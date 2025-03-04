Ben Brown during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on April 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

RETIRED Melbourne premiership star Ben Brown has joined Essendon as head of AFLW development.

Brown has long been involved in the AFLW coaching space, taking on specialist roles at both North Melbourne and the Demons over the last eight years of his career.

The 32-year-old, a member of Melbourne's 2021 premiership team, retired at the end of last year with 360 goals from 175 games to his name.

"I’ve loved watching the growth of women’s sport over the past few years, and particularly the AFLW competition. Back in my early years I was part of the women’s coaching team at Melbourne Uni VFLW. Fast forward to now, and I’m excited to get to work here at the NEC Hangar and at Windy Hill," Brown said.

"I’m looking forward to working alongside (coach) Natalie Wood to further develop the talented playing list they have built here at the Bombers.

"My time in the AFL system taught me how to prepare, both physically and mentally, to perform in the biggest moments.

"I also learnt a great deal about hard work, commitment and the importance of a holistic attitude to football through my time working with AFLW athletes. I'm incredibly excited to get to work with another group who is driven to learn and grow along with me."

Ben Brown speaks to players during the AFLW R1 match between North Melbourne and Carlton at North Hobart Oval on February 03, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

In other AFLW coaching news, Gold Coast has announced its panel to work alongside new leader Rhyce Shaw.

Former Collingwood and Carlton ruck/forward and NFL punter Chris Bryan has signed on as head of football performance and assistant coach (midfield), having most recently worked as director of football at NTFL club Waratah.

Senior assistant coach (forwards) Sam Iles is back for his fifth season, while Rory Thompson will take charge of the backline for a successive year.

Rhyce Shaw after his appointment as Gold Coast's AFLW head coach. Picture: Gold Coast FC

"Chris adds a wealth of experience to our panel, and in addition to taking charge of our midfield group, he will also assist in education and development within our coaching team and fostering connections between key areas of our AFLW program," Gold Coast head of women's football Fiona Sessarago said.

"It’s fantastic to have Sam and Rory once again as part of our coaching structure, both of whom are well-respected and much-loved members of our program."

The AFLW pre-season begins in May, with the season to kick off in mid-August.