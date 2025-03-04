A timeline for Swans star Errol Gulden's return is set to become clearer in just over a month

Errol Gulden in action during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY star Errol Gulden will be evaluated by his surgeon in five weeks to determine when he can return from his fractured ankle.

Gulden suffered the cruel blow during the Swans' AAMI Community Series win over Gold Coast on Friday night.

While a return date for the two-time All-Australian is still unclear, the Swans said a timeline should become clearer when Gulden meets his surgeon again in five weeks.

The Swans are dealing with multiple injuries ahead of their clash against Hawthorn in Opening Round on Friday night.

Robbie Fox suffered a recurrence of a calf strain and has been ruled out for six weeks.

Brodie Grundy (knee) and Tom Papley (ankle) will both need to pass tests to feature against the Hawks.

Captain Callum Mills is targeting a return in four weeks after his plantar fascia tear.

Key forward Logan McDonald (ankle) is eyeing a return after the Swans' round three bye, while Harry Cunningham could be back in about 4-5 weeks.