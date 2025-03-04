The 2025 season begins with what are expected to be two enthralling contests

Chad Warner is tackled by Will Day during Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY and Hawthorn will launch the 2025 season on Friday night after Tropical Cyclone Alfred forced a pair of Opening Round matches to be postponed.

Brisbane was set to unfurl its premiership flag ahead of hosting Geelong on Thursday night before that match was called off as the cyclone threatens the Queensland and northern NSW coast, while the Gold Coast and Essendon encounter on Saturday has also been postponed.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

That turns the spotlight on the Friday night blockbuster as well as the clash between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood on Sunday afternoon.

Here is who and what to look out for, as well as a tip for each match.

Learn More 11:49

Sydney v Hawthorn, SCG

Friday, March 7, 7.40pm AEDT

Last time: Sydney 18.10 (118) d Hawthorn 5.12 (42), R7 2024

What it means

Two of the most exciting teams of last year will kickstart the 2025 campaign as reigning minor premier Sydney faces the resurgent Hawthorn. The Swans were the dominant side for much of the home and away season before falling back to the pack late and then being dismantled by the Lions in the decider, and will now be out to quickly rediscover their best under new coach Dean Cox.

Hawthorn came from the clouds last season to fall less than a kick short of a shock preliminary final berth and has since bolstered its defence with the addition of Tom Barrass and Josh Battle. But the Hawks will now have to contend with being the hunted rather than the hunters, as expectations rise and opposition have a better idea of what to expect from their thrilling brand.

Josh Battle and Tom Barrass at Hawthorn training on November 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Chad Warner will want to let his football do the talking as he faces a season under scrutiny for what his future may hold as much as what he delivers on the field. The midfielder's speed and power, as well as his goalkicking threat, have become key features in the way that the Swans play at their best and will be even more critical while Errol Gulden is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Will Day was widely expected to lead the way for the Hawks through 2024 before his campaign was disrupted by injury. The Hawks were still able to reach the top eight and then make a big impression on the finals without the classy 23-year-old but can expect to have even more midfield weapons with Day returning to form and fitness.

Early tip: Sydney by 22 points

Chad Warner in action during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood, Engie Stadium

Sunday, March 9, 3.20pm AEDT

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 18.6 (114) d Collingwood 11.16 (82), OR 2024

What it means

Greater Western Sydney put itself in with a shot of a breakthrough premiership with a top-four finish last year and has since added to its firepower with the addition of Jake Stringer, who is sidelined to begin the season. But the Giants will need to shake off a horror finals series after they gave up convincing leads in both of their matches to be bundled out in straight sets as they seek to quickly put themselves in a position to contend again.

Little went right for Collingwood in its premiership defence last year as it paid the price for a slow start before falling narrowly short of snatching a finals spot. But even with an ever-ageing list the Magpies can be expected to bounce back and challenge for the top four again especially with the recruitment of Dan Houston, who is suspended for Opening Round, Harry Perryman and Tim Membrey.

Harry Perryman celebrates a goal during Collingwood's AAMI Community Series clash against Richmond on February 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Toby Greene too often failed to hit the soaring heights he had set himself in recent seasons yet still managed to boot 44 goals in 2024. Now in his third year as the Giants' sole skipper, Greene is the undisputed talisman of the team and will want to set the standard early as his side looks to put on and off-field troubles at the end of last season behind it with an early win over an old foe.

Harry Perryman gets an immediate opportunity to remind GWS of what it has lost as the versatile midfielder makes his Magpies debut against the side he played 129 matches with. The 26-year-old might have flown under the radar at times with the Giants but is set to become a household name with his neat and clever ball use on display for a Pies outfit hoping to rise again.

Early tip: Greater Western Sydney by nine points