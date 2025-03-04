Andrew Brayshaw poses during Fremantle's 2025 team photo day at Cockburn ARC on January 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Andrew Brayshaw has signed a six-year deal through to the end of 2031, turning his back on major free agency opportunities and committing to be a "one-club player".

Brayshaw, who was out of contract at the end of this season, is the fifth Docker to commit to the club until at least the end of 2030, joining Josh Treacy, Hayden Young, Sean Darcy and Brennan Cox.

The co vice-captain said he had always wanted to play out his career with Freo and never considered leaving during lengthy negotiations.

"I've always wanted to be a one-club player, and now I can finally say that it’s going to happen," Brayshaw said.

"I love the footy club, I love WA and Perth, my partner Lizzie and I have fallen in love with the joint, so we are really excited to be here for at least another six years.

"I feel like I've put so much work into the footy club, and they trusted me by taking me really early in the draft.

"The first couple of years were really tough, but I'm just starting to see some of the success that we can have, and I wouldn't want to miss out on any of that, so I think the next six years are going to be an amazing time to be a part of the footy club.

"I want to be right there riding every high and every low."

Andrew Brayshaw celebrates after scoring the first goal during the match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Brayshaw was drafted with pick No.2 in 2017 and has been a remarkably consistent midfielder, winning the Dockers' best and fairest in 2022 and finishing top three for the past four years.

He was named the AFL Players' Association MVP in 2022 and earned All-Australian selection, with the 25-year-old poised for another big year in 2025, requiring four more games to reach the 150-game milestone.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

"I wouldn't have imagined that at all but when 'Wallsy' (David Walls) came and interviewed me seven years ago I remember saying to him that I wanted to be a one-club player, and now that's possible," Brayshaw said.

"I'm very, very happy."

Learn More 00:29

Walls said Brayshaw had been central to the Dockers' improvement and culture, becoming a selfless leader.

His two-way running has become a trademark of his balanced midfield game, ranking No.1 at Fremantle for tackles every season from 2018-2023 and second behind Hayden Young in 2024.

"Free agency was there for him, but he just never entertained it," Walls said.

"He would have been highly sought after, but it was a positive negotiation with Andy and his management that always centred on his future at Fremantle.

"Andy’s been integral to the growth and improvement of our playing list, plus our culture on and off field. He's lived up to being selected with pick number two and has become a great leader.

"He plays hard, is truly selfless and is one of the best two-way runners in the game."

Learn More 11:49

As well as the five players signed beyond 2030, the Dockers have key pillars Jye Amiss, Luke Jackson and Shai Bolton locked in until the end of 2029. Co vice-captain Caleb Serong is contracted until the end of 2027.