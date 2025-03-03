ONE LAST dress rehearsal before the season proper begins and AFL Fantasy coaches are finetuning their teams based on what they saw.
Although AFL Fantasy commences in round one and we still get a look at clubs in Opening Round, there is plenty of data that can help inform decisions from the AAMI Community Series.
Who is getting the time in the middle for their clubs via centre bounce attendances (CBAs)? Who is getting the bonus plus-three from the kick-ins (KIs)? Who scored well based on their time on ground (TOG)?
We've got it all compiled for each club to help you make the big calls for 2025.
Opponent: Brisbane
Points for: 1512 (10th most)
Points against: 1515 (11th most)
CBAs: 31 – Reilly O'Brien 25, Izak Rankine 21, Matt Crouch 18, Jordan Dawson 16, Jake Soligo 13, James Peatling 13, Sid Draper 12, Riley Thilthorpe 6
Kick-ins (play on): Mark Keane 7 (7), Josh Worrell 4 (2), Mitch Hinge 2 (2), Nick Murray 1 (1), Hugh Bond 1 (0), Luke Nankervis 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Jordan Dawson
|
$1,080,000
|
MID
|
135
|
80
|
1.7
|
8000
|
Izak Rankine
|
$819,000
|
FWD
|
92
|
77
|
1.2
|
8902
|
Matt Crouch
|
$1,046,000
|
MID
|
90
|
66
|
1.4
|
11622
|
Jake Soligo
|
$789,000
|
MID
|
80
|
72
|
1.1
|
9863
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
$934,000
|
RUC
|
80
|
81
|
1.0
|
11675
|
Mitchell Hinge
|
$849,000
|
DEF
|
79
|
86
|
0.9
|
10747
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
$811,000
|
MID/FWD
|
77
|
81
|
1.0
|
10532
|
Rory Laird
|
$1,019,000
|
MID
|
76
|
87
|
0.9
|
13408
|
Josh Worrell
|
$705,000
|
DEF
|
76
|
83
|
0.9
|
9276
|
Luke Nankervis
|
$662,000
|
DEF
|
70
|
83
|
0.8
|
9457
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
$601,000
|
FWD
|
69
|
90
|
0.8
|
8710
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
$638,000
|
FWD
|
68
|
73
|
0.9
|
9382
|
Lachlan Sholl
|
$875,000
|
MID
|
66
|
78
|
0.8
|
13258
|
Nick Murray
|
$451,000
|
DEF
|
65
|
92
|
0.7
|
6938
|
Isaac Cumming
|
$575,000
|
MID
|
62
|
82
|
0.8
|
9274
|
James Peatling
|
$634,000
|
MID
|
58
|
78
|
0.7
|
10931
|
Taylor Walker
|
$635,000
|
FWD
|
56
|
79
|
0.7
|
11339
|
Luke Pedlar
|
$490,000
|
FWD
|
43
|
70
|
0.6
|
11395
|
Sid Draper
|
$331,000
|
MID
|
42
|
39
|
1.1
|
7881
|
Daniel Curtin
|
$300,000
|
FWD
|
41
|
77
|
0.5
|
7317
|
Mark Keane
|
$646,000
|
DEF
|
37
|
88
|
0.4
|
17459
|
Ben Keays
|
$786,000
|
FWD
|
31
|
84
|
0.4
|
25355
|
Hugh Bond
|
$340,000
|
DEF
|
22
|
75
|
0.3
|
15455
Opponent: Adelaide
Points for: 1515 (11th most)
Points against: 1512 (10th most)
CBAs: 31 – Lachie Neale 28, Oscar McInerney 23, Josh Dunkley 19, Will Ashcroft 17, Hugh McCluggage 13, Levi Ashcroft 9, Cam Rayner 6, Henry Smith 5, Sam Day 3, Zac Bailey 1
Kick-ins (play on): Dayne Zorko 8 (8), Darcy Wilmot 2 (2), Ryan Lester 2 (2)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Lachie Neale
|
$1,038,000
|
MID
|
110
|
86
|
1.3
|
9436
|
Dayne Zorko
|
$1,131,000
|
DEF
|
102
|
80
|
1.3
|
11088
|
Josh Dunkley
|
$1,102,000
|
MID
|
91
|
75
|
1.2
|
12110
|
Jarrod Berry
|
$865,000
|
MID
|
85
|
61
|
1.4
|
10176
|
Jaspa Fletcher
|
$620,000
|
MID
|
79
|
70
|
1.1
|
7848
|
Levi Ashcroft
|
$328,000
|
MID
|
78
|
66
|
1.2
|
4205
|
Ryan Lester
|
$668,000
|
DEF
|
76
|
89
|
0.9
|
8789
|
Oscar McInerney
|
$879,000
|
RUC
|
69
|
69
|
1.0
|
12739
|
Will Ashcroft
|
$843,000
|
MID
|
66
|
70
|
0.9
|
12773
|
Kai Lohmann
|
$613,000
|
FWD
|
65
|
71
|
0.9
|
9431
|
Zac Bailey
|
$709,000
|
MID/FWD
|
61
|
77
|
0.8
|
11623
|
Jack Payne
|
$533,000
|
DEF
|
61
|
92
|
0.7
|
8738
|
Conor McKenna
|
$619,000
|
DEF
|
60
|
75
|
0.8
|
10317
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
$999,000
|
MID
|
57
|
72
|
0.8
|
17526
|
Darcy Wilmot
|
$771,000
|
DEF
|
57
|
78
|
0.7
|
13526
|
Eric Hipwood
|
$630,000
|
FWD
|
54
|
68
|
0.8
|
11667
|
Noah Answerth
|
$523,000
|
DEF
|
53
|
74
|
0.7
|
9868
|
Charlie Cameron
|
$601,000
|
FWD
|
51
|
65
|
0.8
|
11784
|
Cam Rayner
|
$693,000
|
FWD
|
45
|
84
|
0.5
|
15400
|
Sam Day
|
$549,000
|
FWD
|
36
|
68
|
0.5
|
15250
|
Brandon Starcevich
|
$479,000
|
DEF
|
34
|
23
|
1.5
|
14088
|
Logan Morris
|
$445,000
|
FWD
|
31
|
73
|
0.4
|
14355
|
Darragh Joyce
|
$433,000
|
DEF
|
31
|
89
|
0.3
|
13968
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
$593,000
|
FWD
|
29
|
59
|
0.5
|
20448
|
Ty Gallop
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
24
|
52
|
0.5
|
9583
|
Henry Smith
|
$315,000
|
FWD
|
7
|
15
|
0.5
|
45000
Opponent: Greater Western Sydney
Points for: 1531 (ninth most)
Points against: 1459 (13th most)
CBAs: 31 – George Hewett 24, Tom De Koning 20, Patrick Cripps 19, Cooper Lord 17, Adam Cerra 15, Lewis Young 11, Sam Docherty 8, Jesse Motlop 5, Zac Williams 3, Elijah Hollands 1, Lachie Fogarty 1
Kick-ins (play on): Adam Saad 5 (3), Mitch McGovern 2 (0), Jack Silvagni 1 (1), Lachlan Cowan 1 (1), Ollie Hollands 1 (1), Sam Docherty 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Lucas Camporeale
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
88
|
84
|
1.0
|
2614
|
George Hewett
|
$852,000
|
MID
|
86
|
77
|
1.1
|
9907
|
Nick Haynes
|
$690,000
|
DEF
|
83
|
83
|
1.0
|
8313
|
Oliver Hollands
|
$640,000
|
MID
|
81
|
89
|
0.9
|
7901
|
Cooper Lord
|
$542,000
|
MID
|
81
|
79
|
1.0
|
6691
|
Adam Cerra
|
$745,000
|
MID
|
80
|
57
|
1.4
|
9313
|
Tom De Koning
|
$900,000
|
RUC
|
79
|
58
|
1.4
|
11392
|
Brodie Kemp
|
$684,000
|
DEF
|
77
|
89
|
0.9
|
8883
|
Patrick Cripps
|
$1,026,000
|
MID
|
74
|
72
|
1.0
|
13865
|
Zac Williams
|
$624,000
|
DEF/FWD
|
74
|
73
|
1.0
|
8432
|
Adam Saad
|
$727,000
|
DEF
|
72
|
78
|
0.9
|
10097
|
Orazio Fantasia
|
$361,000
|
FWD
|
71
|
68
|
1.0
|
5085
|
Jacob Weitering
|
$665,000
|
DEF
|
66
|
77
|
0.9
|
10076
|
Matthew Cottrell
|
$512,000
|
MID/FWD
|
61
|
85
|
0.7
|
8393
|
Jack Silvagni
|
$455,000
|
FWD
|
60
|
75
|
0.8
|
7583
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
$521,000
|
FWD
|
56
|
76
|
0.7
|
9304
|
Sam Docherty
|
$782,000
|
MID
|
47
|
54
|
0.9
|
16638
|
Mitch McGovern
|
$712,000
|
DEF
|
45
|
35
|
1.3
|
15822
|
Blake Acres
|
$909,000
|
MID
|
44
|
88
|
0.5
|
20659
|
Lewis Young
|
$547,000
|
DEF
|
37
|
67
|
0.6
|
14784
|
Jesse Motlop
|
$449,000
|
FWD
|
36
|
79
|
0.5
|
12472
|
Lachlan Cowan
|
$580,000
|
DEF
|
36
|
86
|
0.4
|
16111
|
Elijah Hollands
|
$769,000
|
FWD
|
26
|
47
|
0.6
|
29577
|
Harry McKay
|
$840,000
|
FWD
|
25
|
24
|
1.0
|
33600
|
Matthew Carroll
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
23
|
29
|
0.8
|
10000
|
Francis Evans
|
$421,000
|
FWD
|
23
|
73
|
0.3
|
18304
Opponent: Richmond
Points for: 1780 (third most)
Points against: 1430 (14th most)
CBAs: 31 – Steele Sidebottom 24, Darcy Cameron 23, Nick Daicos 22, Harry Perryman 20, Scott Pendlebury 18, Dan McStay 8, Ed Allan 6, Beau McCreery 3
Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 6 (4), Dylan Moore 3 (3), Reef McInnes 2 (2), Dan Houston 1 (1), Josh Daicos 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
$705,000
|
MID/FWD
|
141
|
86
|
1.6
|
5000
|
Nick Daicos
|
$1,074,000
|
MID
|
127
|
59
|
2.2
|
8457
|
Josh Daicos
|
$973,000
|
MID
|
120
|
89
|
1.3
|
8108
|
Harry Perryman
|
$759,000
|
DEF
|
99
|
81
|
1.2
|
7667
|
Isaac Quaynor
|
$546,000
|
DEF
|
92
|
84
|
1.1
|
5935
|
Lachie Schultz
|
$638,000
|
FWD
|
92
|
87
|
1.1
|
6935
|
Dan Houston
|
$964,000
|
DEF
|
90
|
85
|
1.1
|
10711
|
Darcy Cameron
|
$987,000
|
RUC
|
86
|
74
|
1.2
|
11477
|
Bobby Hill
|
$576,000
|
FWD
|
83
|
83
|
1.0
|
6940
|
Oleg Markov
|
$469,000
|
DEF
|
78
|
81
|
1.0
|
6013
|
Brody Mihocek
|
$602,000
|
FWD
|
77
|
80
|
1.0
|
7818
|
Tim Membrey
|
$641,000
|
FWD
|
75
|
88
|
0.9
|
8547
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
$749,000
|
MID
|
66
|
68
|
1.0
|
11348
|
Jamie Elliott
|
$659,000
|
FWD
|
62
|
74
|
0.8
|
10629
|
Edward Allan
|
$437,000
|
MID
|
61
|
34
|
1.8
|
7164
|
Daniel McStay
|
$490,000
|
FWD
|
60
|
85
|
0.7
|
8167
|
Beau McCreery
|
$544,000
|
FWD
|
59
|
78
|
0.8
|
9220
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
$812,000
|
MID
|
58
|
62
|
0.9
|
14000
|
Jeremy Howe
|
$662,000
|
DEF
|
55
|
85
|
0.6
|
12036
|
Will Hoskin-Elliott
|
$602,000
|
FWD
|
52
|
80
|
0.7
|
11577
|
Reef McInnes
|
$324,000
|
FWD
|
51
|
88
|
0.6
|
6353
|
Jack Crisp
|
$852,000
|
MID
|
39
|
80
|
0.5
|
21846
|
Wil Parker
|
$317,000
|
DEF
|
32
|
22
|
1.5
|
9906
|
Darcy Moore
|
$495,000
|
DEF
|
25
|
65
|
0.4
|
19800
Opponent: Geelong
Points for: 1856 (second most)
Points against: 1399 (15th most)
CBAs: 33 – Elijah Tsatas 26, Ben Hobbs 24, Sam Draper 17, Nick Bryan 16, Jye Caldwell 13, Will Setterfield 12, Zach Merrett 12, Andrew McGrath 7, Archie Perkins 5
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 5 (5), Zach Reid 3 (2), Andrew McGrath 2 (2), Dylan Shiel 1 (0)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Ben Hobbs
|
$498,000
|
FWD
|
116
|
77
|
1.5
|
4293
|
Harrison Jones
|
$562,000
|
FWD
|
115
|
83
|
1.4
|
4887
|
Nic Martin
|
$1,100,000
|
DEF
|
112
|
83
|
1.3
|
9821
|
Andrew McGrath
|
$864,000
|
DEF
|
104
|
76
|
1.4
|
8308
|
Dylan Shiel
|
$769,000
|
MID
|
102
|
81
|
1.3
|
7539
|
Nick Bryan
|
$623,000
|
RUC
|
97
|
49
|
2.0
|
6423
|
Kyle Langford
|
$724,000
|
FWD
|
90
|
83
|
1.1
|
8044
|
Elijah Tsatas
|
$600,000
|
MID
|
88
|
78
|
1.1
|
6818
|
Sam Draper
|
$687,000
|
RUC
|
82
|
84
|
1.0
|
8378
|
Isaac Kako
|
$304,000
|
MID/FWD
|
81
|
86
|
0.9
|
3753
|
Jade Gresham
|
$563,000
|
FWD
|
79
|
74
|
1.1
|
7127
|
Zach Reid
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
75
|
91
|
0.8
|
3067
|
Sam Durham
|
$851,000
|
MID
|
75
|
74
|
1.0
|
11347
|
Jordan Ridley
|
$880,000
|
DEF
|
75
|
69
|
1.1
|
11733
|
Zach Merrett
|
$1,116,000
|
MID
|
73
|
77
|
0.9
|
15288
|
Xavier Duursma
|
$839,000
|
MID
|
68
|
77
|
0.9
|
12338
|
Jaxon Prior
|
$362,000
|
DEF
|
63
|
78
|
0.8
|
5746
|
Ben McKay
|
$556,000
|
DEF
|
61
|
76
|
0.8
|
9115
|
Archie Perkins
|
$667,000
|
MID
|
57
|
75
|
0.8
|
11702
|
Archie Roberts
|
$715,000
|
DEF/MID
|
53
|
81
|
0.7
|
13491
|
Will Setterfield
|
$833,000
|
MID
|
49
|
44
|
1.1
|
17000
|
Lewis Hayes
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
46
|
63
|
0.7
|
5000
|
Nate Caddy
|
$545,000
|
FWD
|
44
|
65
|
0.7
|
12386
|
Jye Caldwell
|
$969,000
|
MID
|
38
|
36
|
1.1
|
25500
|
Thomas Edwards
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
11
|
24
|
0.5
|
20909
|
Peter Wright
|
$661,000
|
FWD
|
2
|
17
|
0.1
|
330500
Opponent: Melbourne
Points for: 1505 (12th most)
Points against: 1638 (fifth most)
CBAs: 30 – Andrew Brayshaw 23, Caleb Serong 16, Liam Reidy 16, Luke Jackson 14, Matthew Johnson 14, Nathan O'Driscoll 13, Neil Erasmus 10, Shai Bolton 9, Murphy Reid 5
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 10 (8), Jordan Clark 6 (5), Corey Wagner 4 (4), Heath Chapman 3 (3), Brennan Cox 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Jordan Clark
|
$994,000
|
DEF
|
108
|
82
|
1.3
|
9204
|
Corey Wagner
|
$628,000
|
DEF
|
103
|
76
|
1.4
|
6097
|
Luke Ryan
|
$1,048,000
|
DEF
|
90
|
90
|
1.0
|
11644
|
Caleb Serong
|
$1,067,000
|
MID
|
88
|
59
|
1.5
|
12125
|
Matthew Johnson
|
$636,000
|
MID
|
88
|
72
|
1.2
|
7227
|
Nathan O'Driscoll
|
$441,000
|
MID
|
87
|
73
|
1.2
|
5069
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
$1,073,000
|
MID
|
79
|
80
|
1.0
|
13582
|
Heath Chapman
|
$673,000
|
DEF
|
78
|
83
|
0.9
|
8628
|
Brennan Cox
|
$696,000
|
DEF
|
74
|
82
|
0.9
|
9405
|
Luke Jackson
|
$807,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
71
|
89
|
0.8
|
11366
|
Murphy Reid
|
$292,000
|
MID
|
60
|
75
|
0.8
|
4867
|
Josh Treacy
|
$778,000
|
FWD
|
60
|
70
|
0.9
|
12967
|
Michael Walters
|
$454,000
|
FWD
|
55
|
70
|
0.8
|
8255
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
$636,000
|
MID
|
53
|
83
|
0.6
|
12000
|
Sam Switkowski
|
$708,000
|
FWD
|
51
|
76
|
0.7
|
13882
|
Shai Bolton
|
$754,000
|
MID/FWD
|
49
|
84
|
0.6
|
15388
|
Brandon Walker
|
$565,000
|
DEF
|
48
|
60
|
0.8
|
11771
|
Jeremy Sharp
|
$749,000
|
MID
|
47
|
65
|
0.7
|
15936
|
Karl Worner
|
$315,000
|
DEF
|
47
|
46
|
1.0
|
6702
|
Jye Amiss
|
$508,000
|
FWD
|
39
|
93
|
0.4
|
13026
|
Patrick Voss
|
$385,000
|
FWD
|
32
|
27
|
1.2
|
12031
|
Michael Frederick
|
$504,000
|
FWD
|
28
|
80
|
0.4
|
18000
|
Hugh Davies
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
26
|
92
|
0.3
|
8846
|
Liam Reidy
|
$402,000
|
RUC
|
23
|
72
|
0.3
|
17478
|
Neil Erasmus
|
$435,000
|
MID/FWD
|
21
|
23
|
0.9
|
20714
Opponent: Essendon
Points for: 1399 (15th most)
Points against: 1856 (2nd most)
CBAs: 33 – Sam De Koning 25, Jack Bowes 21, Tom Atkins 19, Mitch Knevitt 17, Max Holmes 13, Tom Stewart 10, Mark Blicavs 8, Mark O’Connor 7, Jhye Clark 6, Patrick Dangerfield 5, Jeremy Cameron 1
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 1 (1), Zach Guthrie 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Gryan Miers
|
$874,000
|
FWD
|
116
|
82
|
1.4
|
7534
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
$862,000
|
FWD
|
103
|
89
|
1.2
|
8369
|
Jack Bowes
|
$805,000
|
MID
|
96
|
74
|
1.3
|
8385
|
Max Holmes
|
$969,000
|
DEF/MID
|
78
|
74
|
1.1
|
12423
|
Mitch Knevitt
|
$431,000
|
MID
|
74
|
77
|
1.0
|
5824
|
Zach Guthrie
|
$770,000
|
DEF
|
74
|
88
|
0.8
|
10405
|
Tom Atkins
|
$732,000
|
MID
|
71
|
82
|
0.9
|
10310
|
Tyson Stengle
|
$660,000
|
FWD
|
68
|
85
|
0.8
|
9706
|
Jack Henry
|
$559,000
|
DEF
|
67
|
87
|
0.8
|
8343
|
Tom Stewart
|
$899,000
|
DEF
|
62
|
83
|
0.7
|
14500
|
Oliver Dempsey
|
$747,000
|
MID
|
60
|
89
|
0.7
|
12450
|
Mark Blicavs
|
$704,000
|
MID
|
59
|
73
|
0.8
|
11932
|
Shannon Neale
|
$581,000
|
FWD
|
58
|
96
|
0.6
|
10017
|
Jhye Clark
|
$485,000
|
MID
|
55
|
37
|
1.5
|
8818
|
Sam De Koning
|
$564,000
|
DEF
|
54
|
81
|
0.7
|
10444
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
$816,000
|
MID
|
47
|
70
|
0.7
|
17362
|
Brad Close
|
$574,000
|
FWD
|
41
|
79
|
0.5
|
14000
|
Lawson Humphries
|
$706,000
|
DEF
|
38
|
82
|
0.5
|
18579
|
Jake Kolodjashnij
|
$607,000
|
DEF
|
36
|
72
|
0.5
|
16861
|
Oisin Mullin
|
$400,000
|
DEF
|
33
|
75
|
0.4
|
12121
|
Mark O'Connor
|
$563,000
|
DEF/MID
|
32
|
41
|
0.8
|
17594
|
Mitch Duncan
|
$795,000
|
DEF
|
29
|
60
|
0.5
|
27414
|
Ted Clohesy
|
$265,000
|
MID/FWD
|
19
|
28
|
0.7
|
13947
|
Oliver Henry
|
$464,000
|
FWD
|
19
|
55
|
0.3
|
24421
|
Connor O'Sullivan
|
$300,000
|
DEF
|
10
|
40
|
0.3
|
30000
Opponent: Sydney
Points for: 1386 (16th most)
Points against: 1584 (seventh most)
CBAs: 23 – Jarrod Witts 20, Matt Rowell 19, Noah Anderson 18, Bailey Humphrey 12, Will Graham 9, Lachie Weller 8, Ethan Read 3, Jake Rogers 3
Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 5 (4), Joel Jeffrey 4 (4), Daniel Rioli 1 (1), John Noble 1 (1), Sam Collins 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Noah Anderson
|
$1,067,000
|
MID
|
119
|
84
|
1.4
|
8966
|
Joel Jeffrey
|
$604,000
|
DEF
|
99
|
87
|
1.1
|
6101
|
John Noble
|
$763,000
|
DEF
|
95
|
81
|
1.2
|
8032
|
Sam Clohesy
|
$675,000
|
MID
|
89
|
88
|
1.0
|
7584
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
$668,000
|
FWD
|
89
|
83
|
1.1
|
7506
|
Daniel Rioli
|
$857,000
|
DEF
|
87
|
71
|
1.2
|
9851
|
Matt Rowell
|
$962,000
|
MID
|
85
|
74
|
1.1
|
11318
|
Jarrod Witts
|
$988,000
|
RUC
|
83
|
76
|
1.1
|
11904
|
Wil Powell
|
$767,000
|
DEF
|
82
|
90
|
0.9
|
9354
|
Lachie Weller
|
$756,000
|
DEF
|
77
|
50
|
1.5
|
9818
|
Bailey Humphrey
|
$465,000
|
FWD
|
65
|
82
|
0.8
|
7154
|
Bodhi Uwland
|
$631,000
|
DEF
|
54
|
92
|
0.6
|
11685
|
Jake Rogers
|
$354,000
|
FWD
|
45
|
80
|
0.6
|
7867
|
Will Graham
|
$601,000
|
MID
|
43
|
69
|
0.6
|
13977
|
Ben Long
|
$573,000
|
FWD
|
43
|
84
|
0.5
|
13326
|
Connor Budarick
|
$709,000
|
DEF
|
38
|
83
|
0.5
|
18658
|
Ethan Read
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
34
|
80
|
0.4
|
6765
|
Lachlan Gulbin
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
30
|
84
|
0.4
|
7667
|
Thomas Berry
|
$505,000
|
FWD
|
30
|
41
|
0.7
|
16833
|
Ben Jepson
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
29
|
56
|
0.5
|
7931
|
Ben King
|
$546,000
|
FWD
|
28
|
84
|
0.3
|
19500
|
Sam Collins
|
$549,000
|
DEF
|
21
|
96
|
0.2
|
26143
|
David Swallow
|
$424,000
|
DEF/FWD
|
17
|
34
|
0.5
|
24941
|
Charlie Ballard
|
$515,000
|
DEF
|
4
|
20
|
0.2
|
128750
Opponent: Carlton
Points for: 1459 (13th most)
Points against: 1531 (ninth most)
CBAs: 31 – James Leake 19, Lachie Keeffe 19, Finn Callaghan 18, Toby Greene 13, Josh Kelly 12, Max Gruzewski 12, Toby Bedford 11, Harry Rowston 8, Brent Daniels 7, Darcy Jones 4, Oliver Hannaford 1
Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Whitfield 8 (6), Harry Himmelberg 5 (3), Lachie Ash 3 (2)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
$1,146,000
|
DEF
|
97
|
70
|
1.4
|
11814
|
Finn Callaghan
|
$789,000
|
MID
|
96
|
79
|
1.2
|
8219
|
Lachie Ash
|
$794,000
|
DEF
|
95
|
81
|
1.2
|
8358
|
Brent Daniels
|
$881,000
|
FWD
|
83
|
83
|
1.0
|
10614
|
Callan Ward
|
$738,000
|
MID
|
80
|
80
|
1.0
|
9225
|
Darcy Jones
|
$562,000
|
FWD
|
78
|
85
|
0.9
|
7205
|
Toby Bedford
|
$591,000
|
MID/FWD
|
71
|
92
|
0.8
|
8324
|
Connor Idun
|
$745,000
|
DEF
|
67
|
74
|
0.9
|
11119
|
James Leake
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
66
|
73
|
0.9
|
3485
|
Lachlan Keeffe
|
$427,000
|
RUC
|
66
|
73
|
0.9
|
6470
|
Josh Kelly
|
$977,000
|
MID
|
66
|
60
|
1.1
|
14803
|
Jesse Hogan
|
$788,000
|
FWD
|
63
|
91
|
0.7
|
12508
|
Toby Greene
|
$751,000
|
FWD
|
62
|
69
|
0.9
|
12113
|
Aaron Cadman
|
$449,000
|
FWD
|
62
|
78
|
0.8
|
7242
|
Max Gruzewski
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
56
|
72
|
0.8
|
4107
|
Harry Himmelberg
|
$825,000
|
DEF
|
55
|
85
|
0.6
|
15000
|
Conor Stone
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
51
|
87
|
0.6
|
4510
|
Xavier O'Halloran
|
$488,000
|
MID/FWD
|
51
|
85
|
0.6
|
9569
|
Jack Buckley
|
$620,000
|
DEF
|
49
|
81
|
0.6
|
12653
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
$789,000
|
MID
|
40
|
66
|
0.6
|
19725
|
Oliver Hannaford
|
$289,000
|
MID/FWD
|
30
|
73
|
0.4
|
9633
|
Cody Angove
|
$271,000
|
MID/FWD
|
21
|
33
|
0.6
|
12905
|
Sam Taylor
|
$528,000
|
DEF
|
20
|
82
|
0.2
|
26400
|
Jacob Wehr
|
$557,000
|
MID
|
19
|
26
|
0.7
|
29316
|
Harry Rowston
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
15
|
23
|
0.7
|
15333
Opponent: Western Bulldogs
Points for: 1671 (fourth most)
Points against: 1616 (sixth most)
CBAs: 24 – James Worpel 16, Conor Nash 15, Lloyd Meek 13, Will Day 12, Jai Newcombe 11, Josh Ward 8, Max Ramsden 8, Cam Mackenzie 7, Dylan Moore 3, Mabior Chol 3
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Scrimshaw 5 (5), Karl Amon 3 (3), James Sicily 2 (2), Josh Battle 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
James Worpel
|
$796,000
|
MID
|
116
|
70
|
1.7
|
6862
|
James Sicily
|
$896,000
|
DEF
|
108
|
94
|
1.1
|
8296
|
Massimo D'Ambrosio
|
$798,000
|
MID
|
107
|
82
|
1.3
|
7458
|
Karl Amon
|
$892,000
|
DEF
|
91
|
60
|
1.5
|
9802
|
Josh Battle
|
$757,000
|
DEF
|
87
|
91
|
1.0
|
8701
|
Harry Morrison
|
$580,000
|
MID
|
86
|
86
|
1.0
|
6744
|
Jack Ginnivan
|
$755,000
|
FWD
|
83
|
85
|
1.0
|
9096
|
Jack Scrimshaw
|
$694,000
|
DEF
|
83
|
91
|
0.9
|
8361
|
Lloyd Meek
|
$907,000
|
RUC
|
77
|
60
|
1.3
|
11779
|
Jai Newcombe
|
$880,000
|
MID
|
74
|
58
|
1.3
|
11892
|
Will Day
|
$760,000
|
MID
|
70
|
77
|
0.9
|
10857
|
Dylan Moore
|
$944,000
|
FWD
|
70
|
89
|
0.8
|
13486
|
Connor Macdonald
|
$800,000
|
FWD
|
70
|
82
|
0.9
|
11429
|
Cam Mackenzie
|
$598,000
|
MID
|
64
|
70
|
0.9
|
9344
|
Conor Nash
|
$758,000
|
MID
|
64
|
68
|
0.9
|
11844
|
Sam Frost
|
$384,000
|
DEF
|
62
|
81
|
0.8
|
6194
|
Finn Maginness
|
$505,000
|
MID/FWD
|
62
|
78
|
0.8
|
8145
|
Josh Weddle
|
$606,000
|
DEF
|
49
|
84
|
0.6
|
12367
|
Nick Watson
|
$569,000
|
FWD
|
47
|
76
|
0.6
|
12106
|
Tom Barrass
|
$602,000
|
DEF
|
47
|
72
|
0.7
|
12809
|
Mabior Chol
|
$609,000
|
FWD
|
43
|
82
|
0.5
|
14163
|
Josh Ward
|
$577,000
|
MID
|
41
|
37
|
1.1
|
14073
|
Max Ramsden
|
$278,000
|
FWD
|
31
|
25
|
1.2
|
8968
|
William McCabe
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
19
|
40
|
0.5
|
12105
|
Jack Gunston
|
$575,000
|
FWD
|
16
|
45
|
0.4
|
35938
|
Bailey Macdonald
|
$377,000
|
DEF
|
4
|
17
|
0.2
|
94250
Opponent: Melbourne
Points for: 1638 (fifth most)
Points against: 1505 (12th most)
CBAs: 30 – Max Gawn 28, Jack Viney 21, Christian Petracca 17, Ed Langdon 17, Clayton Oliver 15, Trent Rivers 9, Kysaiah Pickett 8, Aidan Johnson 2, Tom Sparrow 2, Harvey Langford 1
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6), Jake Bowey 6 (4), Christian Salem 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Steven May
|
$778,000
|
DEF
|
124
|
94
|
1.3
|
6274
|
Christian Petracca
|
$923,000
|
MID
|
120
|
81
|
1.5
|
7692
|
Max Gawn
|
$1,147,000
|
RUC
|
117
|
87
|
1.3
|
9803
|
Clayton Oliver
|
$797,000
|
MID
|
112
|
81
|
1.4
|
7116
|
Ed Langdon
|
$814,000
|
MID
|
108
|
73
|
1.5
|
7537
|
Tom Sparrow
|
$665,000
|
MID
|
98
|
84
|
1.2
|
6786
|
Jack Billings
|
$652,000
|
MID/FWD
|
96
|
80
|
1.2
|
6792
|
Jake Bowey
|
$641,000
|
DEF
|
95
|
85
|
1.1
|
6747
|
Christian Salem
|
$824,000
|
DEF
|
87
|
86
|
1.0
|
9471
|
Jack Viney
|
$897,000
|
MID
|
71
|
85
|
0.8
|
12634
|
Jake Lever
|
$576,000
|
DEF
|
68
|
90
|
0.8
|
8471
|
Trent Rivers
|
$841,000
|
DEF/MID
|
61
|
74
|
0.8
|
13787
|
Bayley Fritsch
|
$514,000
|
FWD
|
61
|
88
|
0.7
|
8426
|
Blake Howes
|
$537,000
|
DEF
|
61
|
74
|
0.8
|
8803
|
Xavier Lindsay
|
$310,000
|
MID
|
50
|
67
|
0.7
|
6200
|
Aidan Johnson
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
44
|
69
|
0.6
|
5227
|
Jed Adams
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
40
|
88
|
0.5
|
5750
|
Harvey Langford
|
$325,000
|
MID
|
39
|
55
|
0.7
|
8333
|
Daniel Turner
|
$434,000
|
FWD
|
38
|
82
|
0.5
|
11421
|
Caleb Windsor
|
$605,000
|
MID
|
36
|
61
|
0.6
|
16806
|
Harry Sharp
|
$536,000
|
MID
|
35
|
81
|
0.4
|
15314
|
Taj Woewodin
|
$337,000
|
DEF
|
31
|
26
|
1.2
|
10871
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
$677,000
|
FWD
|
28
|
24
|
1.2
|
24179
|
Kade Chandler
|
$627,000
|
FWD
|
18
|
84
|
0.2
|
34833
|
Jacob van Rooyen
|
$586,000
|
FWD
|
0
|
1
|
0.0
|
N/A
Opponent: West Coast
Points for: 1573 (eighth most)
Points against: 1168 (12th most)
CBAs: 24 – Tom Powell 19, Tristan Xerri 19, Will Phillips 19, Harry Sheezel 16, Luke Davies-Uniacke 16, Jack Darling 5, Cam Zurhaar 2
Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 3 (3), Aidan Corr 1 (1), Tom Powell 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Tristan Xerri
|
$1,175,000
|
RUC
|
133
|
77
|
1.7
|
8835
|
Harry Sheezel
|
$1,151,000
|
DEF
|
125
|
87
|
1.4
|
9208
|
Tom Powell
|
$807,000
|
MID
|
117
|
81
|
1.4
|
6897
|
Caleb Daniel
|
$514,000
|
MID/FWD
|
100
|
84
|
1.2
|
5140
|
Jack Darling
|
$550,000
|
FWD
|
89
|
78
|
1.1
|
6180
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
$984,000
|
MID
|
80
|
79
|
1.0
|
12300
|
Finn O'Sullivan
|
$337,000
|
MID
|
79
|
83
|
1.0
|
4266
|
Colby McKercher
|
$845,000
|
DEF
|
79
|
80
|
1.0
|
10696
|
Will Phillips
|
$609,000
|
MID
|
78
|
73
|
1.1
|
7808
|
Nick Larkey
|
$567,000
|
FWD
|
76
|
93
|
0.8
|
7461
|
Darcy Tucker
|
$703,000
|
DEF/MID
|
76
|
76
|
1.0
|
9250
|
Griffin Logue
|
$404,000
|
DEF
|
61
|
94
|
0.6
|
6623
|
Jackson Archer
|
$449,000
|
DEF
|
59
|
85
|
0.7
|
7610
|
Paul Curtis
|
$578,000
|
FWD
|
58
|
79
|
0.7
|
9966
|
Bailey Scott
|
$821,000
|
MID
|
58
|
81
|
0.7
|
14155
|
Dylan Stephens
|
$489,000
|
MID
|
51
|
86
|
0.6
|
9588
|
Charlie Comben
|
$622,000
|
DEF
|
51
|
91
|
0.6
|
12196
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
$681,000
|
FWD
|
49
|
84
|
0.6
|
13898
|
Robert Hansen Jr
|
$295,000
|
FWD
|
45
|
63
|
0.7
|
6556
|
Luke McDonald
|
$619,000
|
DEF
|
40
|
72
|
0.6
|
15475
|
Aidan Corr
|
$511,000
|
DEF
|
31
|
91
|
0.3
|
16484
|
Jacob Konstanty
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
20
|
66
|
0.3
|
11500
|
Miller Bergman
|
$364,000
|
DEF
|
18
|
16
|
1.1
|
20222
Opponent: St Kilda
Points for: 1899 (first most)
Points against: 1171 (17th most)
CBAs: 25 – Connor Rozee 19, Willem Drew 18, Ollie Wines 17, Jason Horne-Francis 16, Jordon Sweet 15, Ivan Soldo 10, Travis Boak 5
Kick-ins (play on): Kane Farrell 3 (3), Josh Sinn 2 (2), Jeremy Finlayson 2 (0)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Connor Rozee
|
$996,000
|
MID
|
142
|
82
|
1.7
|
7014
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
$583,000
|
FWD
|
115
|
96
|
1.2
|
5070
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
$919,000
|
MID/FWD
|
113
|
68
|
1.7
|
8133
|
Miles Bergman
|
$770,000
|
DEF/MID
|
108
|
84
|
1.3
|
7130
|
Logan Evans
|
$714,000
|
DEF
|
108
|
82
|
1.3
|
6611
|
Jase Burgoyne
|
$785,000
|
MID
|
97
|
87
|
1.1
|
8093
|
Aliir Aliir
|
$638,000
|
DEF
|
96
|
93
|
1.0
|
6646
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
$498,000
|
FWD
|
88
|
82
|
1.1
|
5659
|
Jack Lukosius
|
$629,000
|
FWD
|
87
|
85
|
1.0
|
7230
|
Jordon Sweet
|
$838,000
|
RUC
|
86
|
68
|
1.3
|
9744
|
Ollie Wines
|
$930,000
|
MID
|
84
|
67
|
1.3
|
11071
|
Willem Drew
|
$876,000
|
MID
|
77
|
78
|
1.0
|
11377
|
Kane Farrell
|
$804,000
|
DEF
|
75
|
73
|
1.0
|
10720
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
$582,000
|
FWD
|
73
|
74
|
1.0
|
7973
|
Travis Boak
|
$769,000
|
MID
|
73
|
70
|
1.0
|
10534
|
Joe Richards
|
$506,000
|
FWD
|
61
|
83
|
0.7
|
8295
|
Jackson Mead
|
$619,000
|
MID/FWD
|
58
|
77
|
0.8
|
10672
|
Joe Berry
|
$298,000
|
FWD
|
48
|
87
|
0.6
|
6208
|
Mitch Georgiades
|
$652,000
|
FWD
|
48
|
65
|
0.7
|
13583
|
Josh Sinn
|
$452,000
|
DEF
|
47
|
40
|
1.2
|
9617
|
Rory Atkins
|
$606,000
|
DEF
|
46
|
35
|
1.3
|
13174
|
Ivan Soldo
|
$758,000
|
RUC
|
43
|
50
|
0.9
|
17628
|
Willie Rioli
|
$541,000
|
FWD
|
40
|
35
|
1.1
|
13525
|
Lachie Jones
|
$460,000
|
DEF
|
35
|
66
|
0.5
|
13143
|
Ollie Lord
|
$316,000
|
FWD
|
28
|
40
|
0.7
|
11286
|
Will Lorenz
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
23
|
33
|
0.7
|
10000
Opponent: Collingwood
Points for: 1430 (14th most)
Points against: 1780 (third most)
CBAs: 31 – Jacob Hopper 23, Tim Taranto 23, Toby Nankervis 23, Kamdyn McIntosh 16, Jack Ross 15, Samson Ryan 8, Rhyan Mansell 8, Kane McAuliffe 5, Seth Campbell 4, Thomson Dow 1
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 2 (2), Nick Vlastuin 2 (2), Tom Brown 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Toby Nankervis
|
$1,032,000
|
RUC
|
114
|
68
|
1.7
|
9053
|
Kamdyn McIntosh
|
$486,000
|
MID
|
108
|
78
|
1.4
|
4500
|
Jacob Hopper
|
$846,000
|
MID
|
100
|
92
|
1.1
|
8460
|
Jack Ross
|
$668,000
|
MID
|
98
|
86
|
1.1
|
6816
|
Jayden Short
|
$825,000
|
DEF
|
88
|
85
|
1.0
|
9375
|
Sam Banks
|
$448,000
|
MID
|
78
|
80
|
1.0
|
5744
|
Tyler Sonsie
|
$459,000
|
FWD
|
70
|
88
|
0.8
|
6557
|
Rhyan Mansell
|
$562,000
|
FWD
|
68
|
77
|
0.9
|
8265
|
Tim Taranto
|
$980,000
|
MID
|
64
|
71
|
0.9
|
15313
|
Jacob Blight
|
$421,000
|
DEF
|
57
|
94
|
0.6
|
7386
|
Tom Brown
|
$506,000
|
DEF
|
52
|
90
|
0.6
|
9731
|
Samson Ryan
|
$450,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
50
|
63
|
0.8
|
9000
|
Nick Vlastuin
|
$836,000
|
DEF
|
50
|
81
|
0.6
|
16720
|
Thomson Dow
|
$529,000
|
MID
|
49
|
88
|
0.6
|
10796
|
Luke Trainor
|
$280,000
|
DEF
|
48
|
40
|
1.2
|
5833
|
Nathan Broad
|
$632,000
|
DEF
|
48
|
80
|
0.6
|
13167
|
James Trezise
|
$719,000
|
DEF
|
46
|
48
|
1.0
|
15630
|
Steely Green
|
$355,000
|
FWD
|
42
|
71
|
0.6
|
8452
|
Seth Campbell
|
$510,000
|
FWD
|
42
|
79
|
0.5
|
12143
|
Ben Miller
|
$559,000
|
DEF
|
31
|
90
|
0.3
|
18032
|
Harry Armstrong
|
$274,000
|
FWD
|
29
|
49
|
0.6
|
9448
|
Jacob Bauer
|
$370,000
|
FWD
|
29
|
72
|
0.4
|
12759
|
Kane McAuliffe
|
$396,000
|
MID
|
28
|
15
|
1.9
|
14143
|
Maurice Rioli
|
$483,000
|
FWD
|
22
|
57
|
0.4
|
21955
|
Liam Fawcett
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
19
|
34
|
0.6
|
12105
|
Thomas Sims
|
$259,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
0
|
24
|
0.0
|
N/A
Opponent: Port Adelaide
Points for: 1171 (17th most)
Points against: 1899 (first most)
CBAs: 25 – Jack Macrae 20, Jack Steele 20, Harry Boyd 18, Hugo Garcia 18, Hugh Boxshall 6, Tobie Travaglia 6, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 5, Isaac Keeler 4, Mitch Owens 3
Kick-ins (play on): Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 5 (5), Ryan Byrnes 2 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1), Zaine Cordy 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Jack Macrae
|
$732,000
|
FWD
|
107
|
88
|
1.2
|
6841
|
Jack Steele
|
$1,094,000
|
MID
|
81
|
83
|
1.0
|
13506
|
Darcy Wilson
|
$671,000
|
MID/FWD
|
71
|
85
|
0.8
|
9451
|
Hugo Garcia
|
$421,000
|
MID/FWD
|
67
|
64
|
1.0
|
6284
|
Jack Higgins
|
$624,000
|
FWD
|
67
|
86
|
0.8
|
9313
|
Hugh Boxshall
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
66
|
62
|
1.1
|
3485
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
$1,003,000
|
DEF
|
59
|
86
|
0.7
|
17000
|
Bradley Hill
|
$762,000
|
MID/FWD
|
59
|
88
|
0.7
|
12915
|
Angus Hastie
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
56
|
76
|
0.7
|
4107
|
Harry Boyd
|
$230,000
|
RUC
|
50
|
78
|
0.6
|
4600
|
Callum Wilkie
|
$758,000
|
DEF
|
47
|
100
|
0.5
|
16128
|
Marcus Windhager
|
$722,000
|
MID
|
46
|
82
|
0.6
|
15696
|
Isaac Keeler
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
45
|
44
|
1.0
|
5111
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
$683,000
|
MID
|
43
|
87
|
0.5
|
15884
|
Liam O'Connell
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
39
|
86
|
0.5
|
5897
|
Mason Wood
|
$847,000
|
MID/FWD
|
39
|
88
|
0.4
|
21718
|
Zaine Cordy
|
$378,000
|
DEF
|
38
|
100
|
0.4
|
9947
|
Dan Butler
|
$460,000
|
FWD
|
37
|
83
|
0.4
|
12432
|
Max Hall
|
$230,000
|
MID/FWD
|
35
|
80
|
0.4
|
6571
|
Anthony Caminiti
|
$492,000
|
FWD
|
31
|
89
|
0.3
|
15871
|
Liam Stocker
|
$520,000
|
DEF
|
24
|
48
|
0.5
|
21667
|
Mitch Owens
|
$588,000
|
FWD
|
23
|
39
|
0.6
|
25565
|
Cooper Sharman
|
$515,000
|
FWD
|
21
|
49
|
0.4
|
24524
|
Tobie Travaglia
|
$319,000
|
DEF/MID
|
20
|
28
|
0.7
|
15950
Opponent: Gold Coast
Points for: 1584 (seventh most)
Points against: 1386 (16th most)
CBAs: 23 – James Jordon 16, James Rowbottom 16, Peter Ladhams 14, Angus Sheldrick 13, Justin McInerney 13, William Green 8, Braeden Campbell 5, Taylor Adams 3, Indhi Kirk 2, Errol Gulden 1, Joel Amartey 1
Kick-ins (play on): Riley Bice 5 (5), Matt Roberts 3 (3), Nick Blakey 3 (3), Oliver Florent 2 (1), Aaron Francis 1 (1), Justin McInerney 1 (0)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Matt Roberts
|
$780,000
|
DEF
|
112
|
82
|
1.4
|
6964
|
James Jordon
|
$625,000
|
MID/FWD
|
106
|
76
|
1.4
|
5896
|
Justin McInerney
|
$811,000
|
MID
|
100
|
81
|
1.2
|
8110
|
Jake Lloyd
|
$779,000
|
DEF/MID
|
97
|
72
|
1.3
|
8031
|
Angus Sheldrick
|
$448,000
|
MID
|
94
|
73
|
1.3
|
4766
|
Tom McCartin
|
$467,000
|
DEF
|
90
|
86
|
1.0
|
5189
|
Aaron Francis
|
$433,000
|
DEF
|
82
|
87
|
0.9
|
5280
|
James Rowbottom
|
$869,000
|
MID
|
78
|
68
|
1.1
|
11141
|
Corey Warner
|
$257,000
|
FWD
|
67
|
77
|
0.9
|
3836
|
Joel Hamling
|
$314,000
|
FWD
|
63
|
66
|
1.0
|
4984
|
Riley Bice
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
59
|
58
|
1.0
|
3898
|
Oliver Florent
|
$785,000
|
DEF
|
59
|
78
|
0.8
|
13305
|
Ben Paton
|
$458,000
|
DEF/FWD
|
55
|
81
|
0.7
|
8327
|
Tom Hanily
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
55
|
78
|
0.7
|
4182
|
Taylor Adams
|
$693,000
|
MID/FWD
|
52
|
75
|
0.7
|
13327
|
Joel Amartey
|
$499,000
|
FWD
|
49
|
74
|
0.7
|
10184
|
Indhi Kirk
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
47
|
52
|
0.9
|
4894
|
Sam Wicks
|
$393,000
|
FWD
|
46
|
82
|
0.6
|
8543
|
Nick Blakey
|
$841,000
|
DEF
|
43
|
43
|
1.0
|
19558
|
Caleb Mitchell
|
$230,000
|
MID
|
39
|
77
|
0.5
|
5897
|
Will Hayward
|
$679,000
|
FWD
|
38
|
83
|
0.5
|
17868
|
Braeden Campbell
|
$490,000
|
MID
|
36
|
83
|
0.4
|
13611
|
William Green
|
$230,000
|
RUC
|
36
|
73
|
0.5
|
6389
|
Riak Andrew
|
$230,000
|
DEF
|
34
|
45
|
0.8
|
6765
|
Peter Ladhams
|
$571,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
26
|
40
|
0.7
|
21962
|
Errol Gulden
|
$1,113,000
|
MID
|
21
|
13
|
1.6
|
53000
Opponent: North Melbourne
Points for: 1168 (18th most)
Points against: 1573 (eighth most)
CBAs: 24 – Tim Kelly 20, Jack Graham 17, Matt Flynn 16, Liam Duggan 15, Harley Reid 13, Jack Hutchinson 7, Archer Reid 6, Bailey Williams 2
Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy McGovern 11 (10), Tom Cole 2 (0), Liam Duggan 1 (1), Reuben Ginbey 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Tim Kelly
|
$881,000
|
MID
|
105
|
79
|
1.3
|
8390
|
Liam Baker
|
$805,000
|
MID/FWD
|
83
|
86
|
1.0
|
9699
|
Brady Hough
|
$600,000
|
DEF
|
68
|
85
|
0.8
|
8824
|
Jayden Hunt
|
$639,000
|
DEF/MID
|
66
|
79
|
0.8
|
9682
|
Jack Graham
|
$662,000
|
MID/FWD
|
65
|
78
|
0.8
|
10185
|
Jake Waterman
|
$785,000
|
FWD
|
65
|
84
|
0.8
|
12077
|
Matt Flynn
|
$622,000
|
RUC
|
62
|
82
|
0.8
|
10032
|
Jeremy McGovern
|
$825,000
|
DEF
|
59
|
80
|
0.7
|
13983
|
Matthew Owies
|
$501,000
|
FWD
|
52
|
81
|
0.6
|
9635
|
Liam Ryan
|
$600,000
|
FWD
|
52
|
84
|
0.6
|
11538
|
Tyler Brockman
|
$362,000
|
FWD
|
52
|
81
|
0.6
|
6962
|
Jack Hutchinson
|
$385,000
|
FWD
|
51
|
80
|
0.6
|
7549
|
Liam Duggan
|
$910,000
|
DEF
|
49
|
80
|
0.6
|
18571
|
Reuben Ginbey
|
$617,000
|
MID
|
49
|
85
|
0.6
|
12592
|
Harry Edwards
|
$407,000
|
DEF
|
46
|
86
|
0.5
|
8848
|
Archer Reid
|
$230,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
42
|
77
|
0.5
|
5476
|
Harley Reid
|
$685,000
|
MID
|
40
|
72
|
0.6
|
17125
|
Jamie Cripps
|
$729,000
|
FWD
|
37
|
84
|
0.4
|
19703
|
Noah Long
|
$434,000
|
FWD
|
36
|
78
|
0.5
|
12056
|
Tom Cole
|
$656,000
|
DEF
|
32
|
75
|
0.4
|
20500
|
Tyrell Dewar
|
$323,000
|
FWD
|
28
|
33
|
0.8
|
11536
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
$656,000
|
RUC
|
16
|
78
|
0.2
|
41000
|
Bo Allan
|
$295,000
|
DEF/MID
|
13
|
73
|
0.2
|
22692
Opponent: Hawthorn
Points for: 1616 (sixth most)
Points against: 1671 (fourth most)
CBAs: 24 – Ryley Sanders 20, Tim English 20, James Harmes 17, Tom Liberatore 16, Matt Kennedy 14, Riley Garcia 4, Sam Darcy 4, Marcus Bontempelli 1
Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Bramble 6 (6), Joel Freijah 4 (4), Harvey Gallagher 2 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
Value
|
Tom Liberatore
|
$898,000
|
MID
|
138
|
84
|
1.6
|
6507
|
Sam Davidson
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
102
|
82
|
1.2
|
2255
|
Tim English
|
$1,074,000
|
RUC
|
99
|
88
|
1.1
|
10848
|
Joel Freijah
|
$627,000
|
DEF
|
96
|
89
|
1.1
|
6531
|
Aaron Naughton
|
$618,000
|
FWD
|
93
|
82
|
1.1
|
6645
|
Ryley Sanders
|
$656,000
|
MID/FWD
|
84
|
77
|
1.1
|
7810
|
James Harmes
|
$674,000
|
MID/FWD
|
84
|
79
|
1.1
|
8024
|
Sam Darcy
|
$778,000
|
FWD
|
83
|
74
|
1.1
|
9373
|
Taylor Duryea
|
$625,000
|
DEF
|
82
|
82
|
1.0
|
7622
|
Lachlan Bramble
|
$704,000
|
DEF
|
81
|
82
|
1.0
|
8691
|
Luke Cleary
|
$335,000
|
DEF
|
79
|
83
|
1.0
|
4241
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
$791,000
|
MID/FWD
|
78
|
76
|
1.0
|
10141
|
Rory Lobb
|
$670,000
|
DEF
|
69
|
98
|
0.7
|
9710
|
Lachlan McNeil
|
$535,000
|
FWD
|
66
|
80
|
0.8
|
8106
|
Bailey Williams
|
$773,000
|
MID
|
64
|
90
|
0.7
|
12078
|
Harvey Gallagher
|
$562,000
|
MID
|
61
|
77
|
0.8
|
9213
|
James O'Donnell
|
$478,000
|
DEF
|
49
|
97
|
0.5
|
9755
|
Riley Garcia
|
$645,000
|
FWD
|
42
|
72
|
0.6
|
15357
|
Josh Dolan
|
$250,000
|
FWD
|
40
|
73
|
0.5
|
6250
|
Arthur Jones
|
$285,000
|
FWD
|
39
|
44
|
0.9
|
7308
|
Laitham Vandermeer
|
$458,000
|
FWD
|
39
|
36
|
1.1
|
11744
|
Jordan Croft
|
$230,000
|
FWD
|
34
|
81
|
0.4
|
6765
|
Caleb Poulter
|
$586,000
|
MID
|
9
|
65
|
0.1
|
65111
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
$1,101,000
|
MID
|
5
|
9
|
0.6
|
220200