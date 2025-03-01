The Swans have confirmed the extent of the injury suffered by star Errol Gulden

Errol Gulden in action during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY superstar Errol Gulden will undergo surgery and has been ruled out indefinitely after scans revealed a fractured ankle.

Gulden was hurt during the Swans' AAMI Community Series win over Gold Coast on Friday night, when his ankle got caught under a Will Graham tackle.

Sydney confirmed on Saturday that Gulden will have surgery on Sunday morning, with a return date yet to be determined.

Gulden became the latest star injured during what has been a tough pre-season.

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli, Port Adelaide star Zak Butters, Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green, Fremantle gun Hayden Young and Sydney skipper Callum Mills have been ruled out to begin the season.

Carlton spearhead Charlie Curnow, St Kilda forward Max King and Collingwood midfielder Jordan De Goey are under injury clouds for their clubs' respective openers.

Learn More 00:51

Already without Mills and now Gulden, the Swans also had ruck Brodie Grundy miss the Suns clash after he hurt his knee at training.

Grundy is a test to play when the Swans begin their 2025 season at home to Hawthorn on Friday night.