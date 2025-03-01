Jordan Dawson, Tom De Koning and Connor Rozee. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH just one AAMI Community Series game left to play, the end of the pre-season is almost upon us.

These games provide Fantasy coaches with their final insight into teams and players before the real competition begins in Opening Round… just before AFL Fantasy officially starts in round one.

The final stages of our Fantasy pre-season is upon us, so after eight of the nine games, who are the players who stood out and who didn't step up to the plate?

*This piece will be updated shortly after Fremantle's clash with Melbourne on Sunday night

GMHBA Stadium – Tuesday night

Lock and load

Popular bench options Isaac Kako (MID/FWD, $304,000) and Zach Reid (DEF, $230,000) will only gain in popularity after they scored 81 and 75 respectively. Kako was electric up forward, kicking four goals, while Reid got among the marks in the Bombers’ defensive half. Essendon was the highest scoring team in Fantasy in 2024 and it loves those easy +6s.

Surprise packet

Out of nowhere… Ben Hobbs (FWD, $498,000) was very impressive with 116, which topped his best ever score. Hobbs had 29 disposals and eight tackles, and was the equal top scorer for the game alongside Gryan Miers. Hobbs only managed 12 games last year for the Bombers and is now another cheap forward who has thrown their hat into the ring.

Ben Hobbs handballs while being tackled by Sam De Koning during the AAMI Community Series clash between Essendon and Geelong on February 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The role

Even though Sam De Koning (DEF, $564,000) started as the No.1 ruck, the role was shared throughout the night. He finished with a disappointing 53 points. On the other hand, Dylan Shiel (MID, $769,000) found plenty of the ball across half-back, scoring 102 from 26 disposals and seven marks. Have the Bombers created the ‘Zorko Role’ for the 31-year-old?

Bargain watch

The role was there for Mitch Knevitt (MID, $431,000) who attended the third most centre bounces for the Cats with 17. Knevitt started the game in style, scoring 23 in the first quarter before finishing the night on 74. He is now entering his fourth season with Geelong and was a solid scorer in the VFL last season where he averaged 87. He’s ready to go!

Notable absentees

Geelong: Cam Guthrie, Rhys Stanley, Jack Martin, Bailey Smith, Tanner Bruhn, Shaun Mannagh

Essendon: Darcy Parish, Mason Redman, Jayden Laverde, Matt Guelfi, Nik Cox, Jye Menzie

Ikon Park – Wednesday night

Lock and load

If you are ignoring the early byes or maybe you are just wanting one of the best Fantasy players in the game, then you can lock in Nick Daicos (MID, $1,074,000). He was simply on another level and early in the second half, Daicos was on 116. He sat out the end of the game… only played 59 per cent time on ground and finished the day with 127. Have mercy!

Surprise packet

Just like last year in the AAMI Community Series, Patrick Lipinski (MID/FWD, $705,000) dominated and top scored with a huge 141. He had a game-high 106 last season but went on to average 69 for the year. His score of 141 more so reflects the kind of scores the Tigers will be giving up this year which will make them a target for Fantasy coaches all season long.

The role

Make no mistake about it, Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000) is a midfielder at his new club and attended 20 of the team’s CBAs. He laid a game-high 10 tackles, boosting his score to 99. Josh Daicos (MID, $973,000) scored 120 and looks set to gain DEF status in round six. He was awesome coming off half-back and like many of the Magpies, he did as he pleased.

Harry Perryman celebrates a goal during Collingwood's AAMI Community Series clash against Richmond on February 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Bargain watch

Picked at No.21 in the draft, Luke Trainor (DEF, $280,000) didn’t hurt his chances of an early debut, coming on in the second half to score 48. The 194cm defender averaged 79 in the Marsh Under-18 Championships and from his 40 per cent of game time, he racked up 12 disposals and four marks. Trainor is a key part of the Tigers’ rebuild so he will be getting plenty of games.

Notable absentees

Richmond: Dion Prestia, Sam Lalor, Tom Lynch, Noah Balta, Josh Smillie

Collingwood: Jordan De Goey, Tom Mitchell, Mason Cox, Brayden Maynard, Fin Macrae

UTAS Stadium – Thursday night

Lock and load

As far as the eye test goes, Bulldogs ruckman Tim English (RUC, $1,070,000) looked like the 2023 version where he was among the truly elite scorers in the competition. He just rolled the legs over after half-time, eventually scoring 99. James Sicily (DEF, $896,000) played almost the whole game down back and made himself available for plenty of uncontested +6s for a score of 106.

Surprise packet

After catching the eye during match sim, Joel Freijah (DEF, $627,000) once again stood up in the absence of Bailey Dale (DEF, $950,000) playing as the primary defensive distributor for the Dogs. The smooth mover had the ball on a string, collecting 27 disposals and taking seven marks for a score of 96. It will be interesting to see his role upon Dale’s return.

The role

All eyes were on the role of young ball-magnet Ryley Sanders (MID, $656,000). We need to keep in mind there there was no Ed Richards (MID, $882,000) or Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,101,000) after the first five minutes, but either way he looks set to be a prominent banana in the middle after attending an equal team-high 20 CBAs for 22 disposals, eight tackles and 84.

Bargain watch

‘The Doctor’ prescribed the good stuff with an answer to our F6 issues. Sam Davidson (FWD, $230,000) patrolled the wings with great success while providing good attack on the ball, poise and one highly celebrated goal. He looks a lock for round one after collecting 29 disposals and taking four marks for 102.

Notable absentees

Western Bulldogs: Bailey Dale, Ed Richards, Cody Weightman, Jason Johannisen, Liam Jones, Adam Treloar, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Hawthorn: Changkuoth Jiath, Luke Breust, Mitch Lewis, James Blanck, Calsher Dear

Brighton Homes Arena – Thursday night

Lock and load

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,080,000) looks to have taken his game to another level again (ridiculous, I know) putting together a clinical performance which included two goals, 24 disposals, seven marks and nine tackles for 135. Given he doesn’t have a bye and looks like hitting the ground running, he is a genuine option as M1 to start the season.

Surprise packet

Not in a good way. James Peatling (MID, $634,000) appeared to be the first midfielder pushed out of their deep rotation and he lacked the defensive pressure we have become accustomed to in order to keep his score ticking over, recording just two tackles. It is obviously just a pre-season game, but it is one to watch, especially considering how many contributors the Crows have through the middle.

The role

It appears the talk of Izak Rankine (FWD, $819,000) taking his talents to the midfield are real after attending a whopping 21 CBAs to lead a group of six midfielders running through there. He scored 92 from 18 disposals and a goal.

Izak Rankine in action during Adelaide's AAMI Community Series clash against Brisbane on February 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Bargain watch

It appears an interrupted pre-season hasn’t bothered young star Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000) who looked a class above a number of his rookie peers and will be a close watch in Opening Round and is potential starter in our sides. He had 23 touches, a goal and 78. Sid Draper (MID, $331,000) was introduced after half-time and looked right at home, scoring 42.

Notable absentees

Brisbane: Keidean Coleman, Harris Andrews, Tom Doedee, Darcy Gardiner, Callum Ah Chee, Darcy Fort

Adelaide: Josh Rachele, Max Michalanney, Wayne Milera

Manuka Oval – Friday night

Lock and load

Tom De Koning (RUC, $900,000) did everything we needed to see to lock him away at R2 with a strong performance on the back of Marc Pittonet's injury news. Although he was playing against a second stringer in Lachie Keeffe, he looks set for a career year, recording 20 hitouts and collecting 17 disposals for 79 points in three quarters.

Surprise packet

Lucas Camporeale (MID, $230,000) hasn't been spoken about much this pre-season, but he embraced his opportunity against the Giants and has played himself into contention for round one as a result. He ended the game as the Blues' leading scorer after collecting 20 disposals and eight marks for 88. Would be a vest risk, but looked great.

Lucas Camporeale in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at Manuka Oval on February 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The role

Ollie Hollands (MID, $640,000) looks a sure thing to receive DPP status in round six after once again playing off half-back. In a low scoring game overall, Hollands presented as a target at every opportunity to end up as the Blues' fifth highest scorer with 81 coming from 17 disposals, five marks and five tackles.

Bargain watch

Adding to the cash cow prospects of Camporeale were Giants pair James Leake (DEF, $230,000) and Conor Stone (FWD, $230,000). After receiving limited game time in the match sim last week, Leake made the most of his opportunity, receiving 60 per cent CBAs on his way to 66. Stone played well enough to hold his spot at half-back and is a great FWD bench option.

Notable absentees

Greater Western Sydney: Jake Stringer, Callum Brown, Tom Green, Ryan Angwin

Carlton: Sam Walsh, Charlie Curnow, Marc Pittonet, Corey Durdin, Jagga Smith, Alex Cincotta, Nic Newman

People First Stadium – Friday night

Lock and load

Leading all scorers was Noah Anderson (MID, $1,106,000), who was everywhere for his 35 disposals and his score of 119. Fantasy coaches are liking what they see in the Gold Coast captain. However, it needs to be said that this game was played at People First Stadium, where he averaged 118 last year, a huge 23 points more than at other venues.

Surprise packet

An injury to Errol Gulden will open up opportunities in the midfield and Angus Sheldrick (MID, $448,000) could be a frontrunner to step up. He attended 13 centre bounces, the third most of the Sydney midfielders. Sheldrick scored 94 and appears to have taken his game to the next level and has hopefully now secured a spot in Sydney's best 22.

Angus Sheldrick warms up before Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The role

At new clubs, but their roles are exactly the same. John Noble (DEF, $763,000) and Daniel Rioli (DEF, $857,000) were at home racking up plenty of the ball across Gold Coast's half-back line, scoring 95 and 87 respectively. Both players need to be seriously considered in all formats of Fantasy, especially in draft as they are both set to have standout seasons.

Bargain watch

One to keep an eye on in the Opening Round as to whether he plays or not is Sydney's Riley Bice (DEF, $230,000), who scored 58 from 14 disposals. The 24-year-old averaged 88 in the VFL last season as a rebounding defender for Werribee and could feature at some point in 2025.

Notable absentees

Gold Coast: Touk Miller, Leo Lombard, Sam Flanders

Sydney: Callum Mills, Logan McDonald, Brodie Grundy, Tom Papley, Harry Cunningham, Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Dane Rampe, Lewis Melican

RSEA Park – Saturday afternoon

Lock and load

Even though Port Adelaide had 15 of the top 17 scorers in this game, it didn't stop Jack Macrae (MID, $123,000) from accumulating 32 disposals for his score of 107. He joined Jack Steele with 20 CBAs each as the main men in the middle for the Saints, but he was convincingly beaten by Connor Rozee (MID, $996,000), who racked up a game-high 142.

Surprise packet

He's back and he was good ... we're talking about Sam Powell-Pepper (MID/FWD, $498,000), who is back from his knee injury and came out firing with two goals and a score of 88. Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $421,000) only managed 67, but he was St Kilda's fourth highest scorer on a day the Saints would like to forget.

The role

Hang on ... Jeremy Finlayson (FWD, $583,000) played down back? Yep, he sure did and he was outstanding, scoring 115 from 29 disposals and 13 marks. Priced at his 2024 average of 58, Finlayson's new role could see him hitting new heights. You'd be a brave coach to dabble in these areas but you know what they say ... fortune favours people like this.

Jeremy Finlayson during Port Adelaide's AAMI Community Series game against St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain watch

With Rowan Marshall on the sidelines, Harry Boyd (RUC, $230,000) took to the reins as the No.1 ruck and scored 50. Even though he found the going tough, he is every chance to be named for round one alongside Hugh Boxshall (MID, $230,000), who scored 66. Boxshall attended six of St Kilda's centre bounces and continued his great pre-season form.

St Kilda: Rowan Marshall, Jack Sinclair, Max King, Mattaes Phillipou, Jimmy Webster, Dougal Howard, Liam Henry, Paddy Dow

Port Adelaide: Zak Butters, Todd Marshall, Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Ryan Burton

Hands Oval, Bunbury – Saturday night

Lock and load

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,175,000) made the fade play a little tougher after bullying his way to an impressive 133. As he does, he absolutely monstered his weaker opponent with 34 hitouts, 16 disposals and a whopping 14 tackles. To apply that type of pressure in a pre-season game has me concerned about Tim English's physical welfare in round one.

Surprise packet

Although it's no great surprise, Colby McKercher (DEF, $845,000) has all but confirmed his shift to half-forward/wing as opposed to his fruitful half-back role. One thing we know about Colby, however, is he can find the ball anywhere and he still managed to collect 24 disposals on his way to 79 points.

Colby McKercher during North Melbourne's AAMI Community Series game against West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

The role

Tom Powell's (MID, $807,000) confirmed reports regarding a standout pre-season and looks to have earned a spot in the Kangaroos' midfield rotation. He backed up some impressive form in last week's match sim with 25 disposals, 11 marks and a goal for 117. He is certainly worth bumping up the draft order based on this form.

Bargain watch

Finn O'Sullivan (MID, $337,000) put his hand up for a spot on the ground after playing a great role that included plenty of time on the wing early on before spending more time across half-back in the second half. The results were promising with 18 disposals and eight marks for an impressive score of 79.

Notable absentees

West Coast: Elliot Yeo, Oscar Allen, Jack Petruccelle, Dom Sheed, Elijah Hewett

North Melbourne: Jy Simpkin, Luke Parker, George Wardlaw, Zac Fisher, Callum Coleman-Jones, Zane Duursma

Rushton Park, Mandurah – Sunday night

Wrap to come shortly after the conclusion of the game.

