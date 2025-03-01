WITH just one AAMI Community Series game left to play, the end of the pre-season is almost upon us.
These games provide Fantasy coaches with their final insight into teams and players before the real competition begins in Opening Round… just before AFL Fantasy officially starts in round one.
The final stages of our Fantasy pre-season is upon us, so after eight of the nine games, who are the players who stood out and who didn't step up to the plate?
*This piece will be updated shortly after Fremantle's clash with Melbourne on Sunday night
Geelong 12.11 (83) lost to Essendon 17.2 (104)
GMHBA Stadium – Tuesday night
Lock and load
Popular bench options Isaac Kako (MID/FWD, $304,000) and Zach Reid (DEF, $230,000) will only gain in popularity after they scored 81 and 75 respectively. Kako was electric up forward, kicking four goals, while Reid got among the marks in the Bombers’ defensive half. Essendon was the highest scoring team in Fantasy in 2024 and it loves those easy +6s.
Surprise packet
Out of nowhere… Ben Hobbs (FWD, $498,000) was very impressive with 116, which topped his best ever score. Hobbs had 29 disposals and eight tackles, and was the equal top scorer for the game alongside Gryan Miers. Hobbs only managed 12 games last year for the Bombers and is now another cheap forward who has thrown their hat into the ring.
The role
Even though Sam De Koning (DEF, $564,000) started as the No.1 ruck, the role was shared throughout the night. He finished with a disappointing 53 points. On the other hand, Dylan Shiel (MID, $769,000) found plenty of the ball across half-back, scoring 102 from 26 disposals and seven marks. Have the Bombers created the ‘Zorko Role’ for the 31-year-old?
Bargain watch
The role was there for Mitch Knevitt (MID, $431,000) who attended the third most centre bounces for the Cats with 17. Knevitt started the game in style, scoring 23 in the first quarter before finishing the night on 74. He is now entering his fourth season with Geelong and was a solid scorer in the VFL last season where he averaged 87. He’s ready to go!
Notable absentees
Geelong: Cam Guthrie, Rhys Stanley, Jack Martin, Bailey Smith, Tanner Bruhn, Shaun Mannagh
Essendon: Darcy Parish, Mason Redman, Jayden Laverde, Matt Guelfi, Nik Cox, Jye Menzie
Richmond 6.13 (49) lost to Collingwood 21.6 (132)
Ikon Park – Wednesday night
Lock and load
If you are ignoring the early byes or maybe you are just wanting one of the best Fantasy players in the game, then you can lock in Nick Daicos (MID, $1,074,000). He was simply on another level and early in the second half, Daicos was on 116. He sat out the end of the game… only played 59 per cent time on ground and finished the day with 127. Have mercy!
Surprise packet
Just like last year in the AAMI Community Series, Patrick Lipinski (MID/FWD, $705,000) dominated and top scored with a huge 141. He had a game-high 106 last season but went on to average 69 for the year. His score of 141 more so reflects the kind of scores the Tigers will be giving up this year which will make them a target for Fantasy coaches all season long.
The role
Make no mistake about it, Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000) is a midfielder at his new club and attended 20 of the team’s CBAs. He laid a game-high 10 tackles, boosting his score to 99. Josh Daicos (MID, $973,000) scored 120 and looks set to gain DEF status in round six. He was awesome coming off half-back and like many of the Magpies, he did as he pleased.
Bargain watch
Picked at No.21 in the draft, Luke Trainor (DEF, $280,000) didn’t hurt his chances of an early debut, coming on in the second half to score 48. The 194cm defender averaged 79 in the Marsh Under-18 Championships and from his 40 per cent of game time, he racked up 12 disposals and four marks. Trainor is a key part of the Tigers’ rebuild so he will be getting plenty of games.
Notable absentees
Richmond: Dion Prestia, Sam Lalor, Tom Lynch, Noah Balta, Josh Smillie
Collingwood: Jordan De Goey, Tom Mitchell, Mason Cox, Brayden Maynard, Fin Macrae
Hawthorn 9.12 (66) lost to the Western Bulldogs 11.11 (77)
UTAS Stadium – Thursday night
Lock and load
As far as the eye test goes, Bulldogs ruckman Tim English (RUC, $1,070,000) looked like the 2023 version where he was among the truly elite scorers in the competition. He just rolled the legs over after half-time, eventually scoring 99. James Sicily (DEF, $896,000) played almost the whole game down back and made himself available for plenty of uncontested +6s for a score of 106.
Surprise packet
After catching the eye during match sim, Joel Freijah (DEF, $627,000) once again stood up in the absence of Bailey Dale (DEF, $950,000) playing as the primary defensive distributor for the Dogs. The smooth mover had the ball on a string, collecting 27 disposals and taking seven marks for a score of 96. It will be interesting to see his role upon Dale’s return.
The role
All eyes were on the role of young ball-magnet Ryley Sanders (MID, $656,000). We need to keep in mind there there was no Ed Richards (MID, $882,000) or Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,101,000) after the first five minutes, but either way he looks set to be a prominent banana in the middle after attending an equal team-high 20 CBAs for 22 disposals, eight tackles and 84.
Bargain watch
‘The Doctor’ prescribed the good stuff with an answer to our F6 issues. Sam Davidson (FWD, $230,000) patrolled the wings with great success while providing good attack on the ball, poise and one highly celebrated goal. He looks a lock for round one after collecting 29 disposals and taking four marks for 102.
Notable absentees
Western Bulldogs: Bailey Dale, Ed Richards, Cody Weightman, Jason Johannisen, Liam Jones, Adam Treloar, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
Hawthorn: Changkuoth Jiath, Luke Breust, Mitch Lewis, James Blanck, Calsher Dear
Brisbane 13.16 (94) lost to Adelaide 14.13 (97)
Brighton Homes Arena – Thursday night
Lock and load
Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,080,000) looks to have taken his game to another level again (ridiculous, I know) putting together a clinical performance which included two goals, 24 disposals, seven marks and nine tackles for 135. Given he doesn’t have a bye and looks like hitting the ground running, he is a genuine option as M1 to start the season.
Surprise packet
Not in a good way. James Peatling (MID, $634,000) appeared to be the first midfielder pushed out of their deep rotation and he lacked the defensive pressure we have become accustomed to in order to keep his score ticking over, recording just two tackles. It is obviously just a pre-season game, but it is one to watch, especially considering how many contributors the Crows have through the middle.
The role
It appears the talk of Izak Rankine (FWD, $819,000) taking his talents to the midfield are real after attending a whopping 21 CBAs to lead a group of six midfielders running through there. He scored 92 from 18 disposals and a goal.
Bargain watch
It appears an interrupted pre-season hasn’t bothered young star Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000) who looked a class above a number of his rookie peers and will be a close watch in Opening Round and is potential starter in our sides. He had 23 touches, a goal and 78. Sid Draper (MID, $331,000) was introduced after half-time and looked right at home, scoring 42.
Notable absentees
Brisbane: Keidean Coleman, Harris Andrews, Tom Doedee, Darcy Gardiner, Callum Ah Chee, Darcy Fort
Adelaide: Josh Rachele, Max Michalanney, Wayne Milera
Greater Western Sydney 9.12 (66) lost to Carlton 18.16 (124)
Manuka Oval – Friday night
Lock and load
Tom De Koning (RUC, $900,000) did everything we needed to see to lock him away at R2 with a strong performance on the back of Marc Pittonet's injury news. Although he was playing against a second stringer in Lachie Keeffe, he looks set for a career year, recording 20 hitouts and collecting 17 disposals for 79 points in three quarters.
Surprise packet
Lucas Camporeale (MID, $230,000) hasn't been spoken about much this pre-season, but he embraced his opportunity against the Giants and has played himself into contention for round one as a result. He ended the game as the Blues' leading scorer after collecting 20 disposals and eight marks for 88. Would be a vest risk, but looked great.
The role
Ollie Hollands (MID, $640,000) looks a sure thing to receive DPP status in round six after once again playing off half-back. In a low scoring game overall, Hollands presented as a target at every opportunity to end up as the Blues' fifth highest scorer with 81 coming from 17 disposals, five marks and five tackles.
Bargain watch
Adding to the cash cow prospects of Camporeale were Giants pair James Leake (DEF, $230,000) and Conor Stone (FWD, $230,000). After receiving limited game time in the match sim last week, Leake made the most of his opportunity, receiving 60 per cent CBAs on his way to 66. Stone played well enough to hold his spot at half-back and is a great FWD bench option.
Notable absentees
Greater Western Sydney: Jake Stringer, Callum Brown, Tom Green, Ryan Angwin
Carlton: Sam Walsh, Charlie Curnow, Marc Pittonet, Corey Durdin, Jagga Smith, Alex Cincotta, Nic Newman
Gold Coast 8.15 (63) lost to Sydney 12.12 (84)
People First Stadium – Friday night
Lock and load
Leading all scorers was Noah Anderson (MID, $1,106,000), who was everywhere for his 35 disposals and his score of 119. Fantasy coaches are liking what they see in the Gold Coast captain. However, it needs to be said that this game was played at People First Stadium, where he averaged 118 last year, a huge 23 points more than at other venues.
Surprise packet
An injury to Errol Gulden will open up opportunities in the midfield and Angus Sheldrick (MID, $448,000) could be a frontrunner to step up. He attended 13 centre bounces, the third most of the Sydney midfielders. Sheldrick scored 94 and appears to have taken his game to the next level and has hopefully now secured a spot in Sydney's best 22.
The role
At new clubs, but their roles are exactly the same. John Noble (DEF, $763,000) and Daniel Rioli (DEF, $857,000) were at home racking up plenty of the ball across Gold Coast's half-back line, scoring 95 and 87 respectively. Both players need to be seriously considered in all formats of Fantasy, especially in draft as they are both set to have standout seasons.
Bargain watch
One to keep an eye on in the Opening Round as to whether he plays or not is Sydney's Riley Bice (DEF, $230,000), who scored 58 from 14 disposals. The 24-year-old averaged 88 in the VFL last season as a rebounding defender for Werribee and could feature at some point in 2025.
Notable absentees
Gold Coast: Touk Miller, Leo Lombard, Sam Flanders
Sydney: Callum Mills, Logan McDonald, Brodie Grundy, Tom Papley, Harry Cunningham, Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Dane Rampe, Lewis Melican
St Kilda 7.7 (49) lost to Port Adelaide 14.9 (93)
RSEA Park – Saturday afternoon
Lock and load
Even though Port Adelaide had 15 of the top 17 scorers in this game, it didn't stop Jack Macrae (MID, $123,000) from accumulating 32 disposals for his score of 107. He joined Jack Steele with 20 CBAs each as the main men in the middle for the Saints, but he was convincingly beaten by Connor Rozee (MID, $996,000), who racked up a game-high 142.
Surprise packet
He's back and he was good ... we're talking about Sam Powell-Pepper (MID/FWD, $498,000), who is back from his knee injury and came out firing with two goals and a score of 88. Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $421,000) only managed 67, but he was St Kilda's fourth highest scorer on a day the Saints would like to forget.
The role
Hang on ... Jeremy Finlayson (FWD, $583,000) played down back? Yep, he sure did and he was outstanding, scoring 115 from 29 disposals and 13 marks. Priced at his 2024 average of 58, Finlayson's new role could see him hitting new heights. You'd be a brave coach to dabble in these areas but you know what they say ... fortune favours people like this.
Bargain watch
With Rowan Marshall on the sidelines, Harry Boyd (RUC, $230,000) took to the reins as the No.1 ruck and scored 50. Even though he found the going tough, he is every chance to be named for round one alongside Hugh Boxshall (MID, $230,000), who scored 66. Boxshall attended six of St Kilda's centre bounces and continued his great pre-season form.
Notable absentees
St Kilda: Rowan Marshall, Jack Sinclair, Max King, Mattaes Phillipou, Jimmy Webster, Dougal Howard, Liam Henry, Paddy Dow
Port Adelaide: Zak Butters, Todd Marshall, Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Ryan Burton
West Coast 11.5 (71) defeated North Melbourne 9.15 (69)
Hands Oval, Bunbury – Saturday night
Lock and load
Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,175,000) made the fade play a little tougher after bullying his way to an impressive 133. As he does, he absolutely monstered his weaker opponent with 34 hitouts, 16 disposals and a whopping 14 tackles. To apply that type of pressure in a pre-season game has me concerned about Tim English's physical welfare in round one.
Surprise packet
Although it's no great surprise, Colby McKercher (DEF, $845,000) has all but confirmed his shift to half-forward/wing as opposed to his fruitful half-back role. One thing we know about Colby, however, is he can find the ball anywhere and he still managed to collect 24 disposals on his way to 79 points.
The role
Tom Powell's (MID, $807,000) confirmed reports regarding a standout pre-season and looks to have earned a spot in the Kangaroos' midfield rotation. He backed up some impressive form in last week's match sim with 25 disposals, 11 marks and a goal for 117. He is certainly worth bumping up the draft order based on this form.
Bargain watch
Finn O'Sullivan (MID, $337,000) put his hand up for a spot on the ground after playing a great role that included plenty of time on the wing early on before spending more time across half-back in the second half. The results were promising with 18 disposals and eight marks for an impressive score of 79.
Notable absentees
West Coast: Elliot Yeo, Oscar Allen, Jack Petruccelle, Dom Sheed, Elijah Hewett
North Melbourne: Jy Simpkin, Luke Parker, George Wardlaw, Zac Fisher, Callum Coleman-Jones, Zane Duursma
Fremantle v Melbourne
Rushton Park, Mandurah – Sunday night
Wrap to come shortly after the conclusion of the game.
