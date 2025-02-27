Eliza McNamara is known as one of the best runners in the AFLW, but there's plenty you may not know about her

Eliza McNamara warms up ahead of week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Melbourne midfielder Eliza McNamara, who's known for her hard running and tireless efforts.

From her job outside of football to her greatest fear, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Eliza than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Mary – it’s also my Mum’s middle name and Nan’s first name.

What’s your hometown?

Melbourne.

What’s your greatest fear?

Probably going bankrupt.

Eliza McNamara gets a kick away during week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I prefer flavoured water over plain water.

Steak night or parma night?

Chicken schnitzel night.

What’s your coffee order?

Large skinny cap with extra chocolate on top.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Eliza McNamara flies for a mark during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Drive solo to training or carpool?

I drive solo but always have Zara and Michelle from the Shameless Podcast talking to me.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

If a door opens, walk through it.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc).

Coffee Ministry for coffee and Rutherford’s Corner.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE).

Everyone.

(Front row L-R) Georgia Campbell, Eliza McNamara, Maeve Chaplin and (back row L-R) Tyla Hanks, Kate Hore and Sinead Goldrick pose for a photo at the W Awards on November 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Favourite mentor would be Mitch the physio, they have helped and continue to help me a lot with my body.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

It’s hard nowadays with my bob. I’m still experimenting, but I’m currently trying a petite ponytail with ribbons.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes, I work at a clinic as a strength and conditioning coach and also at a primary school as the athletics coordinator.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

I think it was year 11, and we won our school netball grand final in overtime.

Eliza McNamara greets fans during week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Adele.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Cheeky Monkey or Sloane Ranger, both do good extra chocolate on my cap.

Recommend a movie or book

The Trauma Cleaner by Sarah Krasnostein.



