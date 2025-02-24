In addition to starring on the footy field, AFLW players are full of good tips for life off it

L-R: Emily Bates, Eliza James and Chloe Molloy. Pictures: AFL Photos

Life is exhausting enough as it is, which is why everyone loves a good life hack.

From using frozen grapes in your wine to keeping your alarm clock on the other side of the room, we’ve seen a lot of viral tips designed to make your life that one per cent better.

We decided to ask some of our favourite AFLW players to share some of the favourite life hacks they swear by.

Because if anyone knows how to do life right, it’s them.

Teagan Germech from Port Adelaide stores her bed linen inside a pillowcase: "Sick of searching high and low for the right sheets, doona cover, and pillowcase every time you wash your bedding? Store your bed linen as a set, folded up inside one of the pillowcases".

Teagan Germech in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lemon can fix the stinkiest of dishwashers, says Lulu Pullar from Sydney: "Though we use our dishwashers constantly to clean dishes, we often forget about cleaning the appliance itself. As soon as it starts to get smelly, chuck a lemon wedge in there with the dishes. It’ll leave everything smelling fresh and clean".

Air fryers are your best friend, says Emily Bates of Hawthorn: "If you haven’t already got one, take this as your sign to finally invest. I use mine for everything, from veggies and chicken to frozen food and even baked goods. There’s zero cleanup if you use a basket liner, and saves so much time".

Brodee Mowbray and Claire Ransom from Greater Western Sydney are all about the slicked-back look. "Having to wash your hair every day or two can get pretty tiring, so just slick it back for a sleek look, without needing any shampoo," says Claire. "I use a toothbrush to slick back all my flyaways into my ponytail or braid. It’s especially important on game days when I don’t want hair in my face," says Brodee.

Brodee Mowbray in action during week 10, 2024, Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Mikala Cann of Collingwood says to sneak protein into your decadent meals: "Who doesn’t love pancakes for brekky? A failsafe recipe that never lets me down is Pancake Parlour pancake mix with a spoonful of protein powder. It adds more flavour and also gives an extra hit of protein. Win-win!"

Make notes of everyone you meet, recommends Sydney’s Chloe Molloy: "When you meet someone new, save their kids and partners' name in their contact info for the next time you meet them. You’ll look extra thoughtful and seem like you have a great memory".

Sydney star Chloe Molloy takes a selfie with Katy Perry during a media opportunity on September 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood’s Eliza James never travels without a pillow: "Sometimes, you’ll stay at a hotel that has the softest, comfiest pillows you’ve ever felt. Some will give you a neck ache and a terrible night’s sleep. Always pack your own pillow when you’re travelling".

Secure your laces like Gold Coast's Lily Mithen: "Lace your boots underneath the shoes, between the spikes, so they don’t come undone mid-game".

Cash is king, according to Brooke Smith from Adelaide: "While it feels like sometimes only boomers are the ones who carry cash these days, it can actually be a great way to budget your money. Take out in cash the amount you want to spend for the week. Then, when you make a purchase, it basically feels free because no money has left your account".

Mattea Breed of Collingwood reckons you don’t need a knife to butter bread: "It sounds random, but I butter my toast by sticking a fork in the stick of butter to pick it up. Then I just let it ooze out on the toast, with the heat from the bread helping it melt".

Brooke Smith evades Kodi Jacques during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Learn your phone shortcuts, advises Mackenzie Eardley from Hawthorn: "I only recently learned this, but it’s come in handy. When you’re typing on your phone, hold down the zero key and you’ll be able to get a ‘degrees’ symbol".

Music masks ominous car sounds for Najwa Allen of Hawthorn: "There’s nothing worse than realising that you need to take your car in for a service, especially if you know nothing about mechanics and don’t want to get fleeced at the garage. Sure, it’ll have to happen inevitably, but instead of worrying about random clunks and noises that your car makes while driving, just turn your music volume up and pretend you didn’t hear it".