000) picks himself, while I have opted for Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $656,000) at F3. That slot has been a revolving door in my team, with Jack Graham (MID/FWD, $662,000) another player I have toyed with. Sanders was top dog with 20 centre bounce attendances on the weekend and if it weren't for a low kick-to-handball ratio – he could have potentially hit three figures. What impressed me most was his defensive effort – laying eight effective tackles from 12 tackle attempts.

The next two forwards are template picks – Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $598,000) and Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $514,000). Both are locked. Daniel's role is as Fantasy friendly as they come – having a game-high 19 defensive-half disposals against the Eagles. He also laid five tackles to notch three figures.

Caleb Daniel handballs during North Melbourne's AAMI Community Series clash against West Coast on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Davidson (FWD, $230,000) is my on-field rookie at F6, and Isaac Kako (FWD/MID, $304,000) and Conor Stone (FWD, $230,000) are on the bench. Davidson was on my field even before his eye-catching performance against the Hawks – finishing with 29 disposals and an equal game-high 21 uncontested possessions.

Lucas Camporeale (MID, $230,000) is my placeholder as utility.

Money in the bank: $99,000