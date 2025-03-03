Jack Macrae in action during St Kilda's AAMI Community Series clash against Port Adelaide on March 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE LAST dress rehearsal before the season proper begins and AFL Fantasy coaches are finetuning their teams based on what they saw.

Although AFL Fantasy commences in round one and we still get a look at clubs in Opening Round, there is plenty of data that can help inform decisions from the AAMI Community Series.

FANTASY
Pre-season Fantasy wrap: Locks, bargains, surprise packets, more

Who is getting the time in the middle for their clubs via centre bounce attendances (CBAs)? Who is getting the bonus plus-three from the kick-ins (KIs)? Who scored well based on their time on ground (TOG)?

We've got it all compiled for each club to help you make the big calls for 2025.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Opponent: Brisbane
Points for: 1512 (10th most)
Points against: 1515 (11th most)
CBAs: 31 – Reilly O'Brien 25, Izak Rankine 21, Matt Crouch 18, Jordan Dawson 16, Jake Soligo 13, James Peatling 13, Sid Draper 12, Riley Thilthorpe 6
Kick-ins (play on): Mark Keane 7 (7), Josh Worrell 4 (2), Mitch Hinge 2 (2), Nick Murray 1 (1), Hugh Bond 1 (0), Luke Nankervis 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Jordan Dawson

$1,080,000

MID

135

80

1.7

8000

Izak Rankine

$819,000

FWD

92

77

1.2

8902

Matt Crouch

$1,046,000

MID

90

66

1.4

11622

Jake Soligo

$789,000

MID

80

72

1.1

9863

Reilly O'Brien

$934,000

RUC

80

81

1.0

11675

Mitchell Hinge

$849,000

DEF

79

86

0.9

10747

Alex Neal-Bullen

$811,000

MID/FWD

77

81

1.0

10532

Rory Laird

$1,019,000

MID

76

87

0.9

13408

Josh Worrell

$705,000

DEF

76

83

0.9

9276

Luke Nankervis

$662,000

DEF

70

83

0.8

9457

Darcy Fogarty

$601,000

FWD

69

90

0.8

8710

Riley Thilthorpe

$638,000

FWD

68

73

0.9

9382

Lachlan Sholl

$875,000

MID

66

78

0.8

13258

Nick Murray

$451,000

DEF

65

92

0.7

6938

Isaac Cumming

$575,000

MID

62

82

0.8

9274

James Peatling

$634,000

MID

58

78

0.7

10931

Taylor Walker

$635,000

FWD

56

79

0.7

11339

Luke Pedlar

$490,000

FWD

43

70

0.6

11395

Sid Draper

$331,000

MID

42

39

1.1

7881

Daniel Curtin

$300,000

FWD

41

77

0.5

7317

Mark Keane

$646,000

DEF

37

88

0.4

17459

Ben Keays

$786,000

FWD

31

84

0.4

25355

Hugh Bond

$340,000

DEF

22

75

0.3

15455
00:36

Captain Dawson drives home long-range ripper

Jordan Dawson kicks an impressive goal on the run while under immediate pressure from the Brisbane defence

Opponent: Adelaide
Points for: 1515 (11th most)
Points against: 1512 (10th most)
CBAs: 31 – Lachie Neale 28, Oscar McInerney 23, Josh Dunkley 19, Will Ashcroft 17, Hugh McCluggage 13, Levi Ashcroft 9, Cam Rayner 6, Henry Smith 5, Sam Day 3, Zac Bailey 1
Kick-ins (play on): Dayne Zorko 8 (8), Darcy Wilmot 2 (2), Ryan Lester 2 (2)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Lachie Neale

$1,038,000

MID

110

86

1.3

9436

Dayne Zorko

$1,131,000

DEF

102

80

1.3

11088

Josh Dunkley

$1,102,000

MID

91

75

1.2

12110

Jarrod Berry

$865,000

MID

85

61

1.4

10176

Jaspa Fletcher

$620,000

MID

79

70

1.1

7848

Levi Ashcroft

$328,000

MID

78

66

1.2

4205

Ryan Lester

$668,000

DEF

76

89

0.9

8789

Oscar McInerney

$879,000

RUC

69

69

1.0

12739

Will Ashcroft

$843,000

MID

66

70

0.9

12773

Kai Lohmann

$613,000

FWD

65

71

0.9

9431

Zac Bailey

$709,000

MID/FWD

61

77

0.8

11623

Jack Payne

$533,000

DEF

61

92

0.7

8738

Conor McKenna

$619,000

DEF

60

75

0.8

10317

Hugh McCluggage

$999,000

MID

57

72

0.8

17526

Darcy Wilmot

$771,000

DEF

57

78

0.7

13526

Eric Hipwood

$630,000

FWD

54

68

0.8

11667

Noah Answerth

$523,000

DEF

53

74

0.7

9868

Charlie Cameron

$601,000

FWD

51

65

0.8

11784

Cam Rayner

$693,000

FWD

45

84

0.5

15400

Sam Day

$549,000

FWD

36

68

0.5

15250

Brandon Starcevich

$479,000

DEF

34

23

1.5

14088

Logan Morris

$445,000

FWD

31

73

0.4

14355

Darragh Joyce

$433,000

DEF

31

89

0.3

13968

Lincoln McCarthy

$593,000

FWD

29

59

0.5

20448

Ty Gallop

$230,000

FWD

24

52

0.5

9583

Henry Smith

$315,000

FWD

7

15

0.5

45000
00:33

The Ashcroft touch: Levi lives up to the name

Brisbane draftee Levi Ashcroft shows flashes of his family's flair with this quick gather and major

Opponent: Greater Western Sydney
Points for: 1531 (ninth most)
Points against: 1459 (13th most)
CBAs: 31 – George Hewett 24, Tom De Koning 20, Patrick Cripps 19, Cooper Lord 17, Adam Cerra 15, Lewis Young 11, Sam Docherty 8, Jesse Motlop 5, Zac Williams 3, Elijah Hollands 1, Lachie Fogarty 1
Kick-ins (play on): Adam Saad 5 (3), Mitch McGovern 2 (0), Jack Silvagni 1 (1), Lachlan Cowan 1 (1), Ollie Hollands 1 (1), Sam Docherty 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Lucas Camporeale

$230,000

MID

88

84

1.0

2614

George Hewett

$852,000

MID

86

77

1.1

9907

Nick Haynes

$690,000

DEF

83

83

1.0

8313

Oliver Hollands

$640,000

MID

81

89

0.9

7901

Cooper Lord

$542,000

MID

81

79

1.0

6691

Adam Cerra

$745,000

MID

80

57

1.4

9313

Tom De Koning

$900,000

RUC

79

58

1.4

11392

Brodie Kemp

$684,000

DEF

77

89

0.9

8883

Patrick Cripps

$1,026,000

MID

74

72

1.0

13865

Zac Williams

$624,000

DEF/FWD

74

73

1.0

8432

Adam Saad

$727,000

DEF

72

78

0.9

10097

Orazio Fantasia

$361,000

FWD

71

68

1.0

5085

Jacob Weitering

$665,000

DEF

66

77

0.9

10076

Matthew Cottrell

$512,000

MID/FWD

61

85

0.7

8393

Jack Silvagni

$455,000

FWD

60

75

0.8

7583

Lachie Fogarty

$521,000

FWD

56

76

0.7

9304

Sam Docherty

$782,000

MID

47

54

0.9

16638

Mitch McGovern

$712,000

DEF

45

35

1.3

15822

Blake Acres

$909,000

MID

44

88

0.5

20659

Lewis Young

$547,000

DEF

37

67

0.6

14784

Jesse Motlop

$449,000

FWD

36

79

0.5

12472

Lachlan Cowan

$580,000

DEF

36

86

0.4

16111

Elijah Hollands

$769,000

FWD

26

47

0.6

29577

Harry McKay

$840,000

FWD

25

24

1.0

33600

Matthew Carroll

$230,000

DEF

23

29

0.8

10000

Francis Evans

$421,000

FWD

23

73

0.3

18304
Tom De Koning handballs during Carlton's AAMI Community Series clash against Greater Western Sydney on February 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Richmond
Points for: 1780 (third most)
Points against: 1430 (14th most)
CBAs: 31 – Steele Sidebottom 24, Darcy Cameron 23, Nick Daicos 22, Harry Perryman 20, Scott Pendlebury 18, Dan McStay 8, Ed Allan 6, Beau McCreery 3
Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 6 (4), Dylan Moore 3 (3), Reef McInnes 2 (2), Dan Houston 1 (1), Josh Daicos 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Patrick Lipinski

$705,000

MID/FWD

141

86

1.6

5000

Nick Daicos

$1,074,000

MID

127

59

2.2

8457

Josh Daicos

$973,000

MID

120

89

1.3

8108

Harry Perryman

$759,000

DEF

99

81

1.2

7667

Isaac Quaynor

$546,000

DEF

92

84

1.1

5935

Lachie Schultz

$638,000

FWD

92

87

1.1

6935

Dan Houston

$964,000

DEF

90

85

1.1

10711

Darcy Cameron

$987,000

RUC

86

74

1.2

11477

Bobby Hill

$576,000

FWD

83

83

1.0

6940

Oleg Markov

$469,000

DEF

78

81

1.0

6013

Brody Mihocek

$602,000

FWD

77

80

1.0

7818

Tim Membrey

$641,000

FWD

75

88

0.9

8547

Steele Sidebottom

$749,000

MID

66

68

1.0

11348

Jamie Elliott

$659,000

FWD

62

74

0.8

10629

Edward Allan

$437,000

MID

61

34

1.8

7164

Daniel McStay

$490,000

FWD

60

85

0.7

8167

Beau McCreery

$544,000

FWD

59

78

0.8

9220

Scott Pendlebury

$812,000

MID

58

62

0.9

14000

Jeremy Howe

$662,000

DEF

55

85

0.6

12036

Will Hoskin-Elliott

$602,000

FWD

52

80

0.7

11577

Reef McInnes

$324,000

FWD

51

88

0.6

6353

Jack Crisp

$852,000

MID

39

80

0.5

21846

Wil Parker

$317,000

DEF

32

22

1.5

9906

Darcy Moore

$495,000

DEF

25

65

0.4

19800
Harry Perryman celebrates a goal during Collingwood's AAMI Community Series clash against Richmond on February 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Geelong
Points for: 1856 (second most)
Points against: 1399 (15th most)
CBAs: 33 – Elijah Tsatas 26, Ben Hobbs 24, Sam Draper 17, Nick Bryan 16, Jye Caldwell 13, Will Setterfield 12, Zach Merrett 12, Andrew McGrath 7, Archie Perkins 5
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 5 (5), Zach Reid 3 (2), Andrew McGrath 2 (2), Dylan Shiel 1 (0)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Ben Hobbs

$498,000

FWD

116

77

1.5

4293

Harrison Jones

$562,000

FWD

115

83

1.4

4887

Nic Martin

$1,100,000

DEF

112

83

1.3

9821

Andrew McGrath

$864,000

DEF

104

76

1.4

8308

Dylan Shiel

$769,000

MID

102

81

1.3

7539

Nick Bryan

$623,000

RUC

97

49

2.0

6423

Kyle Langford

$724,000

FWD

90

83

1.1

8044

Elijah Tsatas

$600,000

MID

88

78

1.1

6818

Sam Draper

$687,000

RUC

82

84

1.0

8378

Isaac Kako

$304,000

MID/FWD

81

86

0.9

3753

Jade Gresham

$563,000

FWD

79

74

1.1

7127

Zach Reid

$230,000

DEF

75

91

0.8

3067

Sam Durham

$851,000

MID

75

74

1.0

11347

Jordan Ridley

$880,000

DEF

75

69

1.1

11733

Zach Merrett

$1,116,000

MID

73

77

0.9

15288

Xavier Duursma

$839,000

MID

68

77

0.9

12338

Jaxon Prior

$362,000

DEF

63

78

0.8

5746

Ben McKay

$556,000

DEF

61

76

0.8

9115

Archie Perkins

$667,000

MID

57

75

0.8

11702

Archie Roberts

$715,000

DEF/MID

53

81

0.7

13491

Will Setterfield

$833,000

MID

49

44

1.1

17000

Lewis Hayes

$230,000

DEF

46

63

0.7

5000

Nate Caddy

$545,000

FWD

44

65

0.7

12386

Jye Caldwell

$969,000

MID

38

36

1.1

25500

Thomas Edwards

$230,000

FWD

11

24

0.5

20909

Peter Wright

$661,000

FWD

2

17

0.1

330500
02:21

The Kako show did not disappoint

Isaac Kako steals the spotlight with a stunning four-goal display to get Essendon fans buzzing

Opponent: Melbourne
Points for: 1505 (12th most)
Points against: 1638 (fifth most)
CBAs: 30 – Andrew Brayshaw 23, Caleb Serong 16, Liam Reidy 16, Luke Jackson 14, Matthew Johnson 14, Nathan O'Driscoll 13, Neil Erasmus 10, Shai Bolton 9, Murphy Reid 5
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 10 (8), Jordan Clark 6 (5), Corey Wagner 4 (4), Heath Chapman 3 (3), Brennan Cox 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Jordan Clark

$994,000

DEF

108

82

1.3

9204

Corey Wagner

$628,000

DEF

103

76

1.4

6097

Luke Ryan

$1,048,000

DEF

90

90

1.0

11644

Caleb Serong

$1,067,000

MID

88

59

1.5

12125

Matthew Johnson

$636,000

MID

88

72

1.2

7227

Nathan O'Driscoll

$441,000

MID

87

73

1.2

5069

Andrew Brayshaw

$1,073,000

MID

79

80

1.0

13582

Heath Chapman

$673,000

DEF

78

83

0.9

8628

Brennan Cox

$696,000

DEF

74

82

0.9

9405

Luke Jackson

$807,000

RUC/FWD

71

89

0.8

11366

Murphy Reid

$292,000

MID

60

75

0.8

4867

Josh Treacy

$778,000

FWD

60

70

0.9

12967

Michael Walters

$454,000

FWD

55

70

0.8

8255

Jaeger O'Meara

$636,000

MID

53

83

0.6

12000

Sam Switkowski

$708,000

FWD

51

76

0.7

13882

Shai Bolton

$754,000

MID/FWD

49

84

0.6

15388

Brandon Walker

$565,000

DEF

48

60

0.8

11771

Jeremy Sharp

$749,000

MID

47

65

0.7

15936

Karl Worner

$315,000

DEF

47

46

1.0

6702

Jye Amiss

$508,000

FWD

39

93

0.4

13026

Patrick Voss

$385,000

FWD

32

27

1.2

12031

Michael Frederick

$504,000

FWD

28

80

0.4

18000

Hugh Davies

$230,000

DEF

26

92

0.3

8846

Liam Reidy

$402,000

RUC

23

72

0.3

17478

Neil Erasmus

$435,000

MID/FWD

21

23

0.9

20714
Caleb Serong celebrates a goal during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series clash against Melbourne on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Essendon
Points for: 1399 (15th most)
Points against: 1856 (2nd most)
CBAs: 33 – Sam De Koning 25, Jack Bowes 21, Tom Atkins 19, Mitch Knevitt 17, Max Holmes 13, Tom Stewart 10, Mark Blicavs 8, Mark O’Connor 7, Jhye Clark 6, Patrick Dangerfield 5, Jeremy Cameron 1
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 1 (1), Zach Guthrie 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Gryan Miers

$874,000

FWD

116

82

1.4

7534

Jeremy Cameron

$862,000

FWD

103

89

1.2

8369

Jack Bowes

$805,000

MID

96

74

1.3

8385

Max Holmes

$969,000

DEF/MID

78

74

1.1

12423

Mitch Knevitt

$431,000

MID

74

77

1.0

5824

Zach Guthrie

$770,000

DEF

74

88

0.8

10405

Tom Atkins

$732,000

MID

71

82

0.9

10310

Tyson Stengle

$660,000

FWD

68

85

0.8

9706

Jack Henry

$559,000

DEF

67

87

0.8

8343

Tom Stewart

$899,000

DEF

62

83

0.7

14500

Oliver Dempsey

$747,000

MID

60

89

0.7

12450

Mark Blicavs

$704,000

MID

59

73

0.8

11932

Shannon Neale

$581,000

FWD

58

96

0.6

10017

Jhye Clark

$485,000

MID

55

37

1.5

8818

Sam De Koning

$564,000

DEF

54

81

0.7

10444

Patrick Dangerfield

$816,000

MID

47

70

0.7

17362

Brad Close

$574,000

FWD

41

79

0.5

14000

Lawson Humphries

$706,000

DEF

38

82

0.5

18579

Jake Kolodjashnij

$607,000

DEF

36

72

0.5

16861

Oisin Mullin

$400,000

DEF

33

75

0.4

12121

Mark O'Connor

$563,000

DEF/MID

32

41

0.8

17594

Mitch Duncan

$795,000

DEF

29

60

0.5

27414

Ted Clohesy

$265,000

MID/FWD

19

28

0.7

13947

Oliver Henry

$464,000

FWD

19

55

0.3

24421

Connor O'Sullivan

$300,000

DEF

10

40

0.3

30000
Ben Hobbs handballs while being tackled by Sam De Koning during the AAMI Community Series clash between Essendon and Geelong on February 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Sydney
Points for: 1386 (16th most)
Points against: 1584 (seventh most)
CBAs: 23 – Jarrod Witts 20, Matt Rowell 19, Noah Anderson 18, Bailey Humphrey 12, Will Graham 9, Lachie Weller 8, Ethan Read 3, Jake Rogers 3
Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 5 (4), Joel Jeffrey 4 (4), Daniel Rioli 1 (1), John Noble 1 (1), Sam Collins 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Noah Anderson

$1,067,000

MID

119

84

1.4

8966

Joel Jeffrey

$604,000

DEF

99

87

1.1

6101

John Noble

$763,000

DEF

95

81

1.2

8032

Sam Clohesy

$675,000

MID

89

88

1.0

7584

Ben Ainsworth

$668,000

FWD

89

83

1.1

7506

Daniel Rioli

$857,000

DEF

87

71

1.2

9851

Matt Rowell

$962,000

MID

85

74

1.1

11318

Jarrod Witts

$988,000

RUC

83

76

1.1

11904

Wil Powell

$767,000

DEF

82

90

0.9

9354

Lachie Weller

$756,000

DEF

77

50

1.5

9818

Bailey Humphrey

$465,000

FWD

65

82

0.8

7154

Bodhi Uwland

$631,000

DEF

54

92

0.6

11685

Jake Rogers

$354,000

FWD

45

80

0.6

7867

Will Graham

$601,000

MID

43

69

0.6

13977

Ben Long

$573,000

FWD

43

84

0.5

13326

Connor Budarick

$709,000

DEF

38

83

0.5

18658

Ethan Read

$230,000

FWD

34

80

0.4

6765

Lachlan Gulbin

$230,000

FWD

30

84

0.4

7667

Thomas Berry

$505,000

FWD

30

41

0.7

16833

Ben Jepson

$230,000

DEF

29

56

0.5

7931

Ben King

$546,000

FWD

28

84

0.3

19500

Sam Collins

$549,000

DEF

21

96

0.2

26143

David Swallow

$424,000

DEF/FWD

17

34

0.5

24941

Charlie Ballard

$515,000

DEF

4

20

0.2

128750
Noah Anderson kicks the ball during Gold Coast's AAMI Community Series clash against Sydney on February 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Carlton
Points for: 1459 (13th most)
Points against: 1531 (ninth most)
CBAs: 31 – James Leake 19, Lachie Keeffe 19, Finn Callaghan 18, Toby Greene 13, Josh Kelly 12, Max Gruzewski 12, Toby Bedford 11, Harry Rowston 8, Brent Daniels 7, Darcy Jones 4, Oliver Hannaford 1
Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Whitfield 8 (6), Harry Himmelberg 5 (3), Lachie Ash 3 (2)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Lachie Whitfield

$1,146,000

DEF

97

70

1.4

11814

Finn Callaghan

$789,000

MID

96

79

1.2

8219

Lachie Ash

$794,000

DEF

95

81

1.2

8358

Brent Daniels

$881,000

FWD

83

83

1.0

10614

Callan Ward

$738,000

MID

80

80

1.0

9225

Darcy Jones

$562,000

FWD

78

85

0.9

7205

Toby Bedford

$591,000

MID/FWD

71

92

0.8

8324

Connor Idun

$745,000

DEF

67

74

0.9

11119

James Leake

$230,000

DEF

66

73

0.9

3485

Lachlan Keeffe

$427,000

RUC

66

73

0.9

6470

Josh Kelly

$977,000

MID

66

60

1.1

14803

Jesse Hogan

$788,000

FWD

63

91

0.7

12508

Toby Greene

$751,000

FWD

62

69

0.9

12113

Aaron Cadman

$449,000

FWD

62

78

0.8

7242

Max Gruzewski

$230,000

FWD

56

72

0.8

4107

Harry Himmelberg

$825,000

DEF

55

85

0.6

15000

Conor Stone

$230,000

FWD

51

87

0.6

4510

Xavier O'Halloran

$488,000

MID/FWD

51

85

0.6

9569

Jack Buckley

$620,000

DEF

49

81

0.6

12653

Stephen Coniglio

$789,000

MID

40

66

0.6

19725

Oliver Hannaford

$289,000

MID/FWD

30

73

0.4

9633

Cody Angove

$271,000

MID/FWD

21

33

0.6

12905

Sam Taylor

$528,000

DEF

20

82

0.2

26400

Jacob Wehr

$557,000

MID

19

26

0.7

29316

Harry Rowston

$230,000

MID

15

23

0.7

15333
Lachie Ash in action during Greater Western Sydney's AAMI Community Series clash against Carlton on February 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Western Bulldogs
Points for: 1671 (fourth most)
Points against: 1616 (sixth most)
CBAs: 24 – James Worpel 16, Conor Nash 15, Lloyd Meek 13, Will Day 12, Jai Newcombe 11, Josh Ward 8, Max Ramsden 8, Cam Mackenzie 7, Dylan Moore 3, Mabior Chol 3
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Scrimshaw 5 (5), Karl Amon 3 (3), James Sicily 2 (2), Josh Battle 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

James Worpel

$796,000

MID

116

70

1.7

6862

James Sicily

$896,000

DEF

108

94

1.1

8296

Massimo D'Ambrosio

$798,000

MID

107

82

1.3

7458

Karl Amon

$892,000

DEF

91

60

1.5

9802

Josh Battle

$757,000

DEF

87

91

1.0

8701

Harry Morrison

$580,000

MID

86

86

1.0

6744

Jack Ginnivan

$755,000

FWD

83

85

1.0

9096

Jack Scrimshaw

$694,000

DEF

83

91

0.9

8361

Lloyd Meek

$907,000

RUC

77

60

1.3

11779

Jai Newcombe

$880,000

MID

74

58

1.3

11892

Will Day

$760,000

MID

70

77

0.9

10857

Dylan Moore

$944,000

FWD

70

89

0.8

13486

Connor Macdonald

$800,000

FWD

70

82

0.9

11429

Cam Mackenzie

$598,000

MID

64

70

0.9

9344

Conor Nash

$758,000

MID

64

68

0.9

11844

Sam Frost

$384,000

DEF

62

81

0.8

6194

Finn Maginness

$505,000

MID/FWD

62

78

0.8

8145

Josh Weddle

$606,000

DEF

49

84

0.6

12367

Nick Watson

$569,000

FWD

47

76

0.6

12106

Tom Barrass

$602,000

DEF

47

72

0.7

12809

Mabior Chol

$609,000

FWD

43

82

0.5

14163

Josh Ward

$577,000

MID

41

37

1.1

14073

Max Ramsden

$278,000

FWD

31

25

1.2

8968

William McCabe

$230,000

DEF

19

40

0.5

12105

Jack Gunston

$575,000

FWD

16

45

0.4

35938

Bailey Macdonald

$377,000

DEF

4

17

0.2

94250
Will Day in action during Hawthorn's AAMI Community Series clash against the Western Bulldogs on February 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Melbourne
Points for: 1638 (fifth most)
Points against: 1505 (12th most)
CBAs: 30 – Max Gawn 28, Jack Viney 21, Christian Petracca 17, Ed Langdon 17, Clayton Oliver 15, Trent Rivers 9, Kysaiah Pickett 8, Aidan Johnson 2, Tom Sparrow 2, Harvey Langford 1
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6), Jake Bowey 6 (4), Christian Salem 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Steven May

$778,000

DEF

124

94

1.3

6274

Christian Petracca

$923,000

MID

120

81

1.5

7692

Max Gawn

$1,147,000

RUC

117

87

1.3

9803

Clayton Oliver

$797,000

MID

112

81

1.4

7116

Ed Langdon

$814,000

MID

108

73

1.5

7537

Tom Sparrow

$665,000

MID

98

84

1.2

6786

Jack Billings

$652,000

MID/FWD

96

80

1.2

6792

Jake Bowey

$641,000

DEF

95

85

1.1

6747

Christian Salem

$824,000

DEF

87

86

1.0

9471

Jack Viney

$897,000

MID

71

85

0.8

12634

Jake Lever

$576,000

DEF

68

90

0.8

8471

Trent Rivers

$841,000

DEF/MID

61

74

0.8

13787

Bayley Fritsch

$514,000

FWD

61

88

0.7

8426

Blake Howes

$537,000

DEF

61

74

0.8

8803

Xavier Lindsay

$310,000

MID

50

67

0.7

6200

Aidan Johnson

$230,000

FWD

44

69

0.6

5227

Jed Adams

$230,000

DEF

40

88

0.5

5750

Harvey Langford

$325,000

MID

39

55

0.7

8333

Daniel Turner

$434,000

FWD

38

82

0.5

11421

Caleb Windsor

$605,000

MID

36

61

0.6

16806

Harry Sharp

$536,000

MID

35

81

0.4

15314

Taj Woewodin

$337,000

DEF

31

26

1.2

10871

Kysaiah Pickett

$677,000

FWD

28

24

1.2

24179

Kade Chandler

$627,000

FWD

18

84

0.2

34833

Jacob van Rooyen

$586,000

FWD

0

1

0.0

N/A
00:42

Oliver oozing class as slick move sets up third

Clayton Oliver proves he's fit and firing with an excellent long-range goal in the third term

Opponent: West Coast
Points for: 1573 (eighth most)
Points against: 1168 (12th most)
CBAs: 24 – Tom Powell 19, Tristan Xerri 19, Will Phillips 19, Harry Sheezel 16, Luke Davies-Uniacke 16, Jack Darling 5, Cam Zurhaar 2
Kick-ins (play on): Caleb Daniel 3 (3), Aidan Corr 1 (1), Tom Powell 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Tristan Xerri

$1,175,000

RUC

133

77

1.7

8835

Harry Sheezel

$1,151,000

DEF

125

87

1.4

9208

Tom Powell

$807,000

MID

117

81

1.4

6897

Caleb Daniel

$514,000

MID/FWD

100

84

1.2

5140

Jack Darling

$550,000

FWD

89

78

1.1

6180

Luke Davies-Uniacke

$984,000

MID

80

79

1.0

12300

Finn O'Sullivan

$337,000

MID

79

83

1.0

4266

Colby McKercher

$845,000

DEF

79

80

1.0

10696

Will Phillips

$609,000

MID

78

73

1.1

7808

Nick Larkey

$567,000

FWD

76

93

0.8

7461

Darcy Tucker

$703,000

DEF/MID

76

76

1.0

9250

Griffin Logue

$404,000

DEF

61

94

0.6

6623

Jackson Archer

$449,000

DEF

59

85

0.7

7610

Paul Curtis

$578,000

FWD

58

79

0.7

9966

Bailey Scott

$821,000

MID

58

81

0.7

14155

Dylan Stephens

$489,000

MID

51

86

0.6

9588

Charlie Comben

$622,000

DEF

51

91

0.6

12196

Cameron Zurhaar

$681,000

FWD

49

84

0.6

13898

Robert Hansen Jr

$295,000

FWD

45

63

0.7

6556

Luke McDonald

$619,000

DEF

40

72

0.6

15475

Aidan Corr

$511,000

DEF

31

91

0.3

16484

Jacob Konstanty

$230,000

FWD

20

66

0.3

11500

Miller Bergman

$364,000

DEF

18

16

1.1

20222
00:33

Silky Sheezel hammers one from 50

Harry Sheezel delivers this superb long-range goal to put his side back in front early in the third quarter

Opponent: St Kilda
Points for: 1899 (first most)
Points against: 1171 (17th most)
CBAs: 25 – Connor Rozee 19, Willem Drew 18, Ollie Wines 17, Jason Horne-Francis 16, Jordon Sweet 15, Ivan Soldo 10, Travis Boak 5
Kick-ins (play on): Kane Farrell 3 (3), Josh Sinn 2 (2), Jeremy Finlayson 2 (0)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Connor Rozee

$996,000

MID

142

82

1.7

7014

Jeremy Finlayson

$583,000

FWD

115

96

1.2

5070

Jason Horne-Francis

$919,000

MID/FWD

113

68

1.7

8133

Miles Bergman

$770,000

DEF/MID

108

84

1.3

7130

Logan Evans

$714,000

DEF

108

82

1.3

6611

Jase Burgoyne

$785,000

MID

97

87

1.1

8093

Aliir Aliir

$638,000

DEF

96

93

1.0

6646

Sam Powell-Pepper

$498,000

FWD

88

82

1.1

5659

Jack Lukosius

$629,000

FWD

87

85

1.0

7230

Jordon Sweet

$838,000

RUC

86

68

1.3

9744

Ollie Wines

$930,000

MID

84

67

1.3

11071

Willem Drew

$876,000

MID

77

78

1.0

11377

Kane Farrell

$804,000

DEF

75

73

1.0

10720

Darcy Byrne-Jones

$582,000

FWD

73

74

1.0

7973

Travis Boak

$769,000

MID

73

70

1.0

10534

Joe Richards

$506,000

FWD

61

83

0.7

8295

Jackson Mead

$619,000

MID/FWD

58

77

0.8

10672

Joe Berry

$298,000

FWD

48

87

0.6

6208

Mitch Georgiades

$652,000

FWD

48

65

0.7

13583

Josh Sinn

$452,000

DEF

47

40

1.2

9617

Rory Atkins

$606,000

DEF

46

35

1.3

13174

Ivan Soldo

$758,000

RUC

43

50

0.9

17628

Willie Rioli

$541,000

FWD

40

35

1.1

13525

Lachie Jones

$460,000

DEF

35

66

0.5

13143

Ollie Lord

$316,000

FWD

28

40

0.7

11286

Will Lorenz

$230,000

MID

23

33

0.7

10000
00:38

Captain Rozee caps off blinder with classy goal

Power skipper Connor Rozee adds to his terrific day with a final-quarter major

Opponent: Collingwood
Points for: 1430 (14th most)
Points against: 1780 (third most)
CBAs: 31 – Jacob Hopper 23, Tim Taranto 23, Toby Nankervis 23, Kamdyn McIntosh 16, Jack Ross 15, Samson Ryan 8, Rhyan Mansell 8, Kane McAuliffe 5, Seth Campbell 4, Thomson Dow 1
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 2 (2), Nick Vlastuin 2 (2), Tom Brown 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Toby Nankervis

$1,032,000

RUC

114

68

1.7

9053

Kamdyn McIntosh

$486,000

MID

108

78

1.4

4500

Jacob Hopper

$846,000

MID

100

92

1.1

8460

Jack Ross

$668,000

MID

98

86

1.1

6816

Jayden Short

$825,000

DEF

88

85

1.0

9375

Sam Banks

$448,000

MID

78

80

1.0

5744

Tyler Sonsie

$459,000

FWD

70

88

0.8

6557

Rhyan Mansell

$562,000

FWD

68

77

0.9

8265

Tim Taranto

$980,000

MID

64

71

0.9

15313

Jacob Blight

$421,000

DEF

57

94

0.6

7386

Tom Brown

$506,000

DEF

52

90

0.6

9731

Samson Ryan

$450,000

RUC/FWD

50

63

0.8

9000

Nick Vlastuin

$836,000

DEF

50

81

0.6

16720

Thomson Dow

$529,000

MID

49

88

0.6

10796

Luke Trainor

$280,000

DEF

48

40

1.2

5833

Nathan Broad

$632,000

DEF

48

80

0.6

13167

James Trezise

$719,000

DEF

46

48

1.0

15630

Steely Green

$355,000

FWD

42

71

0.6

8452

Seth Campbell

$510,000

FWD

42

79

0.5

12143

Ben Miller

$559,000

DEF

31

90

0.3

18032

Harry Armstrong

$274,000

FWD

29

49

0.6

9448

Jacob Bauer

$370,000

FWD

29

72

0.4

12759

Kane McAuliffe

$396,000

MID

28

15

1.9

14143

Maurice Rioli

$483,000

FWD

22

57

0.4

21955

Liam Fawcett

$230,000

FWD

19

34

0.6

12105

Thomas Sims

$259,000

RUC/FWD

0

24

0.0

N/A
Jayden Short takes a mark during Richmond's AAMI Community Series clash against Collingwood on February 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Port Adelaide
Points for: 1171 (17th most)
Points against: 1899 (first most)
CBAs: 25 – Jack Macrae 20, Jack Steele 20, Harry Boyd 18, Hugo Garcia 18, Hugh Boxshall 6, Tobie Travaglia 6, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 5, Isaac Keeler 4, Mitch Owens 3
Kick-ins (play on): Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 5 (5), Ryan Byrnes 2 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1), Zaine Cordy 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Jack Macrae

$732,000

FWD

107

88

1.2

6841

Jack Steele

$1,094,000

MID

81

83

1.0

13506

Darcy Wilson

$671,000

MID/FWD

71

85

0.8

9451

Hugo Garcia

$421,000

MID/FWD

67

64

1.0

6284

Jack Higgins

$624,000

FWD

67

86

0.8

9313

Hugh Boxshall

$230,000

MID

66

62

1.1

3485

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

$1,003,000

DEF

59

86

0.7

17000

Bradley Hill

$762,000

MID/FWD

59

88

0.7

12915

Angus Hastie

$230,000

MID

56

76

0.7

4107

Harry Boyd

$230,000

RUC

50

78

0.6

4600

Callum Wilkie

$758,000

DEF

47

100

0.5

16128

Marcus Windhager

$722,000

MID

46

82

0.6

15696

Isaac Keeler

$230,000

FWD

45

44

1.0

5111

Ryan Byrnes

$683,000

MID

43

87

0.5

15884

Liam O'Connell

$230,000

DEF

39

86

0.5

5897

Mason Wood

$847,000

MID/FWD

39

88

0.4

21718

Zaine Cordy

$378,000

DEF

38

100

0.4

9947

Dan Butler

$460,000

FWD

37

83

0.4

12432

Max Hall

$230,000

MID/FWD

35

80

0.4

6571

Anthony Caminiti

$492,000

FWD

31

89

0.3

15871

Liam Stocker

$520,000

DEF

24

48

0.5

21667

Mitch Owens

$588,000

FWD

23

39

0.6

25565

Cooper Sharman

$515,000

FWD

21

49

0.4

24524

Tobie Travaglia

$319,000

DEF/MID

20

28

0.7

15950
Jack Macrae in action during St Kilda's AAMI Community Series clash against Port Adelaide on March 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Gold Coast
Points for: 1584 (seventh most)
Points against: 1386 (16th most)
CBAs: 23 – James Jordon 16, James Rowbottom 16, Peter Ladhams 14, Angus Sheldrick 13, Justin McInerney 13, William Green 8, Braeden Campbell 5, Taylor Adams 3, Indhi Kirk 2, Errol Gulden 1, Joel Amartey 1
Kick-ins (play on): Riley Bice 5 (5), Matt Roberts 3 (3), Nick Blakey 3 (3), Oliver Florent 2 (1), Aaron Francis 1 (1), Justin McInerney 1 (0)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Matt Roberts

$780,000

DEF

112

82

1.4

6964

James Jordon

$625,000

MID/FWD

106

76

1.4

5896

Justin McInerney

$811,000

MID

100

81

1.2

8110

Jake Lloyd

$779,000

DEF/MID

97

72

1.3

8031

Angus Sheldrick

$448,000

MID

94

73

1.3

4766

Tom McCartin

$467,000

DEF

90

86

1.0

5189

Aaron Francis

$433,000

DEF

82

87

0.9

5280

James Rowbottom

$869,000

MID

78

68

1.1

11141

Corey Warner

$257,000

FWD

67

77

0.9

3836

Joel Hamling

$314,000

FWD

63

66

1.0

4984

Riley Bice

$230,000

DEF

59

58

1.0

3898

Oliver Florent

$785,000

DEF

59

78

0.8

13305

Ben Paton

$458,000

DEF/FWD

55

81

0.7

8327

Tom Hanily

$230,000

MID

55

78

0.7

4182

Taylor Adams

$693,000

MID/FWD

52

75

0.7

13327

Joel Amartey

$499,000

FWD

49

74

0.7

10184

Indhi Kirk

$230,000

MID

47

52

0.9

4894

Sam Wicks

$393,000

FWD

46

82

0.6

8543

Nick Blakey

$841,000

DEF

43

43

1.0

19558

Caleb Mitchell

$230,000

MID

39

77

0.5

5897

Will Hayward

$679,000

FWD

38

83

0.5

17868

Braeden Campbell

$490,000

MID

36

83

0.4

13611

William Green

$230,000

RUC

36

73

0.5

6389

Riak Andrew

$230,000

DEF

34

45

0.8

6765

Peter Ladhams

$571,000

RUC/FWD

26

40

0.7

21962

Errol Gulden

$1,113,000

MID

21

13

1.6

53000
Corey Warner takes a mark during Sydney's AAMI Community Series clash against Gold Coast on February 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: North Melbourne
Points for: 1168 (18th most)
Points against: 1573 (eighth most)
CBAs: 24 – Tim Kelly 20, Jack Graham 17, Matt Flynn 16, Liam Duggan 15, Harley Reid 13, Jack Hutchinson 7, Archer Reid 6, Bailey Williams 2
Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy McGovern 11 (10), Tom Cole 2 (0), Liam Duggan 1 (1), Reuben Ginbey 1 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Tim Kelly

$881,000

MID

105

79

1.3

8390

Liam Baker

$805,000

MID/FWD

83

86

1.0

9699

Brady Hough

$600,000

DEF

68

85

0.8

8824

Jayden Hunt

$639,000

DEF/MID

66

79

0.8

9682

Jack Graham

$662,000

MID/FWD

65

78

0.8

10185

Jake Waterman

$785,000

FWD

65

84

0.8

12077

Matt Flynn

$622,000

RUC

62

82

0.8

10032

Jeremy McGovern

$825,000

DEF

59

80

0.7

13983

Matthew Owies

$501,000

FWD

52

81

0.6

9635

Liam Ryan

$600,000

FWD

52

84

0.6

11538

Tyler Brockman

$362,000

FWD

52

81

0.6

6962

Jack Hutchinson

$385,000

FWD

51

80

0.6

7549

Liam Duggan

$910,000

DEF

49

80

0.6

18571

Reuben Ginbey

$617,000

MID

49

85

0.6

12592

Harry Edwards

$407,000

DEF

46

86

0.5

8848

Archer Reid

$230,000

RUC/FWD

42

77

0.5

5476

Harley Reid

$685,000

MID

40

72

0.6

17125

Jamie Cripps

$729,000

FWD

37

84

0.4

19703

Noah Long

$434,000

FWD

36

78

0.5

12056

Tom Cole

$656,000

DEF

32

75

0.4

20500

Tyrell Dewar

$323,000

FWD

28

33

0.8

11536

Bailey J. Williams

$656,000

RUC

16

78

0.2

41000

Bo Allan

$295,000

DEF/MID

13

73

0.2

22692
Tim Kelly in action during West Coast's AAMI Community Series clash against North Melbourne on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Hawthorn
Points for: 1616 (sixth most)
Points against: 1671 (fourth most)
CBAs: 24 – Ryley Sanders 20, Tim English 20, James Harmes 17, Tom Liberatore 16, Matt Kennedy 14, Riley Garcia 4, Sam Darcy 4, Marcus Bontempelli 1
Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Bramble 6 (6), Joel Freijah 4 (4), Harvey Gallagher 2 (1)

Player

Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

Value

Tom Liberatore

$898,000

MID

138

84

1.6

6507

Sam Davidson

$230,000

FWD

102

82

1.2

2255

Tim English

$1,074,000

RUC

99

88

1.1

10848

Joel Freijah

$627,000

DEF

96

89

1.1

6531

Aaron Naughton

$618,000

FWD

93

82

1.1

6645

Ryley Sanders

$656,000

MID/FWD

84

77

1.1

7810

James Harmes

$674,000

MID/FWD

84

79

1.1

8024

Sam Darcy

$778,000

FWD

83

74

1.1

9373

Taylor Duryea

$625,000

DEF

82

82

1.0

7622

Lachlan Bramble

$704,000

DEF

81

82

1.0

8691

Luke Cleary

$335,000

DEF

79

83

1.0

4241

Matthew Kennedy

$791,000

MID/FWD

78

76

1.0

10141

Rory Lobb

$670,000

DEF

69

98

0.7

9710

Lachlan McNeil

$535,000

FWD

66

80

0.8

8106

Bailey Williams

$773,000

MID

64

90

0.7

12078

Harvey Gallagher

$562,000

MID

61

77

0.8

9213

James O'Donnell

$478,000

DEF

49

97

0.5

9755

Riley Garcia

$645,000

FWD

42

72

0.6

15357

Josh Dolan

$250,000

FWD

40

73

0.5

6250

Arthur Jones

$285,000

FWD

39

44

0.9

7308

Laitham Vandermeer

$458,000

FWD

39

36

1.1

11744

Jordan Croft

$230,000

FWD

34

81

0.4

6765

Caleb Poulter

$586,000

MID

9

65

0.1

65111

Marcus Bontempelli

$1,101,000

MID

5

9

0.6

220200
00:33

Davidson having a day out for Dogs

Mature-age draftee Sam Davidson continues to impress with a stunning finish, adding to his strong first-half performance