All the Fantasy points, CBAs, kick-ins, time on ground from the AAMI Community Series

Jack Macrae in action during St Kilda's AAMI Community Series clash against Port Adelaide on March 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE LAST dress rehearsal before the season proper begins and AFL Fantasy coaches are finetuning their teams based on what they saw.

Although AFL Fantasy commences in round one and we still get a look at clubs in Opening Round, there is plenty of data that can help inform decisions from the AAMI Community Series.

Who is getting the time in the middle for their clubs via centre bounce attendances (CBAs)? Who is getting the bonus plus-three from the kick-ins (KIs)? Who scored well based on their time on ground (TOG)?

We've got it all compiled for each club to help you make the big calls for 2025.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Opponent: Brisbane

Points for: 1512 (10th most)

Points against: 1515 (11th most)

CBAs: 31 – Reilly O'Brien 25, Izak Rankine 21, Matt Crouch 18, Jordan Dawson 16, Jake Soligo 13, James Peatling 13, Sid Draper 12, Riley Thilthorpe 6

Kick-ins (play on): Mark Keane 7 (7), Josh Worrell 4 (2), Mitch Hinge 2 (2), Nick Murray 1 (1), Hugh Bond 1 (0), Luke Nankervis 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Jordan Dawson $1,080,000 MID 135 80 1.7 8000 Izak Rankine $819,000 FWD 92 77 1.2 8902 Matt Crouch $1,046,000 MID 90 66 1.4 11622 Jake Soligo $789,000 MID 80 72 1.1 9863 Reilly O'Brien $934,000 RUC 80 81 1.0 11675 Mitchell Hinge $849,000 DEF 79 86 0.9 10747 Alex Neal-Bullen $811,000 MID/FWD 77 81 1.0 10532 Rory Laird $1,019,000 MID 76 87 0.9 13408 Josh Worrell $705,000 DEF 76 83 0.9 9276 Luke Nankervis $662,000 DEF 70 83 0.8 9457 Darcy Fogarty $601,000 FWD 69 90 0.8 8710 Riley Thilthorpe $638,000 FWD 68 73 0.9 9382 Lachlan Sholl $875,000 MID 66 78 0.8 13258 Nick Murray $451,000 DEF 65 92 0.7 6938 Isaac Cumming $575,000 MID 62 82 0.8 9274 James Peatling $634,000 MID 58 78 0.7 10931 Taylor Walker $635,000 FWD 56 79 0.7 11339 Luke Pedlar $490,000 FWD 43 70 0.6 11395 Sid Draper $331,000 MID 42 39 1.1 7881 Daniel Curtin $300,000 FWD 41 77 0.5 7317 Mark Keane $646,000 DEF 37 88 0.4 17459 Ben Keays $786,000 FWD 31 84 0.4 25355 Hugh Bond $340,000 DEF 22 75 0.3 15455

Learn More 00:36

Opponent: Adelaide

Points for: 1515 (11th most)

Points against: 1512 (10th most)

CBAs: 31 – Lachie Neale 28, Oscar McInerney 23, Josh Dunkley 19, Will Ashcroft 17, Hugh McCluggage 13, Levi Ashcroft 9, Cam Rayner 6, Henry Smith 5, Sam Day 3, Zac Bailey 1

Kick-ins (play on): Dayne Zorko 8 (8), Darcy Wilmot 2 (2), Ryan Lester 2 (2)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Lachie Neale $1,038,000 MID 110 86 1.3 9436 Dayne Zorko $1,131,000 DEF 102 80 1.3 11088 Josh Dunkley $1,102,000 MID 91 75 1.2 12110 Jarrod Berry $865,000 MID 85 61 1.4 10176 Jaspa Fletcher $620,000 MID 79 70 1.1 7848 Levi Ashcroft $328,000 MID 78 66 1.2 4205 Ryan Lester $668,000 DEF 76 89 0.9 8789 Oscar McInerney $879,000 RUC 69 69 1.0 12739 Will Ashcroft $843,000 MID 66 70 0.9 12773 Kai Lohmann $613,000 FWD 65 71 0.9 9431 Zac Bailey $709,000 MID/FWD 61 77 0.8 11623 Jack Payne $533,000 DEF 61 92 0.7 8738 Conor McKenna $619,000 DEF 60 75 0.8 10317 Hugh McCluggage $999,000 MID 57 72 0.8 17526 Darcy Wilmot $771,000 DEF 57 78 0.7 13526 Eric Hipwood $630,000 FWD 54 68 0.8 11667 Noah Answerth $523,000 DEF 53 74 0.7 9868 Charlie Cameron $601,000 FWD 51 65 0.8 11784 Cam Rayner $693,000 FWD 45 84 0.5 15400 Sam Day $549,000 FWD 36 68 0.5 15250 Brandon Starcevich $479,000 DEF 34 23 1.5 14088 Logan Morris $445,000 FWD 31 73 0.4 14355 Darragh Joyce $433,000 DEF 31 89 0.3 13968 Lincoln McCarthy $593,000 FWD 29 59 0.5 20448 Ty Gallop $230,000 FWD 24 52 0.5 9583 Henry Smith $315,000 FWD 7 15 0.5 45000

Learn More 00:33

Opponent: Greater Western Sydney

Points for: 1531 (ninth most)

Points against: 1459 (13th most)

CBAs: 31 – George Hewett 24, Tom De Koning 20, Patrick Cripps 19, Cooper Lord 17, Adam Cerra 15, Lewis Young 11, Sam Docherty 8, Jesse Motlop 5, Zac Williams 3, Elijah Hollands 1, Lachie Fogarty 1

Kick-ins (play on): Adam Saad 5 (3), Mitch McGovern 2 (0), Jack Silvagni 1 (1), Lachlan Cowan 1 (1), Ollie Hollands 1 (1), Sam Docherty 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Lucas Camporeale $230,000 MID 88 84 1.0 2614 George Hewett $852,000 MID 86 77 1.1 9907 Nick Haynes $690,000 DEF 83 83 1.0 8313 Oliver Hollands $640,000 MID 81 89 0.9 7901 Cooper Lord $542,000 MID 81 79 1.0 6691 Adam Cerra $745,000 MID 80 57 1.4 9313 Tom De Koning $900,000 RUC 79 58 1.4 11392 Brodie Kemp $684,000 DEF 77 89 0.9 8883 Patrick Cripps $1,026,000 MID 74 72 1.0 13865 Zac Williams $624,000 DEF/FWD 74 73 1.0 8432 Adam Saad $727,000 DEF 72 78 0.9 10097 Orazio Fantasia $361,000 FWD 71 68 1.0 5085 Jacob Weitering $665,000 DEF 66 77 0.9 10076 Matthew Cottrell $512,000 MID/FWD 61 85 0.7 8393 Jack Silvagni $455,000 FWD 60 75 0.8 7583 Lachie Fogarty $521,000 FWD 56 76 0.7 9304 Sam Docherty $782,000 MID 47 54 0.9 16638 Mitch McGovern $712,000 DEF 45 35 1.3 15822 Blake Acres $909,000 MID 44 88 0.5 20659 Lewis Young $547,000 DEF 37 67 0.6 14784 Jesse Motlop $449,000 FWD 36 79 0.5 12472 Lachlan Cowan $580,000 DEF 36 86 0.4 16111 Elijah Hollands $769,000 FWD 26 47 0.6 29577 Harry McKay $840,000 FWD 25 24 1.0 33600 Matthew Carroll $230,000 DEF 23 29 0.8 10000 Francis Evans $421,000 FWD 23 73 0.3 18304

Tom De Koning handballs during Carlton's AAMI Community Series clash against Greater Western Sydney on February 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Richmond

Points for: 1780 (third most)

Points against: 1430 (14th most)

CBAs: 31 – Steele Sidebottom 24, Darcy Cameron 23, Nick Daicos 22, Harry Perryman 20, Scott Pendlebury 18, Dan McStay 8, Ed Allan 6, Beau McCreery 3

Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 6 (4), Dylan Moore 3 (3), Reef McInnes 2 (2), Dan Houston 1 (1), Josh Daicos 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Patrick Lipinski $705,000 MID/FWD 141 86 1.6 5000 Nick Daicos $1,074,000 MID 127 59 2.2 8457 Josh Daicos $973,000 MID 120 89 1.3 8108 Harry Perryman $759,000 DEF 99 81 1.2 7667 Isaac Quaynor $546,000 DEF 92 84 1.1 5935 Lachie Schultz $638,000 FWD 92 87 1.1 6935 Dan Houston $964,000 DEF 90 85 1.1 10711 Darcy Cameron $987,000 RUC 86 74 1.2 11477 Bobby Hill $576,000 FWD 83 83 1.0 6940 Oleg Markov $469,000 DEF 78 81 1.0 6013 Brody Mihocek $602,000 FWD 77 80 1.0 7818 Tim Membrey $641,000 FWD 75 88 0.9 8547 Steele Sidebottom $749,000 MID 66 68 1.0 11348 Jamie Elliott $659,000 FWD 62 74 0.8 10629 Edward Allan $437,000 MID 61 34 1.8 7164 Daniel McStay $490,000 FWD 60 85 0.7 8167 Beau McCreery $544,000 FWD 59 78 0.8 9220 Scott Pendlebury $812,000 MID 58 62 0.9 14000 Jeremy Howe $662,000 DEF 55 85 0.6 12036 Will Hoskin-Elliott $602,000 FWD 52 80 0.7 11577 Reef McInnes $324,000 FWD 51 88 0.6 6353 Jack Crisp $852,000 MID 39 80 0.5 21846 Wil Parker $317,000 DEF 32 22 1.5 9906 Darcy Moore $495,000 DEF 25 65 0.4 19800

Harry Perryman celebrates a goal during Collingwood's AAMI Community Series clash against Richmond on February 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Geelong

Points for: 1856 (second most)

Points against: 1399 (15th most)

CBAs: 33 – Elijah Tsatas 26, Ben Hobbs 24, Sam Draper 17, Nick Bryan 16, Jye Caldwell 13, Will Setterfield 12, Zach Merrett 12, Andrew McGrath 7, Archie Perkins 5

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 5 (5), Zach Reid 3 (2), Andrew McGrath 2 (2), Dylan Shiel 1 (0)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Ben Hobbs $498,000 FWD 116 77 1.5 4293 Harrison Jones $562,000 FWD 115 83 1.4 4887 Nic Martin $1,100,000 DEF 112 83 1.3 9821 Andrew McGrath $864,000 DEF 104 76 1.4 8308 Dylan Shiel $769,000 MID 102 81 1.3 7539 Nick Bryan $623,000 RUC 97 49 2.0 6423 Kyle Langford $724,000 FWD 90 83 1.1 8044 Elijah Tsatas $600,000 MID 88 78 1.1 6818 Sam Draper $687,000 RUC 82 84 1.0 8378 Isaac Kako $304,000 MID/FWD 81 86 0.9 3753 Jade Gresham $563,000 FWD 79 74 1.1 7127 Zach Reid $230,000 DEF 75 91 0.8 3067 Sam Durham $851,000 MID 75 74 1.0 11347 Jordan Ridley $880,000 DEF 75 69 1.1 11733 Zach Merrett $1,116,000 MID 73 77 0.9 15288 Xavier Duursma $839,000 MID 68 77 0.9 12338 Jaxon Prior $362,000 DEF 63 78 0.8 5746 Ben McKay $556,000 DEF 61 76 0.8 9115 Archie Perkins $667,000 MID 57 75 0.8 11702 Archie Roberts $715,000 DEF/MID 53 81 0.7 13491 Will Setterfield $833,000 MID 49 44 1.1 17000 Lewis Hayes $230,000 DEF 46 63 0.7 5000 Nate Caddy $545,000 FWD 44 65 0.7 12386 Jye Caldwell $969,000 MID 38 36 1.1 25500 Thomas Edwards $230,000 FWD 11 24 0.5 20909 Peter Wright $661,000 FWD 2 17 0.1 330500

Learn More 02:21

Opponent: Melbourne

Points for: 1505 (12th most)

Points against: 1638 (fifth most)

CBAs: 30 – Andrew Brayshaw 23, Caleb Serong 16, Liam Reidy 16, Luke Jackson 14, Matthew Johnson 14, Nathan O'Driscoll 13, Neil Erasmus 10, Shai Bolton 9, Murphy Reid 5

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 10 (8), Jordan Clark 6 (5), Corey Wagner 4 (4), Heath Chapman 3 (3), Brennan Cox 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Jordan Clark $994,000 DEF 108 82 1.3 9204 Corey Wagner $628,000 DEF 103 76 1.4 6097 Luke Ryan $1,048,000 DEF 90 90 1.0 11644 Caleb Serong $1,067,000 MID 88 59 1.5 12125 Matthew Johnson $636,000 MID 88 72 1.2 7227 Nathan O'Driscoll $441,000 MID 87 73 1.2 5069 Andrew Brayshaw $1,073,000 MID 79 80 1.0 13582 Heath Chapman $673,000 DEF 78 83 0.9 8628 Brennan Cox $696,000 DEF 74 82 0.9 9405 Luke Jackson $807,000 RUC/FWD 71 89 0.8 11366 Murphy Reid $292,000 MID 60 75 0.8 4867 Josh Treacy $778,000 FWD 60 70 0.9 12967 Michael Walters $454,000 FWD 55 70 0.8 8255 Jaeger O'Meara $636,000 MID 53 83 0.6 12000 Sam Switkowski $708,000 FWD 51 76 0.7 13882 Shai Bolton $754,000 MID/FWD 49 84 0.6 15388 Brandon Walker $565,000 DEF 48 60 0.8 11771 Jeremy Sharp $749,000 MID 47 65 0.7 15936 Karl Worner $315,000 DEF 47 46 1.0 6702 Jye Amiss $508,000 FWD 39 93 0.4 13026 Patrick Voss $385,000 FWD 32 27 1.2 12031 Michael Frederick $504,000 FWD 28 80 0.4 18000 Hugh Davies $230,000 DEF 26 92 0.3 8846 Liam Reidy $402,000 RUC 23 72 0.3 17478 Neil Erasmus $435,000 MID/FWD 21 23 0.9 20714

Caleb Serong celebrates a goal during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series clash against Melbourne on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Essendon

Points for: 1399 (15th most)

Points against: 1856 (2nd most)

CBAs: 33 – Sam De Koning 25, Jack Bowes 21, Tom Atkins 19, Mitch Knevitt 17, Max Holmes 13, Tom Stewart 10, Mark Blicavs 8, Mark O’Connor 7, Jhye Clark 6, Patrick Dangerfield 5, Jeremy Cameron 1

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 1 (1), Zach Guthrie 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Gryan Miers $874,000 FWD 116 82 1.4 7534 Jeremy Cameron $862,000 FWD 103 89 1.2 8369 Jack Bowes $805,000 MID 96 74 1.3 8385 Max Holmes $969,000 DEF/MID 78 74 1.1 12423 Mitch Knevitt $431,000 MID 74 77 1.0 5824 Zach Guthrie $770,000 DEF 74 88 0.8 10405 Tom Atkins $732,000 MID 71 82 0.9 10310 Tyson Stengle $660,000 FWD 68 85 0.8 9706 Jack Henry $559,000 DEF 67 87 0.8 8343 Tom Stewart $899,000 DEF 62 83 0.7 14500 Oliver Dempsey $747,000 MID 60 89 0.7 12450 Mark Blicavs $704,000 MID 59 73 0.8 11932 Shannon Neale $581,000 FWD 58 96 0.6 10017 Jhye Clark $485,000 MID 55 37 1.5 8818 Sam De Koning $564,000 DEF 54 81 0.7 10444 Patrick Dangerfield $816,000 MID 47 70 0.7 17362 Brad Close $574,000 FWD 41 79 0.5 14000 Lawson Humphries $706,000 DEF 38 82 0.5 18579 Jake Kolodjashnij $607,000 DEF 36 72 0.5 16861 Oisin Mullin $400,000 DEF 33 75 0.4 12121 Mark O'Connor $563,000 DEF/MID 32 41 0.8 17594 Mitch Duncan $795,000 DEF 29 60 0.5 27414 Ted Clohesy $265,000 MID/FWD 19 28 0.7 13947 Oliver Henry $464,000 FWD 19 55 0.3 24421 Connor O'Sullivan $300,000 DEF 10 40 0.3 30000

Ben Hobbs handballs while being tackled by Sam De Koning during the AAMI Community Series clash between Essendon and Geelong on February 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Sydney

Points for: 1386 (16th most)

Points against: 1584 (seventh most)

CBAs: 23 – Jarrod Witts 20, Matt Rowell 19, Noah Anderson 18, Bailey Humphrey 12, Will Graham 9, Lachie Weller 8, Ethan Read 3, Jake Rogers 3

Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 5 (4), Joel Jeffrey 4 (4), Daniel Rioli 1 (1), John Noble 1 (1), Sam Collins 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Noah Anderson $1,067,000 MID 119 84 1.4 8966 Joel Jeffrey $604,000 DEF 99 87 1.1 6101 John Noble $763,000 DEF 95 81 1.2 8032 Sam Clohesy $675,000 MID 89 88 1.0 7584 Ben Ainsworth $668,000 FWD 89 83 1.1 7506 Daniel Rioli $857,000 DEF 87 71 1.2 9851 Matt Rowell $962,000 MID 85 74 1.1 11318 Jarrod Witts $988,000 RUC 83 76 1.1 11904 Wil Powell $767,000 DEF 82 90 0.9 9354 Lachie Weller $756,000 DEF 77 50 1.5 9818 Bailey Humphrey $465,000 FWD 65 82 0.8 7154 Bodhi Uwland $631,000 DEF 54 92 0.6 11685 Jake Rogers $354,000 FWD 45 80 0.6 7867 Will Graham $601,000 MID 43 69 0.6 13977 Ben Long $573,000 FWD 43 84 0.5 13326 Connor Budarick $709,000 DEF 38 83 0.5 18658 Ethan Read $230,000 FWD 34 80 0.4 6765 Lachlan Gulbin $230,000 FWD 30 84 0.4 7667 Thomas Berry $505,000 FWD 30 41 0.7 16833 Ben Jepson $230,000 DEF 29 56 0.5 7931 Ben King $546,000 FWD 28 84 0.3 19500 Sam Collins $549,000 DEF 21 96 0.2 26143 David Swallow $424,000 DEF/FWD 17 34 0.5 24941 Charlie Ballard $515,000 DEF 4 20 0.2 128750

Noah Anderson kicks the ball during Gold Coast's AAMI Community Series clash against Sydney on February 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Carlton

Points for: 1459 (13th most)

Points against: 1531 (ninth most)

CBAs: 31 – James Leake 19, Lachie Keeffe 19, Finn Callaghan 18, Toby Greene 13, Josh Kelly 12, Max Gruzewski 12, Toby Bedford 11, Harry Rowston 8, Brent Daniels 7, Darcy Jones 4, Oliver Hannaford 1

Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Whitfield 8 (6), Harry Himmelberg 5 (3), Lachie Ash 3 (2)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Lachie Whitfield $1,146,000 DEF 97 70 1.4 11814 Finn Callaghan $789,000 MID 96 79 1.2 8219 Lachie Ash $794,000 DEF 95 81 1.2 8358 Brent Daniels $881,000 FWD 83 83 1.0 10614 Callan Ward $738,000 MID 80 80 1.0 9225 Darcy Jones $562,000 FWD 78 85 0.9 7205 Toby Bedford $591,000 MID/FWD 71 92 0.8 8324 Connor Idun $745,000 DEF 67 74 0.9 11119 James Leake $230,000 DEF 66 73 0.9 3485 Lachlan Keeffe $427,000 RUC 66 73 0.9 6470 Josh Kelly $977,000 MID 66 60 1.1 14803 Jesse Hogan $788,000 FWD 63 91 0.7 12508 Toby Greene $751,000 FWD 62 69 0.9 12113 Aaron Cadman $449,000 FWD 62 78 0.8 7242 Max Gruzewski $230,000 FWD 56 72 0.8 4107 Harry Himmelberg $825,000 DEF 55 85 0.6 15000 Conor Stone $230,000 FWD 51 87 0.6 4510 Xavier O'Halloran $488,000 MID/FWD 51 85 0.6 9569 Jack Buckley $620,000 DEF 49 81 0.6 12653 Stephen Coniglio $789,000 MID 40 66 0.6 19725 Oliver Hannaford $289,000 MID/FWD 30 73 0.4 9633 Cody Angove $271,000 MID/FWD 21 33 0.6 12905 Sam Taylor $528,000 DEF 20 82 0.2 26400 Jacob Wehr $557,000 MID 19 26 0.7 29316 Harry Rowston $230,000 MID 15 23 0.7 15333

Lachie Ash in action during Greater Western Sydney's AAMI Community Series clash against Carlton on February 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Western Bulldogs

Points for: 1671 (fourth most)

Points against: 1616 (sixth most)

CBAs: 24 – James Worpel 16, Conor Nash 15, Lloyd Meek 13, Will Day 12, Jai Newcombe 11, Josh Ward 8, Max Ramsden 8, Cam Mackenzie 7, Dylan Moore 3, Mabior Chol 3

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Scrimshaw 5 (5), Karl Amon 3 (3), James Sicily 2 (2), Josh Battle 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value James Worpel $796,000 MID 116 70 1.7 6862 James Sicily $896,000 DEF 108 94 1.1 8296 Massimo D'Ambrosio $798,000 MID 107 82 1.3 7458 Karl Amon $892,000 DEF 91 60 1.5 9802 Josh Battle $757,000 DEF 87 91 1.0 8701 Harry Morrison $580,000 MID 86 86 1.0 6744 Jack Ginnivan $755,000 FWD 83 85 1.0 9096 Jack Scrimshaw $694,000 DEF 83 91 0.9 8361 Lloyd Meek $907,000 RUC 77 60 1.3 11779 Jai Newcombe $880,000 MID 74 58 1.3 11892 Will Day $760,000 MID 70 77 0.9 10857 Dylan Moore $944,000 FWD 70 89 0.8 13486 Connor Macdonald $800,000 FWD 70 82 0.9 11429 Cam Mackenzie $598,000 MID 64 70 0.9 9344 Conor Nash $758,000 MID 64 68 0.9 11844 Sam Frost $384,000 DEF 62 81 0.8 6194 Finn Maginness $505,000 MID/FWD 62 78 0.8 8145 Josh Weddle $606,000 DEF 49 84 0.6 12367 Nick Watson $569,000 FWD 47 76 0.6 12106 Tom Barrass $602,000 DEF 47 72 0.7 12809 Mabior Chol $609,000 FWD 43 82 0.5 14163 Josh Ward $577,000 MID 41 37 1.1 14073 Max Ramsden $278,000 FWD 31 25 1.2 8968 William McCabe $230,000 DEF 19 40 0.5 12105 Jack Gunston $575,000 FWD 16 45 0.4 35938 Bailey Macdonald $377,000 DEF 4 17 0.2 94250

Will Day in action during Hawthorn's AAMI Community Series clash against the Western Bulldogs on February 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Melbourne

Points for: 1638 (fifth most)

Points against: 1505 (12th most)

CBAs: 30 – Max Gawn 28, Jack Viney 21, Christian Petracca 17, Ed Langdon 17, Clayton Oliver 15, Trent Rivers 9, Kysaiah Pickett 8, Aidan Johnson 2, Tom Sparrow 2, Harvey Langford 1

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6), Jake Bowey 6 (4), Christian Salem 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Steven May $778,000 DEF 124 94 1.3 6274 Christian Petracca $923,000 MID 120 81 1.5 7692 Max Gawn $1,147,000 RUC 117 87 1.3 9803 Clayton Oliver $797,000 MID 112 81 1.4 7116 Ed Langdon $814,000 MID 108 73 1.5 7537 Tom Sparrow $665,000 MID 98 84 1.2 6786 Jack Billings $652,000 MID/FWD 96 80 1.2 6792 Jake Bowey $641,000 DEF 95 85 1.1 6747 Christian Salem $824,000 DEF 87 86 1.0 9471 Jack Viney $897,000 MID 71 85 0.8 12634 Jake Lever $576,000 DEF 68 90 0.8 8471 Trent Rivers $841,000 DEF/MID 61 74 0.8 13787 Bayley Fritsch $514,000 FWD 61 88 0.7 8426 Blake Howes $537,000 DEF 61 74 0.8 8803 Xavier Lindsay $310,000 MID 50 67 0.7 6200 Aidan Johnson $230,000 FWD 44 69 0.6 5227 Jed Adams $230,000 DEF 40 88 0.5 5750 Harvey Langford $325,000 MID 39 55 0.7 8333 Daniel Turner $434,000 FWD 38 82 0.5 11421 Caleb Windsor $605,000 MID 36 61 0.6 16806 Harry Sharp $536,000 MID 35 81 0.4 15314 Taj Woewodin $337,000 DEF 31 26 1.2 10871 Kysaiah Pickett $677,000 FWD 28 24 1.2 24179 Kade Chandler $627,000 FWD 18 84 0.2 34833 Jacob van Rooyen $586,000 FWD 0 1 0.0 N/A

Learn More 00:42

Opponent: West Coast

Points for: 1573 (eighth most)

Points against: 1168 (12th most)

CBAs: 24 – Tom Powell 19, Tristan Xerri 19, Will Phillips 19, Harry Sheezel 16, Luke Davies-Uniacke 16, Jack Darling 5, Cam Zurhaar 2

Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 3 (3), Aidan Corr 1 (1), Tom Powell 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Tristan Xerri $1,175,000 RUC 133 77 1.7 8835 Harry Sheezel $1,151,000 DEF 125 87 1.4 9208 Tom Powell $807,000 MID 117 81 1.4 6897 Caleb Daniel $514,000 MID/FWD 100 84 1.2 5140 Jack Darling $550,000 FWD 89 78 1.1 6180 Luke Davies-Uniacke $984,000 MID 80 79 1.0 12300 Finn O'Sullivan $337,000 MID 79 83 1.0 4266 Colby McKercher $845,000 DEF 79 80 1.0 10696 Will Phillips $609,000 MID 78 73 1.1 7808 Nick Larkey $567,000 FWD 76 93 0.8 7461 Darcy Tucker $703,000 DEF/MID 76 76 1.0 9250 Griffin Logue $404,000 DEF 61 94 0.6 6623 Jackson Archer $449,000 DEF 59 85 0.7 7610 Paul Curtis $578,000 FWD 58 79 0.7 9966 Bailey Scott $821,000 MID 58 81 0.7 14155 Dylan Stephens $489,000 MID 51 86 0.6 9588 Charlie Comben $622,000 DEF 51 91 0.6 12196 Cameron Zurhaar $681,000 FWD 49 84 0.6 13898 Robert Hansen Jr $295,000 FWD 45 63 0.7 6556 Luke McDonald $619,000 DEF 40 72 0.6 15475 Aidan Corr $511,000 DEF 31 91 0.3 16484 Jacob Konstanty $230,000 FWD 20 66 0.3 11500 Miller Bergman $364,000 DEF 18 16 1.1 20222

Learn More 00:33

Opponent: St Kilda

Points for: 1899 (first most)

Points against: 1171 (17th most)

CBAs: 25 – Connor Rozee 19, Willem Drew 18, Ollie Wines 17, Jason Horne-Francis 16, Jordon Sweet 15, Ivan Soldo 10, Travis Boak 5

Kick-ins (play on): Kane Farrell 3 (3), Josh Sinn 2 (2), Jeremy Finlayson 2 (0)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Connor Rozee $996,000 MID 142 82 1.7 7014 Jeremy Finlayson $583,000 FWD 115 96 1.2 5070 Jason Horne-Francis $919,000 MID/FWD 113 68 1.7 8133 Miles Bergman $770,000 DEF/MID 108 84 1.3 7130 Logan Evans $714,000 DEF 108 82 1.3 6611 Jase Burgoyne $785,000 MID 97 87 1.1 8093 Aliir Aliir $638,000 DEF 96 93 1.0 6646 Sam Powell-Pepper $498,000 FWD 88 82 1.1 5659 Jack Lukosius $629,000 FWD 87 85 1.0 7230 Jordon Sweet $838,000 RUC 86 68 1.3 9744 Ollie Wines $930,000 MID 84 67 1.3 11071 Willem Drew $876,000 MID 77 78 1.0 11377 Kane Farrell $804,000 DEF 75 73 1.0 10720 Darcy Byrne-Jones $582,000 FWD 73 74 1.0 7973 Travis Boak $769,000 MID 73 70 1.0 10534 Joe Richards $506,000 FWD 61 83 0.7 8295 Jackson Mead $619,000 MID/FWD 58 77 0.8 10672 Joe Berry $298,000 FWD 48 87 0.6 6208 Mitch Georgiades $652,000 FWD 48 65 0.7 13583 Josh Sinn $452,000 DEF 47 40 1.2 9617 Rory Atkins $606,000 DEF 46 35 1.3 13174 Ivan Soldo $758,000 RUC 43 50 0.9 17628 Willie Rioli $541,000 FWD 40 35 1.1 13525 Lachie Jones $460,000 DEF 35 66 0.5 13143 Ollie Lord $316,000 FWD 28 40 0.7 11286 Will Lorenz $230,000 MID 23 33 0.7 10000

Learn More 00:38

Opponent: Collingwood

Points for: 1430 (14th most)

Points against: 1780 (third most)

CBAs: 31 – Jacob Hopper 23, Tim Taranto 23, Toby Nankervis 23, Kamdyn McIntosh 16, Jack Ross 15, Samson Ryan 8, Rhyan Mansell 8, Kane McAuliffe 5, Seth Campbell 4, Thomson Dow 1

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 2 (2), Nick Vlastuin 2 (2), Tom Brown 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Toby Nankervis $1,032,000 RUC 114 68 1.7 9053 Kamdyn McIntosh $486,000 MID 108 78 1.4 4500 Jacob Hopper $846,000 MID 100 92 1.1 8460 Jack Ross $668,000 MID 98 86 1.1 6816 Jayden Short $825,000 DEF 88 85 1.0 9375 Sam Banks $448,000 MID 78 80 1.0 5744 Tyler Sonsie $459,000 FWD 70 88 0.8 6557 Rhyan Mansell $562,000 FWD 68 77 0.9 8265 Tim Taranto $980,000 MID 64 71 0.9 15313 Jacob Blight $421,000 DEF 57 94 0.6 7386 Tom Brown $506,000 DEF 52 90 0.6 9731 Samson Ryan $450,000 RUC/FWD 50 63 0.8 9000 Nick Vlastuin $836,000 DEF 50 81 0.6 16720 Thomson Dow $529,000 MID 49 88 0.6 10796 Luke Trainor $280,000 DEF 48 40 1.2 5833 Nathan Broad $632,000 DEF 48 80 0.6 13167 James Trezise $719,000 DEF 46 48 1.0 15630 Steely Green $355,000 FWD 42 71 0.6 8452 Seth Campbell $510,000 FWD 42 79 0.5 12143 Ben Miller $559,000 DEF 31 90 0.3 18032 Harry Armstrong $274,000 FWD 29 49 0.6 9448 Jacob Bauer $370,000 FWD 29 72 0.4 12759 Kane McAuliffe $396,000 MID 28 15 1.9 14143 Maurice Rioli $483,000 FWD 22 57 0.4 21955 Liam Fawcett $230,000 FWD 19 34 0.6 12105 Thomas Sims $259,000 RUC/FWD 0 24 0.0 N/A

Jayden Short takes a mark during Richmond's AAMI Community Series clash against Collingwood on February 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Port Adelaide

Points for: 1171 (17th most)

Points against: 1899 (first most)

CBAs: 25 – Jack Macrae 20, Jack Steele 20, Harry Boyd 18, Hugo Garcia 18, Hugh Boxshall 6, Tobie Travaglia 6, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 5, Isaac Keeler 4, Mitch Owens 3

Kick-ins (play on): Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 5 (5), Ryan Byrnes 2 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1), Zaine Cordy 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Jack Macrae $732,000 FWD 107 88 1.2 6841 Jack Steele $1,094,000 MID 81 83 1.0 13506 Darcy Wilson $671,000 MID/FWD 71 85 0.8 9451 Hugo Garcia $421,000 MID/FWD 67 64 1.0 6284 Jack Higgins $624,000 FWD 67 86 0.8 9313 Hugh Boxshall $230,000 MID 66 62 1.1 3485 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera $1,003,000 DEF 59 86 0.7 17000 Bradley Hill $762,000 MID/FWD 59 88 0.7 12915 Angus Hastie $230,000 MID 56 76 0.7 4107 Harry Boyd $230,000 RUC 50 78 0.6 4600 Callum Wilkie $758,000 DEF 47 100 0.5 16128 Marcus Windhager $722,000 MID 46 82 0.6 15696 Isaac Keeler $230,000 FWD 45 44 1.0 5111 Ryan Byrnes $683,000 MID 43 87 0.5 15884 Liam O'Connell $230,000 DEF 39 86 0.5 5897 Mason Wood $847,000 MID/FWD 39 88 0.4 21718 Zaine Cordy $378,000 DEF 38 100 0.4 9947 Dan Butler $460,000 FWD 37 83 0.4 12432 Max Hall $230,000 MID/FWD 35 80 0.4 6571 Anthony Caminiti $492,000 FWD 31 89 0.3 15871 Liam Stocker $520,000 DEF 24 48 0.5 21667 Mitch Owens $588,000 FWD 23 39 0.6 25565 Cooper Sharman $515,000 FWD 21 49 0.4 24524 Tobie Travaglia $319,000 DEF/MID 20 28 0.7 15950

Jack Macrae in action during St Kilda's AAMI Community Series clash against Port Adelaide on March 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Gold Coast

Points for: 1584 (seventh most)

Points against: 1386 (16th most)

CBAs: 23 – James Jordon 16, James Rowbottom 16, Peter Ladhams 14, Angus Sheldrick 13, Justin McInerney 13, William Green 8, Braeden Campbell 5, Taylor Adams 3, Indhi Kirk 2, Errol Gulden 1, Joel Amartey 1

Kick-ins (play on): Riley Bice 5 (5), Matt Roberts 3 (3), Nick Blakey 3 (3), Oliver Florent 2 (1), Aaron Francis 1 (1), Justin McInerney 1 (0)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Matt Roberts $780,000 DEF 112 82 1.4 6964 James Jordon $625,000 MID/FWD 106 76 1.4 5896 Justin McInerney $811,000 MID 100 81 1.2 8110 Jake Lloyd $779,000 DEF/MID 97 72 1.3 8031 Angus Sheldrick $448,000 MID 94 73 1.3 4766 Tom McCartin $467,000 DEF 90 86 1.0 5189 Aaron Francis $433,000 DEF 82 87 0.9 5280 James Rowbottom $869,000 MID 78 68 1.1 11141 Corey Warner $257,000 FWD 67 77 0.9 3836 Joel Hamling $314,000 FWD 63 66 1.0 4984 Riley Bice $230,000 DEF 59 58 1.0 3898 Oliver Florent $785,000 DEF 59 78 0.8 13305 Ben Paton $458,000 DEF/FWD 55 81 0.7 8327 Tom Hanily $230,000 MID 55 78 0.7 4182 Taylor Adams $693,000 MID/FWD 52 75 0.7 13327 Joel Amartey $499,000 FWD 49 74 0.7 10184 Indhi Kirk $230,000 MID 47 52 0.9 4894 Sam Wicks $393,000 FWD 46 82 0.6 8543 Nick Blakey $841,000 DEF 43 43 1.0 19558 Caleb Mitchell $230,000 MID 39 77 0.5 5897 Will Hayward $679,000 FWD 38 83 0.5 17868 Braeden Campbell $490,000 MID 36 83 0.4 13611 William Green $230,000 RUC 36 73 0.5 6389 Riak Andrew $230,000 DEF 34 45 0.8 6765 Peter Ladhams $571,000 RUC/FWD 26 40 0.7 21962 Errol Gulden $1,113,000 MID 21 13 1.6 53000

Corey Warner takes a mark during Sydney's AAMI Community Series clash against Gold Coast on February 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: North Melbourne

Points for: 1168 (18th most)

Points against: 1573 (eighth most)

CBAs: 24 – Tim Kelly 20, Jack Graham 17, Matt Flynn 16, Liam Duggan 15, Harley Reid 13, Jack Hutchinson 7, Archer Reid 6, Bailey Williams 2

Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy McGovern 11 (10), Tom Cole 2 (0), Liam Duggan 1 (1), Reuben Ginbey 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Tim Kelly $881,000 MID 105 79 1.3 8390 Liam Baker $805,000 MID/FWD 83 86 1.0 9699 Brady Hough $600,000 DEF 68 85 0.8 8824 Jayden Hunt $639,000 DEF/MID 66 79 0.8 9682 Jack Graham $662,000 MID/FWD 65 78 0.8 10185 Jake Waterman $785,000 FWD 65 84 0.8 12077 Matt Flynn $622,000 RUC 62 82 0.8 10032 Jeremy McGovern $825,000 DEF 59 80 0.7 13983 Matthew Owies $501,000 FWD 52 81 0.6 9635 Liam Ryan $600,000 FWD 52 84 0.6 11538 Tyler Brockman $362,000 FWD 52 81 0.6 6962 Jack Hutchinson $385,000 FWD 51 80 0.6 7549 Liam Duggan $910,000 DEF 49 80 0.6 18571 Reuben Ginbey $617,000 MID 49 85 0.6 12592 Harry Edwards $407,000 DEF 46 86 0.5 8848 Archer Reid $230,000 RUC/FWD 42 77 0.5 5476 Harley Reid $685,000 MID 40 72 0.6 17125 Jamie Cripps $729,000 FWD 37 84 0.4 19703 Noah Long $434,000 FWD 36 78 0.5 12056 Tom Cole $656,000 DEF 32 75 0.4 20500 Tyrell Dewar $323,000 FWD 28 33 0.8 11536 Bailey J. Williams $656,000 RUC 16 78 0.2 41000 Bo Allan $295,000 DEF/MID 13 73 0.2 22692

Tim Kelly in action during West Coast's AAMI Community Series clash against North Melbourne on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Hawthorn

Points for: 1616 (sixth most)

Points against: 1671 (fourth most)

CBAs: 24 – Ryley Sanders 20, Tim English 20, James Harmes 17, Tom Liberatore 16, Matt Kennedy 14, Riley Garcia 4, Sam Darcy 4, Marcus Bontempelli 1

Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Bramble 6 (6), Joel Freijah 4 (4), Harvey Gallagher 2 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG Value Tom Liberatore $898,000 MID 138 84 1.6 6507 Sam Davidson $230,000 FWD 102 82 1.2 2255 Tim English $1,074,000 RUC 99 88 1.1 10848 Joel Freijah $627,000 DEF 96 89 1.1 6531 Aaron Naughton $618,000 FWD 93 82 1.1 6645 Ryley Sanders $656,000 MID/FWD 84 77 1.1 7810 James Harmes $674,000 MID/FWD 84 79 1.1 8024 Sam Darcy $778,000 FWD 83 74 1.1 9373 Taylor Duryea $625,000 DEF 82 82 1.0 7622 Lachlan Bramble $704,000 DEF 81 82 1.0 8691 Luke Cleary $335,000 DEF 79 83 1.0 4241 Matthew Kennedy $791,000 MID/FWD 78 76 1.0 10141 Rory Lobb $670,000 DEF 69 98 0.7 9710 Lachlan McNeil $535,000 FWD 66 80 0.8 8106 Bailey Williams $773,000 MID 64 90 0.7 12078 Harvey Gallagher $562,000 MID 61 77 0.8 9213 James O'Donnell $478,000 DEF 49 97 0.5 9755 Riley Garcia $645,000 FWD 42 72 0.6 15357 Josh Dolan $250,000 FWD 40 73 0.5 6250 Arthur Jones $285,000 FWD 39 44 0.9 7308 Laitham Vandermeer $458,000 FWD 39 36 1.1 11744 Jordan Croft $230,000 FWD 34 81 0.4 6765 Caleb Poulter $586,000 MID 9 65 0.1 65111 Marcus Bontempelli $1,101,000 MID 5 9 0.6 220200